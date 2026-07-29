Brawl Stars World Finals Format
This is it.
The biggest Brawl Stars event of the year approaches, and the best teams in the world are getting ready to battle for the title of Brawl Stars World Champion!
After a full season of Monthly Finals, the Last Chance Qualifier, and clutch moments from every region, only the best teams will remain.
From 20th-22nd November, with hopes of becoming World Champions, 12 teams will travel to Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, for $1,000,000 USD and a chance to lift the Thomas Lyte trophy.
Event Overview
Here’s everything you need to know before the action begins:
Event: 2026 Brawl Stars World Finals
Date: 20th-22nd November 2026
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Venue: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
Teams: 12
Prize Pool: $1,000,000 USD
WHO’S PLAYING?
The final World Finals lineup will include teams from across the BSC season, including:
EMEA: 1st-4th
North America: 1st-2nd
South America: 1st-2nd
East Asia: 1st-2nd
Last Chance Qualifier: Two teams
THE FORMAT
World Finals will take place across three days, with 24 matches total.
The event starts with the Group Stage on Friday 20th, then moves into two days of Playoffs on Saturday and Sunday.
FRIDAY | GROUP STAGE
Friday kicks things off with 8 teams split into two GSL groups with Best of 5 matches.
The Group Stage uses a GSL format, which means teams will have a chance to battle through their group and stay alive. Four teams enter. Two teams qualify. Two teams are eliminated. Teams start with an opening match before progressing to either a winners' or elimination match, with one final decider determining the second team to advance on.
Group A
EMEA – Seed #2
South America – Seed #2
EMEA – Seed #3
LCQ – Seed #2
Group B
East Asia – Seed #2
North America – Seed #2
EMEA – Seed #4
LCQ – Seed #1
The top two teams from each group advance to the Playoffs, and join the four teams that already qualified directly from the Regional Leaderboards.
That means by the end of Friday, the full 8-team Playoff bracket will be locked.
The World Finals start fast, and nobody wants to be the first team sent home.
SATURDAY | PLAYOFFS BEGIN
Saturday is where the bracket begins.
The Playoffs feature eight teams in a Double Elimination Bracket, meaning teams will need to keep winning to stay on the fastest path to the Grand Final.
The four teams that advanced directly from the Regional Leaderboards will enter the Playoffs alongside the four teams that survived Friday’s Group Stage.
Teams starting in Playoffs
EMEA – Seed one
South America – Seed #1
East Asia – Seed #1
North America – Seed #1
Group A – Seed #1
Group A – Seed #2
Group B – Seed #1
Group B – Seed #2
The bracket is where everything gets real. Favorites can fall. Underdogs can rise. And one huge set can change the whole tournament. The trophy gets closer, but the pressure gets heavier.
SUNDAY | CHAMPIONSHIP DAY
Sunday is the final day of the World Finals.
The remaining eight teams continue through the Double Elimination Bracket, with only the strongest teams making it to the final matches of the season.
Sunday will feature five best of 5 matches, concluding with the biggest match of the year: the Grand Final.
The Grand Final will be played as a best-of-seven, with the Upper Bracket team starting with a 1-0 advantage.
That means one team enters the final with the edge… but nothing is guaranteed until the last game is over. If the lower bracket team wins match one of the Grand Final, the bracket resets and it’s all to play for once more.
At the end of all this action, one team will be crowned World Champions, lifting the Thomas Lyte trophy and taking home the lions share of the $1,000,000 USD prize pool
More details will be revealed soon, so keep an eye on our socials and in-game news!