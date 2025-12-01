3 – 5: Rifle & Medic Mania

A classic survival combo. Riflemen surge forward in large numbers while Medics keep them alive through heavy fire. Great for steady, sustained assaults.

5 – 14: Sonar Ops

Dive into the depths with Sonar Ops! Play a naval grid-based mini-game to uncover hidden submarines, collect Sonar Coins, and earn valuable rewards in the Sonar Shop. No troops or Gunboat needed!

6 – 8: Warrior & Bombardier Mania

Fast strikes meet long-range destruction. Warriors rush key defenses while Bombardiers safely clear structures with powerful explosive volleys.

9 – 11: Grenadier & Mech Mania

A mix of chaos and durability. Grenadiers bombard clustered defenses from afar while Mechs absorb damage and keep the advance moving.

12 – 14: Laser Ranger & Scorcher Mania

High precision pairs with heavy armor. Laser Rangers slice through lined-up defenses while Scorchers blaze a path forward on the frontline.

15 – 17: Speed Serum

Supercharge your troops with a burst of attack and movement speed. Perfect for overwhelming bases before defenses can react.

19 – 25: All Troop Mania

Every troop is in the spotlight! Enjoy discounted troops across the board and experiment with wild strategies using your full arsenal.

19 – 25: Gunboat Ability Week

Cycle through powerful rotating Gunboat Abilities. Each day introduces a new tactical option to reshape your attack strategy.

26 – 28: Fireworks Crab

Climb through the explosive Fireworks Crab stages. Expect bright bursts, increasing challenge, and plenty of opportunities to push your limits.

29 – Jan 18: Warships Season 83

A fresh season begins. New tech paths and shifting strategies await as you battle up the ranks. Plan your route and push for the top.