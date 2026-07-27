27 Jul - 16 Aug: Warships Season 90

Season 90 is underway. Adapt to the tech tree, refine your strategy, and keep climbing before the season ends.

31 Jul - 9 Aug: Sonar Ops

Dive back into Sonar Ops! Search the naval grid, uncover hidden submarines, collect Sonar Coins, and claim rewards from the Sonar Shop.

31 Jul - 2 Aug: Tiny Shock

Small but disruptive. Tiny Shock can disable key defenses at the right moment, giving your troops the opening they need to push forward.

3 - 5: Deployable Turret

Bring extra firepower into battle. Deployable Turret helps support your attack, distract defenses, and create more room for your troops to advance.

10 - 12: Explosive Drones

Send in precision destruction. Explosive Drones rush toward nearby defenses and detonate, helping clear priority targets before your main push arrives.

14 - 16: Rocket Choppa & Laser Ranger Mania

Air support meets piercing firepower. Rocket Choppas bring mobile pressure from above while Laser Rangers cut through defenses from the backline.

17 - 19: Crystal Critters

Healing support is on the way. Crystal Critters follow your troops and restore nearby friendly units, helping your attack last longer under pressure.

21 - 23: Gunboat Crab

Mega Crab returns with a Gunboat-focused challenge. Manage your energy, pick your targets carefully, and push through as many stages as you can.

24 - 26: Crystal Shield

Protect your troops with a powerful defensive boost. Crystal Shield helps your army survive heavy fire and keep moving through tough defenses.

24 Aug - 13 Sept: Warships Season 91

A new Warships season begins. Fresh tech paths, new strategies, and another climb toward the top await.

28 Aug - 6 Sept: Sonar Ops

Sonar Ops returns once more. Explore the grid, locate hidden submarines, and gather more rewards from beneath the waves.

28 - 30: Heavy Mania

The frontline is getting heavier. Deploy boosted Heavies to soak up damage, protect your damage dealers, and lead the charge through enemy bases.

31 Aug - 2 Sept: Deployable Turret

Deployable Turret is back. Add extra support to your attack and use its firepower to help break through stubborn defenses.