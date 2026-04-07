During the event (April 9-23), each install of the Boom Beach PC client will count towards a global community total.

As the total climbs, the community unlocks new reward milestones for everyone.

The in-game news banner will showcase live progression, and this blog will be updated with each new unlock, so make sure to check in and see how far the community has pushed.

Once a reward has been unlocked, it will be claimable for free in the in-game store under the "Special Offers" section.

This event will run until April 23 and unlocked rewards can be claimed until April 27.