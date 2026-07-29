This is it.

The biggest Brawl Stars event of the year approaches, and the best teams in the world are getting ready to battle for the title of Brawl Stars World Champion!

After a full season of Monthly Finals, the Last Chance Qualifier, and clutch moments from every region, only the best teams will remain.

From 20th-22nd November, with hopes of becoming World Champions, 12 teams will travel to Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, for $1,000,000 USD and a chance to lift the Thomas Lyte trophy.