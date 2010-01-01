This is your chance to join Supercell’s new People Ops team as a People Coordinator. As we continue to scale as an organization, we're growing this team to ensure Supercell remains an even better place to work in the future.
As a detail-oriented and proactive People Coordinator, you’ll help keep our people operations running smoothly. You’ll play a key part in keeping employee data accurate, supporting reporting needs, and contributing to projects that improve how we work and how people experience Supercell.
Key responsibilities:
Maintain and regularly update employee data in our HR systems and tools
Support people reporting needs across the organization by creating clear, accurate reports and dashboards
Prepare official documents such as employment contracts and work certificates
Help coordinate employee benefits administration and communication with vendors
Collaborate with other People team members to improve workflows and automate routine tasks
Assist with audit and compliance tasks by ensuring clean, up-to-date records
Be a go-to person for system-related questions and help troubleshoot issues when they arise
Contribute to projects that improve our tools, workflows, and data quality
You’ll be part of a collaborative, cross-functional team focused on making the employee experience as smooth and efficient as possible. You’ll have the opportunity to deepen your knowledge of people topics, gain hands-on experience in employee experience work, and help shape the way we support our teams.
What makes you a great fit:
You enjoy organizing high volumes of data and creating clear, actionable insights. Your communication is professional and concise and you're comfortable handling documentation with precision. As a collaborative and positive team player, you love improving internal processes and supporting others.
Requirements:
Relevant higher education degree, or you are finalizing your studies
Some previous experience in a People Ops, HR, or administrative support role
Strong organizational skills and a structured approach to handling data
Ability to create reports and track employee metrics using Excel, Google Sheets, or dashboard tools
Solid communication skills in English with the ability to convey messages and instructions in a simple, structured way
Passion for games industry
Considered as plus:
Familiarity with HR systems such as Sympa, Workday, BambooHR, Personio, or similar
Previous experience in gaming or other high-growth tech companies
How to apply?
Submit your application through Atalent here!
