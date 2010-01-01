Senior UI/UX Designer, Brawl Stars
The Brawl Stars team has a vision of creating the most accessible team game for mobile devices. In order to get there, they need to break down complex mechanics and systems into something light and easily digestible. Part of this is to tailor the User Experience and User Interface to these demands, while offering millions of players a visually appealing way to navigate the game and to receive information.
In order to take the game and overall User Experience to the next level, the team is now looking for another UI / UX Designer. As part of the Brawl Stars Feature team, you will work closely with engineers and designers to develop new features for the game, while ensuring a seamless and easy to understand UX flow. You will be making important decisions about the overall look of the core game, and responsible for designing screens, icons and other gameplay elements and bringing them to life. Brawl Stars is constantly developing new gameplay features, regular balance changes and frequent updates introducing new characters and cosmetics. Together with the rest of the Brawl Stars team, your goal is to simply make Brawl Stars look and feel like the best game ever.
Responsibilities
UX Design for new/existing features
Creation and implementation of UI screens/elements
Creation of 2D assets used throughout the game
Optimise assets for builds
Support the development of the game with any additional skills
Requirements
6+ years of experience working in UI/UX design for games, preferably in mobile
Portfolio showcasing end-to-end UI/UX work on game projects, with examples of mobile UI and UX flows
Proven ability to translate game design requirements into intuitive and visually appealing UI solutions
Experience collaborating closely with engineers, game designers and artists
Passionate about UI/UX design
Passionate about (mobile) games
Proficient in Photoshop (2D) and 2D animation/VFX (UI)
Proficient in Flash/Animate
Range of 2D Art skills (UI elements, concepts, icons, illustrations, etc.)
Basic understanding of Graphic Design and Typography
Nice to Have
3D basics
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.