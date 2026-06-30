This July on Boom Beach
Sonar Ops returns, powerful troop combinations take the field, and the Scorched Crab is heating things up this July.
29 Jun – 19 Jul: Warships Season 89
Season 89 is underway. Adapt to the tech tree, refine your strategy, and keep climbing before the season ends.
3 – 5: Mech & Warrior Mania
Heavy armor meets fast aggression. Let Mechs absorb the pressure while Warriors rush deep into the enemy base.
3 – 12: Sonar Ops
Return to the naval grid, uncover hidden submarines, collect Sonar Coins, and claim rewards from the Sonar Shop.
6 – 8: Crystal Shield
Protect your troops with a powerful defensive boost and keep your attack moving through heavy resistance.
10 – 12: Tank & Grenadier Mania
Durability and long-range destruction combine. Tanks hold the frontline while Grenadiers bombard defenses from a distance.
13 – 15: Remote Defib
Bring fallen troops back into the fight and recover from losses before your attack runs out of momentum.
17 – 19: Zooka & Mech Mania
Mechs lead the charge while Zookas deliver heavy damage from behind. Keep them protected and watch defenses disappear.
20 – 22: Remote Hack
Turn enemy defenses against each other. Hack the right target to disrupt the base and create an opening for your troops.
24 – 26: Scorched Crab
The Mega Crab is heating up. Fight through increasingly difficult stages and see how far your troops can push.
27 – 29: Super Warrior
Deploy a supercharged Warrior that heals with every hit and freezes the buildings it attacks.
27 Jul – 16 Aug: Warships Season 90
A new season begins with a fresh tech tree, new strategies, and another race toward the top.
31 Jul – 9 Aug: Sonar Ops
Sonar Ops returns. Search the grid, locate hidden submarines, and gather more rewards from beneath the waves.
31 Jul – 2 Aug: Heavy & Grenadier Mania
Heavies draw enemy fire while Grenadiers launch explosives from the backline, creating a steady push through the base.