You have the chance to get the new DEMON MORTIS and ANGEL EDGAR Hypercharge Skins for free in the Angels vs. Demons Season!

Here’s how the season will go:

Every day at 09:00 UTC, you will flip the Coin of Fate to decide if you will become an Angel or a Demon for the day!

Your Daily Starr Drops will become Angelic or Demonic Drops depending on your fate!

Open Angelic or Demonic Drops to progress through the CODEX OF DOOM and unlock 12 unique Angel and Demon Abilities!

You will get FREE WILL on the weekends which will allow you to pick your side for the day!

Compete with your new Abilities in brand-new Contests!

Get more Angelic and Demonic Drops by topping the Contest leaderboard

A new Contest will happen every 3 days, starting with the Season

Keep opening Angelic & Demonic Drops until the end of the #AngelsVsDemons season for a chance of getting Demon Mortis, Angel Edgar, and all the other Demon and Angel Skins!

Angelic and Demonic Drops

They are a new item that gives more progression resources (Coins/Power Points) than the average Starr Drop and the chance to unlock Angel and Demon Skins!

Every day the Coin of Fate will flip and will decide if you will be Angelic or Demonic for the day. This will define which kind of Starr Drops you will get. On weekends, you get Free Will to pick the side you want to be in. You then get to instantly open the Starr Drop of your side!

Once your fate has been decided, your Daily Starr Drops will be replaced by the new Angelic and Demonic versions. This will be the case during the whole Season (you can still earn normal Starr Drops from other places, such as the Brawl Pass or the Trophy Road).

To open them, you have to tap and hold the screen until completion. The longer it takes to open a Drop, the better the reward is going to be!



Angelic and Demonic Drops can give you:

Coins

Power Points

Gadgets

Star Powers

Hypercharges

XP Doublers

Gems

Credits (only as a fallback if you have all the Brawlers of a certain rarity)

Brawlers

Skins related to the theme

Angel and Demon cosmetics (Pins, Sprays, etc)

Angel and Demon Skins (including Demon Mortis and Angel Edgar)

You can check all the drop rates of the Angelic and Demonic Drops in the table at the end of this article!

Angel and Demon Abilities and the CODEX OF DOOM!

For this season, a set of Angel and Demon Abilities will be given to all Brawlers! You can check them all in the CODEX OF DOOM (the book icon on the main screen).

You can only use the Angelic Abilities on the Angelic day and the same goes for the Demonic Abilities.

You can only use one ability at a time, so if you want to chose a different one, you have to equip it by accessing the CODEX OF DOOM!

To unlock them, you must collect a set number of Angelic and Demonic Drops. It starts from 1 Starr Drop and increases as you unlock more abilities. Both bars work independently

They can only be used in Game Modes with the Angels Vs Demons modifier.

Where to get Angelic and Demonic Drops?



You can get them from your Daily Starr Drops, weekend events, Contests, and from the Shop (1 Angelic and 1 Demonic Starr Drops for free in the Shop, and more for Gems).

If you play the whole Season and get all the possible Angelic and Demonic Drops available for free, you should end up with more than 100 Angelic and Demonic Drops (50 each). Here’s the breakdown:

3 Daily Starr Drops, for 28 days = 84

2x Daily Starr Drops on 3 weekends = 18

9 Contests (happens every 3 days) = 0 to 180*

2 Shop Freebies (1 Angelic Starr Drop and 1 Demonic Starr drop)

Total: 104 to 284

*The number of Angelic/Demonic Starr Drops you get is based on your performance in the Contests. The higher you are, the more you get.

IMPORTANT: To unlock all Angelic and Demonic Power-Ups, you need in total 116 Starr Drops (58 for each side).

What is the CONTEST?

There’s a way to get more Angelic and Demonic Drops, but it requires some skill. Every day you will earn 5 tickets and will be able to compete in a leaderboard with other players. The better your performance, the more Angelic or Demonic Drops you get!

The contest happens in the new Angel Vs Demon Game Modes, only and you can practice the upcoming map before it moves to the Contest (it’s available to the left of the other normal Game Modes)

A new Contest happens every 3 days, so use your tickets before the next one starts, otherwise you will lose your tickets!

Game Modes!

