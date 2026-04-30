27 April – 17 May: Warships Season 87

A new Warships season begins. Climb the ranks, adapt to the season’s tech tree, and battle your way toward valuable rewards before the season comes to a close.

1 – 3 May: Heavies & Scorchers Mania

Pure frontline power. Heavies and Scorchers bring massive durability and relentless pressure, letting you smash through defenses with brute force.

4 – 6: Super Warrior

Fast, fierce, and all-in. Super Warrior is built for aggressive plays, quick breaches, and high-pressure attacks that can end battles in a flash.

8 – 10: Grenadiers & Tanks Mania

Long-range destruction backed by staying power. Grenadiers rain down explosives from afar while Tanks soak up damage and keep the push moving.

11 – 13: Remote Hack

Create chaos inside the enemy base. Remote Hack helps disrupt key defenses and open up new opportunities for your troops to break through.

15 – 17: Cryoneers & Zookas Mania

A chilling combo of control and firepower. Cryoneers help slow defenses down while Zookas bring heavy ranged damage from behind the front line.

18 – 20: Speed Serum

Everything moves faster. Speed Serum boosts the pace of your attacks, helping troops close distance quickly and keep the pressure high from start to finish.

22 – 24: Tribal Crab

A Mega Crab with a tribal twist. Take on stage after stage, adapt to the unique challenge, and collect rewards as you climb higher.

25 – 15 June: Warships Season 88

Another Warships season sets sail. A fresh reset means new battles, new paths through the tech tree, and another chance to push for the top.

25 – 27: Deployable Turret

Bring extra support into battle. Deployable Turret adds more firepower to your attack and can help create the breathing room needed to keep your push alive.

29 – 31: Warriors & Medics Mania

Aggression meets sustain. Warriors dive straight into the heart of the base while Medics help keep the attack going for longer.