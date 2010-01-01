Tools Programmer, mo.co

We’re looking for a programmer who enjoys making tools, improving pipelines & enabling the development team to join us.
To be successful in this role, you will need to be a proactive programmer, want to own significant parts of our content pipeline and work closely with artists, producers, game programmers & engine programmers. You will need to identify bottlenecks in the content pipeline as well as runtime performance, after designing solutions to solve them you will implement them together with the rest of the client tech team.
We offer you a chance to join a team of professionals where talent feeds talent. We do not believe in bureaucracy or convoluted processes. Game development is a team sport, so we work together to achieve the best results. We trust each other’s skills and value each other’s work. All of us are driven by the amazing opportunity to make the next big hit game. If this sounds exciting to you, then you might just be the person we are looking for!
Responsibilities
Maintaining, improving, designing and developing editors, tools and plugins for game content creation and graphics pipelines on Windows and Mac OS platforms
Working closely with game artists and gameplay programmers on tool UX
Identifying and implementing improvements to the game engine.
Requirements
Strong, professional experience using C++
Ability to quickly get up to speed with existing code
Experience in writing custom editors and tools for game development
Game engine / 3D engine development experience
Ability to communicate with non-technical people
Driven, focused and willing to see projects through to delivery
Nice to haves
Experience in writing plugins for 3rd party content creation tools, like Maya & Photoshop
Experience in iOS / Android development
Experience in Flash / Animate
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.