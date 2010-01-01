Performance Marketing, Central team

Shape the world of mobile gaming at Supercell, where your Performance Marketing skills bring thrilling games to life, connecting them with millions of players across the globe. Are you the new Performance Marketing expert to join our team?
We value results oriented team players that have ownership and are both strategic and passionately hands-on to bring their vision to life. You will be an integral member of the Performance Marketing team, whose focus is to grow our live games out of Helsinki. You will own everything performance marketing related to our Live Games (Clash Royale, Clash of Clans, Hay Day and Brawl Stars) from media planning and buying operations. We are looking for a product minded and entrepreneurial problem solver that is passionate about continuing to grow the performance of globally massive live games!
We pride ourselves on the level of thoughtfulness, quality and focus put into every aspect of our work. Be it the games themselves, or how we communicate them to our players – we are passionate about not compromising on quality ever and choosing a long term approach to make Supercell a truly global games company that will last for many decades to come. All of this is way easier said than done. It takes vision, commitment, and super talented people who will pursue only the very best work possible. If that sounds like you, then we welcome you to apply.
Responsibilities
Own the wide spectrum of performance marketing efforts for our Live Games and develop the media strategies and plans across our ecosystem. The scope is around designing and running globally scaled performance marketing campaigns.
Define metrics, objectives, and key results to prioritize and measure the success of all key initiatives, and get better each time!
Collaborate with multiple internal teams – Game Development, LiveOps, Marketing, Community Management, and Data Analytics, to create impactful and scalable campaigns.
Own the digital media strategy, planning, and buying operations across UA campaigns.
Develop and manage external partner relationships to bring your strategic vision to life.
Take risks and drive innovation for growth through constant experiments and testing across multiple platforms with a balanced approach between art and science.
Stay on top of the most up to date industry trends, competitive digital landscape, user needs, and the latest digital marketing products to continuously learn and innovate.
Requirements
Performance Marketing Experience: 5+ Years of media buying/UA experience with proven results in strategy development, campaign planning and media buying operations for $5 million+ USD campaigns. Proven experience with full ownership of a large scale UA and/or Re-engagement campaign from planning to buying.
Partner Management: Enjoys growing and managing key relationships and is comfortable owning the full life cycle of partner marketing projects from ideation to execution
Entrepreneurial Team Player: Digital marketing veteran that loves problem solving and constant change and is a self-starter who loves to take risks by collaborating with others
Ownership/Independence: Exceptional ownership, project management and prioritization skills – own everything like it’s your own business
Impact and Results Driven: Strong ability to assess performance both qualitatively and quantitatively to meet objectives and goals. Understands the importance of scale and impact.
Strategic & Analytical: Strategic mindset to develop a vision, and the hands-on desire to execute and bring ideas to life, then possess the ability to revisit the big picture
Excellent domain of English language
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.