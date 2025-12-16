Buffies are collectible keychains sold in gift shops all over Starr Park! After a while, new stock stopped showing up and they eventually became sold out everywhere.

After doing some inventory, R-T discovered an entire underground warehouse FILLED with Buffies, and they have started to be seen around the Park again!

Buffies increase (buff) the power and abilities of Brawlers!

As their name suggests, they buff the Gadgets, Star Powers AND Hypercharges of any Brawler that has them.