With this Season, we will have 3 Game Modes. (Soul Collector, Trio Showdown, Spirit Wars)

Soul Collector:

In Soul Collector, players will drop a soul each time they are defeated

The more souls you collect, the more points you get

You can defend your team's dropped souls, and they will disappear after a certain time

The first team that collects 6 souls, or the one with the highest number of souls when the timer runs out, wins!

Trio Showdown:

It’s like Duo Showdown, but with 3 players, so it’s a Trio Showdown!

Spirit Wars:

Destroy the enemy defense turret! It’s a new type of Siege!

Collect Amulets to summon Spirits to a Battle (there are 3 Battles per match).

Amulets appear randomly around the middle of the map.

Grab an Amulet and hold it for a few seconds to activate it.

When a Battle starts, Spirits are summoned equal to the number of Amulets you have, to a maximum amount. If you collect more than the maximum, your Spirits grow stronger for every extra Amulet you have!

PRO GAMER TIP: Don’t attack the turret without Spirits to back you up!

QUESTIONS!!!

Can I buy the Angel and Demon Skins directly?

A: Angel Edgar and Demon Mortis Hypercharge Skins are available as a fallback offer if you buy all the Angelic and Demonic Drops from the Shop and don’t get them and their color variations. All the other Angel and Demon Skins (and cosmetics) will be available for Gems (and Bling) after the Angels Vs Demons Season ends.

Can I get Angel Edgar and Demon Mortis after the Angel Vs. Demons Season ends?

A: Yes. They will be added to the Ultra Trophy Box in the December Update, and it might be available in other special events. These might change in the future, but that’s the current plan.

Can I get all the Angel and Demon Abilities for free?

A: Yes, but it does rely A LITTLE BIT on your skill. If you lose all your matches in the Contest but collect everything else, you will end up with 104 Angelic/Demonic Drops. But this is the worst scenario possible. If you get some wins in the Contest should be enough for you to get all 116 Angelic/Demonic Drops required to complete the CODEX OF DOOM!

Angelic Drop Chances

Reward Chance 100 Coins 27.06% 200 Coins 3.25% 500 Coins 1.08% 1000 Coins 0.11% 100 Bling 16.23% 250 Bling 2.71% 500 Bling 1.08% 1000 Bling 0.11% 200 XP Doublers 16.23% 2000 XP Doublers 0.11% 50 Power Points 5.41% 100 Power Points 2.16% 200 Power Points 1.08% 1000 Power Points 0.11% 100 Gems 0.11% Random Gadget 0.76% Random Star Power 0.54% Random Hypercharge 0.32% Random Rare Brawler 1.08% Random Super Rare Brawler 0.76% Random Epic Brawler 0.43% Random Mythic Brawler 0.22% Random Legendary Brawler 0.11% Angelic Pin 4.33% Angelic Spray 6.49% Angelic Player Icon 4.33% Angel Max Skin 0.43% Angel Gene Skin 0.43% Light Angel Blue Colt Skin 0.43% Bell Nani Skin 0.43% Stara Skin 0.43% Unicorn Bonnie Skin 0.43% Dionysus Angelo Skin 0.43% Nightmare Sandy Skin 0.43% Dark Angel Edgar Skin 0.11% Lightbearer Edgar Skin 0.11% Nightbringer Edgar Skin 0.11%

Demonic Drop Chances

Reward Chance 100 Coins 27.29% 200 Coins 3.28% 500 Coins 1.09% 1000 Coins 0.11% 100 Bling 16.38% 250 Bling 2.73% 500 Bling 1.09% 1000 Bling 0.11% 200 XP Doublers 16.38% 2000 XP Doublers 0.11% 50 Power Points 5.46% 100 Power Points 2.18% 200 Power Points 1.09% 1000 Power Points 0.11% 100 Gems 0.11% Random Gadget 0.76% Random Star Power 0.55% Random Hypercharge 0.33% Random Rare Brawler 1.09% Random Super Rare Brawler 0.76% Random Epic Brawler 0.44% Random Mythic Brawler 0.22% Random Legendary Brawler 0.11% Demonic Pin 4.37% Demonic Spray 6.55% Demonic Player Icon 4.37% Demon Willow 0.33% Demon Otis 0.33% Impie Colette 0.33% Demon Emz 0.33% Underworld Bo 0.33% Crimson R-T 0.33% Dark Knight Draco 0.33% Inferno Chuck 0.33% Demon Mortis 0.11% Devilish Mortis 0.11% Lambent Mortis 0.11%



