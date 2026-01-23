UPDATE 65: BUFFIES!
Maintenance - January 23
⚖️ BALANCE CHANGES ⚖️
🔼 BUFFS
Edgar
• Health: 7200 → 7400 (~3%)
Lumi
• Projectile unload speed: +5% (previous revert was too strong)
Griff
• Health: 7200 → 7400 (~3%)
Rico
• Increased rate of fire (unload speed buff)
Gigi
• Attack damage: 1000 → 1200
Fang
• Star Power "Divine Soles" damage bonus: 720 → 900
Trunk
• Movement speed bonus (near ants): 20% → 25%
Poco
• Super charge rate: 5 hits → 4 hits
(Hypercharge remains 10 hits)
🔽 NERFS
Emz
• Star Buffie invulnerability duration: 1s → 0.5s
• Gadget "Knockback" damage reduced: 1200 → 1000
• Gadget "Knockback" range reduced by 20%
• Gadget "Acid Spray" now consumes ammo
Spike
• Gadget "Popping Pincushion" damage: 1200 → 1000 per spike
• Gadget "Life Plant" cooldown: 14s → 18s
• Gadget no longer charges the Super
Mortis
• Gadget "Combo Spinner" cooldown: 10s → 15s
• Gadget no longer charges Super
Shelly
• Gadget "Clay Pigeons" slow strength: 60% → 30%
• Duration: -50%
Kaze
• Health unified between forms:
Geisha form Health: 8200 → 8000
Mina
• Gadget "Windmill" shield duration: 3s → 2s
Pierce
• Gadget "Bottomless Mags" cooldown: 13s → 16s
Colt
• Gadget "Speedloader" ammo steal: 1 ammo → 0.5
🔁 REWORKS
Frank
• Gadget "Irresistible Attraction" slow duration: 5s → 2s
• Gadget "Noise Cancelling" duration: 2.5s → 3.5s
🐛 BUG FIXES 🐛
• Server 43 was triggered when Larry & Lawrie used the "Protocol" Star Power against Pierce while their Super was active and near the clone
• Players couldn't purchase the Brawl Pass Chromas Skins for Larry & Lawrie without having the main Skin
• After buying a Hypercharge Buffie, the purchase screen wrongly displayed "Star Power Buffied"
• Completing Pierce’s Master Record rewarded the Box Icon instead of the Brawler Icon
• Shelly could unload her ammo faster by alternating between “Clay Pigeon” Gadget and Basic Attack
• Hypercharge rate was slower when Hypercharge Buffie was equipped
• Gem King Spray had multiple duplicates in the Catalog
NOTE: The true red camera issue, unfortunately, will not be fixed in this maintenance, as it requires an optional update❗️
WHAT ARE BUFFIES?
Buffies are collectible keychains sold in gift shops all over Starr Park! After a while, new stock stopped showing up and they eventually became sold out everywhere.
After doing some inventory, R-T discovered an entire underground warehouse FILLED with Buffies, and they have started to be seen around the Park again!
Buffies increase (buff) the power and abilities of Brawlers!
As their name suggests, they buff the Gadgets, Star Powers AND Hypercharges of any Brawler that has them.
WHICH BRAWLERS GET BUFFIES?
In this update, Colt, Shelly, Spike, Mortis, Frank, and Emz!
Each Brawler has 3 Buffies available, a Gadget Buffie, a Super Buffie, and a Hyper Buffie!
Once unlocked, a Buffie will be activated permanently and will buff both Star Powers and both Gadgets.
You can equip all 3 Buffies at the same time!
WHAT DO THEY DO?
Let’s take you through what each Buffie will do for each Brawler that is getting them!
COLT
Gadget: Speedloader
Each hit steals 1 ammo.
Gadget: Silver Bullet
Shoot a larger bullet that deals more damage.
Star Power: Slick Boots
Gain movement speed when dealing damage.
Star Power: Magnum Special
Deal increased damage to distant targets.
Hypercharge: Dual Wielding
Fire bullets quicker during Hypercharge.
SHELLY
Gadget: Fast Forward
Take no damage while dashing.
Gadget: Shell Shock
Attacks slow enemies. Increases duration with each hit.
Using patented Draco Dragonbreath shells, Shelly leaves a burning area with her Super.
Star Power: Band-Aid
Gain movement speed for a short time.
Hypercharge: Double Barrel
Main attack projectile speed is greatly increased during Hypercharge.
SPIKE
Gadget: Popping Pincushion
Targets that are hit with 2 needles become rooted..
Gadget: Life Plant
When destroyed, the plant also deals area damage that pushes enemies back.
Star Power: Fertilize
Super projectile speed is faster.
Star Power: Curveball
Curving spikes have extended range.
Hypercharge: Blooming Season
Main attack needle grenades detonate twice!
MORTIS
Gadget: Combo Spinner
Deals increased damage to low health enemies.
