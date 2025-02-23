Contract Manager, Legal Team

Supercell makes great games by building great teams—and our Legal Team is no exception! We’re looking for our first-ever Contract Manager to help us level up how we manage contracts and keep things running smoothly behind the scenes.
Contracts might not be as flashy as game design or art, but they’re a crucial cog in the creative machine of Supercell – keeping the gears turning so our teams can focus on making great games. You’ll be right at the heart of it all, managing the flow of commercial contracts, helping teams navigate agreements, ensuring compliance, and making sure everything is buttoned up without slowing down the creative process. You’ll bring clarity and structure to the process, making it seamless for the Legal Team to collaborate with the rest of Supercell.
If you're a strategic thinker with an eye for contracts, a talent for stakeholder collaboration, and a passion for building efficient processes, this is your chance to make a real impact. A law degree isn’t required, but you should be comfortable handling legal matters knowing that you’ll always have the support of the Legal Team when it comes to more complex legal questions. You don’t need to know everything from day one, but a creative problem-solving mindset, adaptability, and strong organizational skills will help you succeed in this fast-paced environment. Since you’ll work closely with a wide range of teams and stakeholders, strong communication, interpersonal, and negotiation skills are essential. You should be able to explain complex concepts clearly to non-experts and foster smooth collaboration across teams.
This is a permanent, full-time role. We’d love you to start as soon as possible, but we’re happy to be flexible with the start date.
Responsibilities
Manage the legal inbox and contract review workflows, ensuring requests are managed efficiently.
Oversee the entire contract lifecycle – from drafting to execution and renewal – while ensuring compliance with company policies.
Draft, review, analyze, and negotiate commercial agreements (think service providers, vendors, and tech contracts) using established templates to safeguard Supercell's interests.
Be a go-to resource for contract-related questions from teams across Supercell's many disciplines.
Analyze contract data to spot patterns, market insights, and efficiencies that support smarter business decisions.
Collaborate closely with the Legal Team on various projects and initiatives to enhance our overall effectiveness.
Requirements
Experience: 2-5 years of hands-on experience with commercial contracts, including review, analysis, negotiation, or related areas such as indirect sourcing/purchasing, contract administration, process improvement, or stakeholder management.
Education: A suitable educational background (for example, a degree in Economics, Administrative Sciences, Law, Business Administration, or a related field).
Language Skills: Full professional proficiency in both written and spoken English.
Mindset: A business-minded and organized approach, strong communication and interpersonal skills, and a willingness to bring fresh ideas to the table.
Attitude: Proactive, energetic and flexible.
Nice to Have
A background or interest in games or the gaming industry
Experience working with Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) software (e.g., Ironclad)
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
How to Apply?
The recruitment process is operated by Paragraaffi. Paragraaffi will review applications on an ongoing basis and reach out to suitable candidates for interviews. Please submit your application (including your CV and cover letter) in English via Paragraaffi's website as soon as possible, and no later than 23 February 2025.
For more information, please contact Legal Talent Consultant Laura Sainio (050 555 9237, laura.sainio@paragraaffi.fi) or Junior Legal & ESG Talent Consultant Julia Salminen (050 471 5599, julia.salminen@paragraaffi.fi).
