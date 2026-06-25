25 June Maintenance
Fixes and Fair Play Notice
Hi Commanders!
This maintenance brings a few fixes, along with an important Fair Play notice we encourage everyone to read carefully.
Fixes:
Various fixes related to player profile data
Various fixes related to game crashes
Lt. Linnea Friskdahl’s Talent 2 now works properly
The SCID button for changing accounts was moved to player profile main page
Infinite prototroop fix
Fixed missing text in recruitment information screen
Shop of Evil now offers more and cheaper keycards
Fair Play Notice
As we continue to develop and improve Boom Beach, maintaining a fair and competitive environment for everyone remains a top priority. This includes strengthening our efforts to identify and address unfair play across the game.
We also want to remind everyone that knowingly exploiting bugs, errors or other unintended game behavior to gain an advantage is against our Safe and Fair Play Policy and Terms of Service. Misconduct with any of the Safe and Fair Play Policies or our Terms of Service, will lead to penalties, including but not limited to, revoked in-game currency, temporary game suspension and permanent game account closure.
Full policy details can be found here: