WORLD FINALS PREDICTIONS LIVE NOW!
BEFORE YOU GO...
Here’s what you need to know about World Finals 2025, DreamHack Stockholm edition!
Location: DreamHack Stockholm at the Stockholmsmässan
Dates: November 28-30
Broadcast Start Time - Day 1: 12:45 PM CET (11:45 AM UTC)
Broadcast Start Time - Day 2: 11:45 AM CET (10:45 AM UTC)
Broadcast Start Time - Day 3: 12:45 PM CET (11:45 AM UTC)
What to Expect: The 16 best teams in the WORLD battle it out for the Champion title and their cut of $1,000,000! It’s going to be a PACKED weekend, join us for all the fun!
EARN REWARDS
Make Your Predictions: Submit your Day 1 predictions NOW, and remember to predict before each show day (Day 2, 3) to earn Pro Pass XP! And to make it super special… we’re giving away 10K GEMS if you get all your match predictions correct.
Use the hashtag #BSWF25 on social media to share your predictions (or steal someone else's!).
Who should I vote for? Check out the team profiles to help make your choice!
Visitor Rewards: For those attending in person, we are giving away an exclusive Pin! You can redeem this in person by checking out the activations.
Tune In: Watch the broadcast and snag daily goodies like Starr Drops, Waffles, and PPXP…And you just might score a special Gigi Box and exclusive broadcast Pin.
WORLD FINALS EXCLUSIVES
Meet and Greets: Get ready to meet your favorite community managers, creators, and teams, and soak in the hype before they hit the stage!
On-site Activities: Inspired by the action? Hit up the Showdown station, challenge your friends, and unleash your best plays. Or, hop over to the Chill Zone for a time out. There’s something for everyone.
Merchandise: We’ll have a pop-up with EXCLUSIVE Brawl Stars swag that you can only get at the World Finals, and this is just the beginning. Expect merch drops at all our live events moving forward!
WHERE TO FIND US
Instagram: @Brawlstars_Esports
YouTube: @BrawlStarsEsports
Twitch: Brawlstars