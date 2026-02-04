Tools & Automation Lead
Supercell IT team is looking for a Tools & Automations Lead to build and lead our new subteam – a team focused on creating internal tools, automations, and services that make life easier for Supercell employees.
This role is for someone passionate about transforming how we work through smart services, automations, and AI. You’re at your best when creating user friendly solutions to make peoples lives easier at work. You understand best practices for software development and can plan technical architecture to suit the need at hand.
The Tools & Automations Lead will own and drive all internal service and automation initiatives within Supercell IT and collaborate closely with teams across the company. Responsibilities include defining and prioritizing what automations and services we build, managing our automation platform (Workato), owning our development process, defining work with internal stakeholders, coordinating external partners and building and leading a small internal team that designs, develops, and maintains impactful tools and services.
You will work closely with the other IT subteam leads (support, infrastructure, collaboration, and remote ops) and the Head of IT to deliver top-class IT services to the company. Initially you would work with a group of external automation developers and then build our team capabilities as needed.
What You'll Be Doing
Own the strategy for internal tools, automations, and digital services within Supercell IT
Build and lead a small, expert team that develops and maintains tools, services and automations for employees
Prioritize and manage the backlog of tool and automation requests across Supercell IT and other teams IT supports
Design, build, and maintain scalable, reliable, and secure tools, services and automations
Coordinate and manage external partners developing software or integrations for Supercell
Collaborate with other IT function leads and business teams to identify opportunities for new tools and automations
Drive and support company-wide initiatives that improve digital workflows and employee experience
Set long-term vision and goals for tools and automation efforts at Supercell
What You Have
Proven track record (5+ years) in building software, tools, or automations, with at least 2 years in a leadership or strategic role
Experience with building web or mobile services
Highly skilled in at least one modern programming language
Strong technical background with a hands-on mindset
Ability to design scalable solutions with a focus on usability and maintainability
Strong leadership and people management skills, with a focus on team growth and enablement
Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Experience managing vendors and external development partners
Comfortable working across multiple teams and departments
Curious, proactive, and always looking for better ways of doing things
Experience with AI tools and applying AI in service creation
Nice To Have
Experience advocating for digital tools and inspiring people about what is possible
Experience with integration platforms (e.g. Workato, Zapier, MuleSoft) or custom API development
Experience scaling internal software or automation efforts in a fast-paced tech environment
Background in UX design or service design
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Helsinki, where you'll be working closely with our Live Game teams.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
