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Blog – Boom Beach
25 Jun 2026

25 June Maintenance

Fixes and Fair Play Notice

Hi Commanders!

This maintenance brings a few fixes, along with an important Fair Play notice we encourage everyone to read carefully.

Fixes:

  • Various fixes related to player profile data

  • Various fixes related to game crashes

  • Lt. Linnea Friskdahl’s Talent 2 now works properly

  • The SCID button for changing accounts was moved to player profile main page

  • Infinite prototroop fix

  • Fixed missing text in recruitment information screen

  • Shop of Evil now offers more and cheaper keycards

Fair Play Notice

As we continue to develop and improve Boom Beach, maintaining a fair and competitive environment for everyone remains a top priority. This includes strengthening our efforts to identify and address unfair play across the game.

We also want to remind everyone that knowingly exploiting bugs, errors or other unintended game behavior to gain an advantage is against our Safe and Fair Play Policy and Terms of Service. Misconduct with any of the Safe and Fair Play Policies or our Terms of Service, will lead to penalties, including but not limited to, revoked in-game currency, temporary game suspension and permanent game account closure.

Full policy details can be found here: