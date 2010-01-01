Senior Software Engineer, Groups & Chat

We’re looking for an experienced Software Engineer to join our close-knit development team that is focused on developing in-game social features used in the newest Supercell games that run on millions of mobile devices.
The role centres on mobile application development, but you'll also contribute to backend efforts as part of a cross-functional team. Our Social SDK is written with Dart using Flutter and integrates into various game engines on different platforms – and ultimately to our players. Our backend services run on AWS and are written in Java and Rust.
If you’re into driving cross-team projects and delivering fully realized features, keenly interested in gaming and crafting exceptional mobile applications, eagerly working on projects from conception to launch, you would be a perfect fit for the team! You’ll have a chance to take lots of ownership and contribute to the codebase and our ways of working with your skills and imagination.
We offer you a chance to join a team of professionals where talent feeds talent. We do not believe in bureaucracy or convoluted processes. Game development is a team sport, so we work together to achieve the best results. We trust each other’s skills and value each other’s work. All of us are driven by the amazing opportunity to make the next big hit game. If this sounds exciting to you, then you might just be the person we are looking for!
Responsibilities
Maintaining and improving the social SDK, both on the client side and on the backend side.
Technical design and implementation of social features embedded into Supercell games.
Actively collaborating with team members and game developers to design great APIs in order to clarify and define concepts, use cases and requirements.
Participate in the on-call for the social services, which involves making sure our services run 24/7 without issues.
Requirements
Well-versed in the intricacies of mobile platforms, with a meticulous approach to ensuring our user interface adheres to design specifications, in close collaboration with Designers.
Proven knowledge of C++ and native development for writing platform specific plugins and SDK interfaces.
Proven knowledge working with the backend services with AWS and Java (or another JVM language).
Experience collaborating with UX designers, understanding design principles and ensuring the app's user interface meets the design specifications while maintaining a high level of user experience.
Proficiency in integrating and developing backend APIs and services. Familiarity with data exchange formats like JSON and gRPC.
Proficiency in using infrastructure as code tools such as Terraform.
Passion and commitment to the project as well as enthusiasm towards games in general is very welcome!
Bonus points
While expertise in Flutter and Dart is advantageous, we are open to individuals who demonstrate the ability to quickly learn and engage with Flutter development.
A few performance critical portions of our backend are written in Rust, so having knowledge and experience in Rust development is beneficial.
We also appreciate experience with CMake, graphics programming and working on language runtimes.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
