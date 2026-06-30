Sonar Ops returns, powerful troop combinations take the field, and the Scorched Crab is heating things up this July.

29 Jun – 19 Jul: Warships Season 89

Season 89 is underway. Adapt to the tech tree, refine your strategy, and keep climbing before the season ends.

3 – 5: Mech & Warrior Mania

Heavy armor meets fast aggression. Let Mechs absorb the pressure while Warriors rush deep into the enemy base.

3 – 12: Sonar Ops

Return to the naval grid, uncover hidden submarines, collect Sonar Coins, and claim rewards from the Sonar Shop.

6 – 8: Crystal Shield

Protect your troops with a powerful defensive boost and keep your attack moving through heavy resistance.

10 – 12: Tank & Grenadier Mania

Durability and long-range destruction combine. Tanks hold the frontline while Grenadiers bombard defenses from a distance.

13 – 15: Remote Defib

Bring fallen troops back into the fight and recover from losses before your attack runs out of momentum.

17 – 19: Zooka & Mech Mania

Mechs lead the charge while Zookas deliver heavy damage from behind. Keep them protected and watch defenses disappear.

20 – 22: Remote Hack

Turn enemy defenses against each other. Hack the right target to disrupt the base and create an opening for your troops.

24 – 26: Scorched Crab

The Mega Crab is heating up. Fight through increasingly difficult stages and see how far your troops can push.

27 – 29: Super Warrior

Deploy a supercharged Warrior that heals with every hit and freezes the buildings it attacks.

27 Jul – 16 Aug: Warships Season 90

A new season begins with a fresh tech tree, new strategies, and another race toward the top.

31 Jul – 9 Aug: Sonar Ops

Sonar Ops returns. Search the grid, locate hidden submarines, and gather more rewards from beneath the waves.

31 Jul – 2 Aug: Heavy & Grenadier Mania

Heavies draw enemy fire while Grenadiers launch explosives from the backline, creating a steady push through the base.