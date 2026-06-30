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Blog – Boom Beach
30 Jun 2026

This July on Boom Beach

Sonar Ops returns, powerful troop combinations take the field, and the Scorched Crab is heating things up this July.

29 Jun 19 Jul: Warships Season 89
Season 89 is underway. Adapt to the tech tree, refine your strategy, and keep climbing before the season ends.

3 5: Mech & Warrior Mania
Heavy armor meets fast aggression. Let Mechs absorb the pressure while Warriors rush deep into the enemy base.

3 12: Sonar Ops
Return to the naval grid, uncover hidden submarines, collect Sonar Coins, and claim rewards from the Sonar Shop.

6 8: Crystal Shield
Protect your troops with a powerful defensive boost and keep your attack moving through heavy resistance.

10 12: Tank & Grenadier Mania
Durability and long-range destruction combine. Tanks hold the frontline while Grenadiers bombard defenses from a distance.

13 15: Remote Defib
Bring fallen troops back into the fight and recover from losses before your attack runs out of momentum.

17 19: Zooka & Mech Mania
Mechs lead the charge while Zookas deliver heavy damage from behind. Keep them protected and watch defenses disappear.

20 22: Remote Hack
Turn enemy defenses against each other. Hack the right target to disrupt the base and create an opening for your troops.

24 26: Scorched Crab
The Mega Crab is heating up. Fight through increasingly difficult stages and see how far your troops can push.

27 29: Super Warrior
Deploy a supercharged Warrior that heals with every hit and freezes the buildings it attacks.

27 Jul 16 Aug: Warships Season 90
A new season begins with a fresh tech tree, new strategies, and another race toward the top.

31 Jul 9 Aug: Sonar Ops
Sonar Ops returns. Search the grid, locate hidden submarines, and gather more rewards from beneath the waves.

31 Jul 2 Aug: Heavy & Grenadier Mania
Heavies draw enemy fire while Grenadiers launch explosives from the backline, creating a steady push through the base.