Gadget: Creature of the Night (previously Survival Shovel)
Deals damage when passing through enemies and heals for the damage dealt.
Star Power: Creepy Harvest
Gains additional max health until defeated (this stacks).
Star Power: Coiled Snake
Gains damage reduction during his long dash.
Hypercharge: Blood Boomerang
After Mortis uses a main attack, a phantom attack hits the same area after a delay.
FRANK
Gadget: Active Noise Canceling
Soundwave also destroys enemy projectiles.
Gadget: Irresistible Attraction
Enemies are slowed for a short time when hit.
Star Power: Power Grab
Defeating a Brawler increases attack damage and heals for a short time.
Star Power: Sponge
Take less damage when above 50% health.
Hypercharge: Seismic Smash
Main attack speed is increased to max while Frank is Hypercharged!
EMZ
Gadget: Friendzoner
Knocks enemies back further and stuns them for a short time if knocked into a wall.
Gadget: Acid Spray
Slows enemies on hit.
Star Power: Bad Karma
Reduce damage dealt by enemies hit by Emz' main attack for a short time.
Star Power: Hype
Emz takes no damage for 1 sec when activating her Super.
Hypercharge: Overhyped Haze
Sprays will poison enemies!
WHERE DO YOU GET THEM?
From the newly stocked Starr Park Claw Machine!
Buffies unlock at 1000 Trophies and your first Buffie is FREE!
Buffies cost 1000 Coins and 2000 Power Points from the Claw Machine
A Claw Machine grab guarantees a Buffie. There will be 18 Buffies in total in this update, plus Bling Buffies - rare cosmetic-only Buffie Skins that are only available when you have all 18 Buffies unlocked!
Buffies can also be purchased directly for Gems.
Gadget Buffie: 149 Gems
Star Buffie: 179 Gems
Hyper Buffie: 199 Gems
OTHER CHANGES ALONGSIDE BUFFIES
Brawler Reworks:
As you may have noticed above - the Brawlers that are getting Buffies are also getting quite a few reworks to their skills. This is to help with balancing and refreshing the Brawler’s gameplay alongside their Buffies!
COLT
Gadget: Speedloader
This gadget used to reload 2 ammo, but now shoots 2 quick shots that slow targets when hit.
SPIKE:
Gadget: Popping Pincushion
Used to fire 3 waves of needles, can now be aimed, and now fires 2.
Gadget: Life Plant
You can now throw your potted healing cactus! It takes longer to deploy the further away you throw it, but it makes Spike have more utility in teamfights!
Star Power: Fertilize
You can now throw your potted healing cactus! It takes longer to deploy the further away you throw it, but it makes Spike have more utility in teamfights!
MORTIS:
Gadget: Combo Spinner:
Now aimable, Mortis can throw his shovel in any direction, or around himself
Gadget: Survival Shovel - new name - Creature of the Night
This gadget used to increase reload speed, but now will be aimable and allow Mortis to become a CREATURE OF THE NIGHT and travel to a target location!
FRANK:
Gadget: Active Noise Canceling
Instead of only becoming immune to crowd control, Frank now fires an aimable gadget soundwave AND becomes immune to crowd control.
Gadget: Irresistible Attraction
This gadget used to deal extra damage and pull enemies closer, now you aim your gadget for a more accurate and further reaching pull.
EMZ:
Gadget: Acid Spray
You can now aim a spray that goes through walls!
Gadget: Friendzoner
Now aim a spray that will push enemies back!
Aimable Gadgets!
You will now be able to use Gadgets like a Super and aim them!
Brawlers that receive Buffies will have this new gadget functionality: You can still tap the Gadget button to activate the gadget like normal, but you can also aim (many) of the new gadgets!
Removing Epic & Mythic Gears
When a Brawler gets their Buffies released, we will be removing Epic & Mythic gears for those Brawlers.
Brawlers will be rebalanced accordingly (if needed)
Players will get a full refund for the purchased Gears
Floor indicator change
What the helly is a floor indicator?
It’s the circle underneath Brawlers that shows what kit they have. It will now display:
When a Gadget is ready and being aimed/used
A simplified Star Power indicator in the middle
A different visual for both when Buffied
Hypercharge as normal
Removed: Gears
NEW BRAWL PASS
BRAWL PASS VAULT
The Brawl Pass is getting an upgrade! We are adding special new Brawl Pass Vaults for better rewards and ten new reward milestones! You unlock Brawl Pass Vaults with Vault Keys, which you can save or spend however you want - allowing you to get the rewards that you really want!
PRICE INCREASE
First things first - we will be increasing the price of the Brawl Pass and the Brawl Pass Plus.
New Brawl Pass price: $8.99
New Brawl Pass Plus price: $12.99
These prices are in USD. Prices may vary depending on what region you are in.
