It’s the PAY TO... I mean PLAY TO WIN EVENT! #BrawlStarsP2W

You have 10 days to get as many rewards as you can, including an ULTRA TROPHY BOX! There is no reward limit for this event, the only limit is time!

HOW TO PARTICIPATE AND MORE DETAILS

For this event, we're tracking TAKEDOWNS! So all you have to do is ^£#$ other Brawlers!

Each milestone requires 1 billion takedowns and after completing a milestone, the rewards will appear on the next Shop daily refresh!

REWARDS

Milestones Rewards 1 5 Starr Drops 2 1000 Coins 3 3 Presents 4 1000 Power Points 5 1 Mythic Starr Drop 6 2000 Bling 7 1 Legendary Starr Drop 8 500 Credits 9 1 Hypercharge Starr Drop 10 Ultra Trophy Box* 11 10 Starr Drops 12 10 Starr Drops Milestone 13 and onwards 10 Starr Drops

*DISCLAIMER: The Ultra Trophy Box will be delivered only after the event ends.

SPECIAL GIVEAWAY!



You can win a whole year of Brawl Pass Plus! That's 12 Brawl Passes Plus for you, in case math is not your thing.

But that's not all, if you're one of the lucky winners you will also get 10 Brawl Passes Plus to share with your friends!



HOW?

Share your best play on social media using the hashtag #BrawlStarsP2W on your post, and we’ll choose the 5 lucky winners after the event ends!

The Play to Win community event starts NOW and ends on April 24 at 9 a.m. UTC!