Technical Project Manager, China Business
We are looking for an experienced Technical Project Manager (Tech PM) to join our Business Development and Partnerships team. This role is pivotal in driving technical collaboration out of our China Business, leveraging technological expertise and resources to elevate our platform capabilities. You will play a key role in exploring technical opportunities, facilitating deep-dive discussions, and ensuring seamless execution of high-impact technical initiatives, such as new game launches in China, while fostering knowledge exchange across teams.
As the Tech PM, you will own the technical partnership with our primary partners, ensuring alignment between Supercell’s global technology vision and China-specific execution. You will act as the bridge between Supercell’s game teams, central tech services, and partner technical teams, driving innovation, efficiency, and scalability in our games.
This is a unique opportunity to shape the future of Supercell’s games in China by unlocking technical synergies, optimizing performance, and enabling cutting-edge solutions for millions of players.
Responsibilities:
Drive technical partnership with Tencent, our publishing partner in China, to develop market-optimized solutions that enhance game performance, localization quality, and operational efficiency.
Drive key technical projects, such as new game launches, infrastructure optimization, and R&D initiatives, ensuring alignment with global standards and China market requirements.
Identify and resolve technical bottlenecks, ensuring smooth execution of critical tech-related projects (e.g. compliance, localization, performance optimization, and live ops).
Facilitate deep technical discussions, knowledge sharing, and best practice exchanges between Supercell and partner teams to maximize technological leverage.
Act as a strategic liaison between game teams, central tech, and partner teams, ensuring clear communication, prioritization, and risk management.
Leverage technical proficiency to quickly prototype solutions, validate technologies through hands-on testing, and create demonstration cases when needed to facilitate technical decision-making.
Requirements:
6+ years of experience in technical project management, software development, or tech partnerships, preferably in gaming.
Strong technical acumen with experience in game engines, backend services, DevOps, or infrastructure scaling. Understanding of China’s mobile game tech ecosystem is a plus.
Proven track record in managing cross-functional technical projects, coordinating between engineering, product, and external partners.
Exceptional communication & stakeholder management—able to navigate complex technical discussions and align global/local teams.
Analytical and solution-driven mindset, with the ability to identify tech-driven growth opportunities and mitigate risks.
Prior experience of working in a multicultural environment and exceptional communication skills to act as a bridge.
Basic coding competency with ability to facilitate functional prototypes (e.g. Python/JavaScript/C++/Java) for technical validation and partner discussions.
Fluent in English and Mandarin (written and spoken).
Location - Helsinki.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.