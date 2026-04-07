PC Community Event
Boom Beach is now on PC!
Boom Beach is now on PC and available to download here: Download Now
To celebrate this launch, we’re kicking off the PC Launch Community Event!
Every PC download brings the community closer to unlocking more rewards for everyone.
How it works
During the event (April 9-23), each install of the Boom Beach PC client will count towards a global community total.
As the total climbs, the community unlocks new reward milestones for everyone.
The in-game news banner will showcase live progression, and this blog will be updated with each new unlock, so make sure to check in and see how far the community has pushed.
Once a reward has been unlocked, it will be claimable for free in the in-game store under the "Special Offers" section.
This event will run until April 23 and unlocked rewards can be claimed until April 27.
Reward Milestones
Here are the rewards the community can unlock during this event:
10.000 Downloads: 20 Time Savers
25.000 Downloads: 50 Diamonds
50.000 Downloads: 2 Key Cards
75.000 Downloads: 100 Diamonds
100.000 Downloads: 5 Key Cards