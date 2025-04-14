Supercell logo
14 Apr 2025
OUR FIRST EVER P2W COMMUNITY EVENT!

It’s the PAY TO... I mean PLAY TO WIN EVENT! #BrawlStarsP2W

You have 10 days to get as many rewards as you can, including an ULTRA TROPHY BOX! There is no reward limit for this event, the only limit is time!

HOW TO PARTICIPATE AND MORE DETAILS

For this event, we're tracking TAKEDOWNS! So all you have to do is ^£#$ other Brawlers!

Each milestone requires 1 billion takedowns and after completing a milestone, the rewards will appear on the next Shop daily refresh!

REWARDS

Milestones

Rewards

15 Starr Drops
21000 Coins
33 Presents
41000 Power Points
51 Mythic Starr Drop
62000 Bling
71 Legendary Starr Drop
8500 Credits
91 Hypercharge Starr Drop
10Ultra Trophy Box*
1110 Starr Drops
1210 Starr Drops
Milestone 13 and onwards10 Starr Drops

*DISCLAIMER: The Ultra Trophy Box will be delivered only after the event ends.

SPECIAL GIVEAWAY!


You can win a whole year of Brawl Pass Plus! That's 12 Brawl Passes Plus for you, in case math is not your thing.

But that's not all, if you're one of the lucky winners you will also get 10 Brawl Passes Plus to share with your friends!

HOW?

Share your best play on social media using the hashtag #BrawlStarsP2W on your post, and we’ll choose the 5 lucky winners after the event ends!

The Play to Win community event starts NOW and ends on April 24 at 9 a.m. UTC!