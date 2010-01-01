VP, Marketing
Supercell is looking for a seasoned leader that has extensive experience in both brand and product marketing, thrives in a multifunctional and ultra-collaborative environment, and is obsessed with understanding both current and future audiences for Clash of Clans. Internally we will call them Marketing Lead for Clash of Clans.
The Marketing Lead will be a part of the Clash of Clans leadership team. They will own the marketing vision and brand positioning, developing a comprehensive marketing strategy driving the overall business objectives. They have a key role in stewarding the overarching Clash motherbrand, whilst working in partnership with central support teams such as Performance Marketing, PR & Comms and Regional Marketing.
The candidate owns the high-level marketing strategy, and contributes to the overall roadmap for Clash of Clans, and play a key role in representing the audience and outside-in perspective on the CoC leadership team. They will also lead our unique and highly effective community engagement activities. They will be responsible for building a world-class marketing unit, both developing existing Clash marketers whilst also bringing in new talent to augment and improve the overall team.
This candidate will have exceptional strategic capabilities, alongside super-strong communication and project management skills, bringing together all of the marketing stakeholders such as performance marketing, brand strategists, creative producers, community managers, media buyers, marketing analysts, and game developers, to rally around the marketing vision and executional plan for the game.
Let us know if you think you are who we are looking for!
Responsibilities
Build a clear marketing vision and strategy, for one of the most iconic games of all times designed around the game lifecycle, product roadmap, and live operations.
Drive business growth by designing and executing holistic, integrated marketing plans in close collaboration with other marketing stakeholders and teams, such as Performance Marketing, Brand Marketing, Creative Production, Community, esports, Regional/Local activation, and etc.
Key part of the game leadership team, partnering with the Head of Game and owning drive for audience expansion and new user inflow at a strategic level
Drive and facilitate cross functional collaboration and build trustworthy connections across Game Development, Game Operations, and other Marketing disciplines.
Close partner with Live Ops and Monetization to ensure commercial success of the game
Design global marketing Goals and KPIs for all campaigns in close alignment with other marketing stakeholders from Product Marketing, Performance Marketing, Brand Marketing, Growth Marketing, Esports, and Community.
Develop a deep understanding of the game and business, incl. existing features, product roadmap, and live operations. Coordinate global marketing efforts and drive alignment with the product and business goals.
Collaborate with Marketing Analytics and Business & Operations stakeholders to analyze campaign performance and apply learnings to inform future marketing campaigns for constant performance improvement.
Strategize and operationalize player communication inside and outside the game, including (but not limited to) pop-ups, push notifications, platform featuring and store optimization (ASO).
Identify and develop growth levers through marketing via rigorous AB testing, scaling up initiatives that drive meaningful business growth.
Partner closely with the Research and Analytics functions to deepen our understanding of the player journey through player experience research, and help inform our future product and marketing strategy.
Requirements
12+ years of B2C marketing experience preferably in the gaming, digital entertainment, consumer packaged goods, or e-commerce industries.
Proven track record of leading multi-million-dollar global marketing communication campaigns in a cross functional environment via hands on goal setting, digital strategy development and integrated campaign planning.
Experience working with a broad range of marketing functions (e.g. brand, performance, influencers, and esports) with a good understanding of the role of various functions and how they can work together to deliver growth.
Excellent strategic and leadership skills, but willing to get your hands dirty!
Exceptional interpersonal communication skills with the ability to influence and passion to collaborate and empower stakeholders across multiple marketing disciplines.
Growth mindset with passion for creative problem solving, innovation, and risk taking.
Highly analytical, flexible, action and results oriented, while constantly seeking out the best balance between art and science.
Passion for games and being obsessed with delivering the best player experience.
Located in or willing to relocate to Helsinki or London
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released seven games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
