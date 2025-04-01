Gear up for an April full of exciting events, powerful troop combos, and tactical opportunities to sharpen your skills on the battlefield!

4 - 6: Tank & Zooka Mania: Pair the durability of Tanks with the explosive impact of Zookas to create a powerhouse duo that dominates enemy bases!

11 - 13: Rifle & Medic Mania: Charge in with waves of Riflemen backed by the steady healing of Medics - perfect for sustained assaults and overwhelming defenses.

14 - 16: Tiny Shock: Disable enemy defenses with pinpoint precision using Tiny Shock! This compact Gunboat Ability lets you freeze key targets without disrupting your flow.

14 - 20: Stunner: Deploy the Stunner to paralyze enemy defenses while dishing out damage. Ideal for creating openings and controlling the pace of battle.

18 - 20: Warrior & Bombardier Mania: Strike fast and hit hard with this wild combo. Warriors rush in with brutal melee attacks while Bombardiers deal long-range destruction!

25 - 27: Hasty Crab: Speed is everything in this special edition of Mega Crab! Troops, Gunboat abilities, and deployments move at lightning pace. Perfect for daring strategies and quick victories.

28 - May 4: Shockaneer: Shock and awe your enemies with the Shockaneer! This Proto Troop disables defenses while supporting your front line. Versatile and deadly...

28 - May 18: Warships Season 74: A brand-new season sets sail! Warships Season 74 brings fresh metas, bold strategies, and exclusive rewards. Are you ready to climb the ranks?

28 - 30: Remote Hack: Turn enemy defenses against themselves with Remote Hack! This clever ability can shift the tide in your favor with a single well-placed command.