Trust & Safety Lead

Supercell creates games for as many people to play for a long time, and remember forever! The Trust & Safety Team is responsible for making sure the social aspects of our games are remembered for the right reasons. Delivering safe and engaging social experiences for hundreds of millions of players every month brings ever-evolving challenges that require the best team, and we need a lead that is up to the task of holding the vision and supporting this incredible team as it takes on these challenges. The role requires grit, deep understanding of player-facing safety and wellness issues, and a strong understanding of how technology (including of newly available technical advances) can help us improve the safety and fairness for our players. And, of course a good sense of humour during those challenging moments is a real plus!
This role may need to deal with content that is emotionally difficult to deal with for some people. You will be well supported through professional services, but you will also be part of the support framework for your team.
Hold and articulate the vision for Trust & Safety at Supercell: Ensure that safety, fairness, and player well-being remain at the core of our social experiences.
Lead: Foster a culture where senior subject matter experts, developers, and operators thrive, and help the team align around shared goals that will have the greatest impact for our players.
Drive operational excellence: Ensure smooth day-to-day functioning of Trust & Safety across the program, data, operations, and development sub-cells.
Drive strategic alignment: Lead the development of clear, ambitious, and achievable objectives for the team, and create space for the team to define the best paths toward achieving them.
Champion the smart use of technology and AI: Help the team explore, evaluate, and implement new technical approaches to improve detection, prevention, and player experience.
Be a partner and connector: Work closely with Player Care, “Heads Of” games, and other partners across Supercell to ensure we support the most social experiences in a way that cares for the safety of our players.
Be a confident and calming presence: The work is challenging and sometimes emotionally charged, the Lead must be a stabilizing presence at all times.
Elevate external awareness and internal alignment: Highlight emerging risks, newsworthy events, and strategic recommendations to internal stakeholders, while also contributing to industry discussions on best practices.
Invest in growth and learning: Coach and support team members to broaden their expertise in safety, wellness, regulation, technology, and research, helping them stay ahead of evolving challenges.
Measure and improve: Oversee reporting on effectiveness, quality, and impact, and ensure insights from data and operations inform continuous improvement.
Remove barriers: Surface and resolve roadblocks that prevent the team from doing their best work, and advocate for the resources and support they need.
Significant Trust & Safety experience: Significant experience in Trust & Safety, online safety, or related fields, with a proven track record of addressing large-scale player or user safety challenges.
Leadership at senior levels: Solid experience of leading teams of senior specialists, program managers, or technical experts; able to set direction without relying on hierarchy or top-down authority.
Strategic and operational range: ability to balance high-level vision setting with deep involvement in operational details when needed.
Strong understanding of technology: familiarity with the role of AI, automation, and data in online safety, and curiosity to keep learning as the field evolves.
Strong communicator: excellent English communication skills (written and verbal), with the ability to distill complexity into clarity for diverse audiences.
Global perspective: strong awareness of how pop culture, current events, and regulation shape online communities worldwide.
Resilience and empathy: experience handling emotionally difficult subject matter and supporting teams who work with challenging content.
Proactive and improvement-driven: habit of seeking better ways to do things, for yourself, your team, and the wider organization.
Technical literacy: comfort working with technical teams, data scientists, or engineers; familiarity with ML/AI concepts or content moderation tools.
Confident leading in a hybrid setting: our team is a hybrid team with a presence in our London and Helsinki offices, as well as with team members being remote across Europe. This presents an opportunity for us to have greater coverage, but also the challenges associated with distributed teams. You should be comfortable supporting distributed/hybrid teams in their regular rituals and habits.
Multilingual ability: additional spoken, written, or reading fluency in languages beyond English is highly valued.
Cross-cultural experience: having lived or worked abroad, or collaborated extensively with global teams, brings useful perspective to serving diverse player communities.
Higher education: post-secondary education in law, policy, sociology, psychology, computer science, or other relevant fields is a plus, especially where it sharpens critical thinking and policy writing.
Industry visibility: contributions to panels, conferences, or thought leadership in Trust & Safety, online safety, or player experience.
Game or community passion: experience as a gamer, community manager, or participant in large online communities helps connect the dots between policy and play.
Crisis navigation: prior involvement in escalations, complex investigations, or incidents requiring close collaboration with law enforcement or regulators.
Data fluency: ability to interpret and act on insights from data and research, even if not the one building the models.
Humour under pressure: a grounded, human approach that helps the team navigate difficult challenges without losing perspective.
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released seven games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
No matter where you are moving from, our dedicated mobility team will support you throughout your move. With our dedicated partners, we're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and whoever will be joining you - be it family members of the human or animal kind!
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
