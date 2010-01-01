Senior Software Engineer, Supercell Store
We’re looking for 3 experienced and talented Software Engineers/Technical Leads to join the Supercell Store team. Supercell Store is our in-house web service that offers our players a new way to purchase in-game items for themselves or their friends. Together with our player platform and payment partners, we’re able to offer the best deals and more diversity in products and payment methods than ever before.
As a global service, we’re open 24/7 and support multiple games, languages and currencies along with integrations to various services such as Supercell ID. With Supercell ID, claiming the purchased products in-game is fast and easy while keeping the game account safe and accessible across mobile platforms.
There are 3 different verticals listed below that we are looking an Engineer to be responsible for each -
Game integrations
Ensure seamless technical integration between our games and the Store, aligning game features and catalog with backend systems and commerce workflows.
Payments infrastructure and integrations
Ensure the performance, resilience, and continuous enhancement of the payments stack - from transaction processing and provider integration to compliance and edge-case handling.
Marketing and community support
Build tools, workflows and integrations to empower our marketing and community team - enabling campaigns, promotions, creator initiatives and community efforts with engineering support.
Responsibilities
Design, implement, deploy and maintain the highly scalable and available web storefronts or our live games
Share ownership of the service architecture and technical solutions to build towards our long term vision
Contribute to best practices on security, reliability and availability
Periodically offer 24/7, first-line support to the production environments, as part of a rotating on-call duty
Work in collaboration with the Supercell X team and our stakeholders such as the game teams and Player Support to deliver seamless player experiences
Bring a strong product mindset, including setting technical direction, aligning development goals with business objectives, and communicating with stakeholders
Requirements
Excellent programming skills. We use mainly Node.js and Java but we recognize experience with other technologies too.
Solid skills in database design and implementation (SQL and NoSQL)
Ability to work with application frameworks, front-end technologies and design systems when needed, though deep expertise is not required
Good knowledge of major cloud computing platforms (preferably AWS), containers and serverless technologies
Familiarity with Linux shell and scripting languages
Strong background with b2c products and/or services
Proactive and collaborative mentality, with a strong sense of ownership and a bias for action
Fluent verbal & written English skills
Nice-to-have experience
Experience with C++ and game development
Docker and Terraform
E-commerce services and payment provider integrations
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released seven games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed.
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it.
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them.
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along.
