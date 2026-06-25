As we continue to develop and improve Boom Beach, maintaining a fair and competitive environment for everyone remains a top priority. This includes strengthening our efforts to identify and address unfair play across the game.



We also want to remind everyone that knowingly exploiting bugs, errors or other unintended game behavior to gain an advantage is against our Safe and Fair Play Policy and Terms of Service. Misconduct with any of the Safe and Fair Play Policies or our Terms of Service, will lead to penalties, including but not limited to, revoked in-game currency, temporary game suspension and permanent game account closure.



Full policy details can be found here: