As we dive into February, get ready for an action-packed month filled with intense battles and strategic opportunities! Here’s what’s coming up:

3 - 5: Super Warrior: Unleash these mighty warriors onto the battlefield, striking with immense power and durability to turn the tide in your favor!



7 - 9: RifleZooka Mania: Combine the rapid-fire might of Riflemen with the explosive precision of Zookas for a well-balanced offensive force.



10 - 16: Protector: Deploy Protectors to keep your troops alive longer, shield them from incoming fire, and ensure your advance remains unstoppable.



14 - 16: GrenCryo Mania: Pair the explosive chaos of Grenadiers with the freezing power of Cryoneers for a devastating crowd-control combo!



17 - 19: Crystal Critters: These healing critters enhance your tactical plays and provide valuable support to your advancing troops.



21 - 23: Cryo Crab: Brace yourself for the icy challenge of Cryo Crab, a chilling edition of Mega Crab packed with frosty obstacles and exciting rewards!



24 - Mar 2: Warships Season 71: Set sail for a fresh Warships season featuring new layouts, tactical innovations, and exclusive prizes!