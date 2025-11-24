Meet and Greets: Get ready to meet your favorite community managers, creators, and teams, and soak in the hype before they hit the stage!

On-site Activities: Inspired by the action? Hit up the Showdown station, challenge your friends, and unleash your best plays. Or, hop over to the Chill Zone for a time out. There’s something for everyone.

Merchandise: We’ll have a pop-up with EXCLUSIVE Brawl Stars swag that you can only get at the World Finals, and this is just the beginning. Expect merch drops at all our live events moving forward!