It’s possible to buy up to 8 Brawl Passes in advance and until January 1, you’ll be able to buy them at their current, lower price if you want to save money.
THE GOOD STUFF
Now that's out of the way...
More rewards + more choice! Both the paid and free Brawl Passes will have buffed and improved rewards.
The regular Brawl Pass now has all Skins, Chromas and titles!
The Brawl Pass now contains new CHAOS DROPS (more info in the next section)! Chaos Drops are more powerful than regular Starr Drops and contain better rewards.
Most importantly, we have now added…
VAULTS & VAULT KEYS
Vaults have been added to the Brawl Pass, with a corresponding Vault Key that you can use to open them.
RESOURCE KEYS
Unlock a Resource Vault!
Get either 2000 Gold, 2000 Power Points, or 5000 Bling!
Available on the FREE track of the Brawl Pass!
SKIN KEYS
Unlock a Skin Vault!
Get the current Season’s skins at a discount, or get skins from past Brawl Passes!
Skin Vaults contain Skin Sets. Each Skin Set contains 1 Skin & 2 Chromas (skin variants).
|Vault Keys
|Skin sets
|1
|Current Brawl Pass Skin Set
|2
|Past Brawl Pass Skin Set
Available on the paid track of the Brawl Pass.
BRAWLER KEYS
Unlock a Brawler Vault!
Get ANY Brawler that you want!
The amount of Brawler Keys needed to unlock a Brawler varies depending on its rarity.
|Vault Keys
|Brawler Rarity
|1
|Epic
|2
|Mythic
|4
|Legendary
|6
|Ultra Legendary
Available on the paid track of the Brawl Pass.
BUFFIE KEYS
Unlock a Buffie Vault!
Choose to unlock any Buffie!
Available on the paid track of the Brawl Pass.
NEW TAIL REWARDS
Tail rewards are the rewards you get after completing your Brawl Pass, which are currently Starr Drops.
Now, instead of always being a Starr Drop, you’ll get a random reward from the following...
Demonic Drops
Angelic Drops
Sushi Rolls
Mecha Boxes
Boom Boxes
Chaos Drops
Coins
Power Points
Credits
You get a new tail reward with every 2800XP.
You can choose to upgrade these tail rewards with Gems, to get a better reward, which can even include VAULT KEYS!
CHAOS DROPS
Chaos Drops are a new, powerful variant of a Starr Drop. The lowest rarity of a Chaos Drop is Super Rare and the highest is Ultra - a new highest rarity of Starr Drop!
MORE REWARDS
Chaos Drops have a chance to split! They can split into 2, 4 or 8. When they split, all of the Chaos Drop splits are the same rarity, so it’s possible to get 8 Ultra Chaos Drops from one Chaos Drop!
Ultra Chaos Drops will always contain at least one of the following:
Hypercharges
Brawlers of Mythic, Legendary and Ultra Legendary rarity
Skins (Epic, Mythic, Legendary and Hypercharge rarity)
Buffies!
WHERE DO YOU GET THEM?
You can get Chaos Drops from your daily win rewards and the Brawl Pass as well as other places in the future!
NEW BRAWLERS
PIERCE, LEGENDARY SNIPER
You know pool lifeguards? Pierce is one of those. Except he shoots people instead of saving them. OK maybe he isn't like a lifeguard at all.
When Buzz decides there has been too much pee in the pool, he calls in Pierce to 'clean up'.
Trait: Pierce only reloads by collecting a shell or using all ammo. The last shot in a clip deals extra damage.
Attack: POOL SNIPER
Pierce fires a powerful long range shot. If the projectile hits an enemy, Pierce drops a shell next to himself. Collecting a shell fires a piercing shot automatically towards the nearest visible target. Pierce can only reload by collecting shells or depleting ammo. The last ammo in a clip deals extra damage.
Super: FISH IN A BARREL
Pierce marks an area, then fires at any brawlers hit with a piercing shot. Each shot that hits will also drop a shell next to Pierce.
Gadget: BOTTOMLESS MAGS
Reload ammo and drop a shell next to Pierce.
Gadget: YOU ONLY BRAWL TWICE
Pierce will absorb all shells and gain shields for each one, while also pushing back nearby enemies.
Star Power: MISSION: SWIMPOSSIBLE
Pierce's last ammo also slows enemies.
Star Power: SLIP 'N SNIPE
When collecting a shell, Pierce gains a short burst of movement speed.
Hypercharge: (Coming soon)
Title: Peed in the pool
GLOWBERT, MYTHIC SUPPORT
A marine biologist working at the Starr Park aquarium, Glowbert is obsessed with sea life, wanting to introduce it to as many visitors as he can. Although he might seem a bit creepy, he’s actually a nice guy! Maybe.
Trait: Heal trait
Attack: GLOWBEAM
Glowbert fires a glowbeam. If it hits, it creates a tether which damages enemies and heals teammates. Glowbert can be tethered to one enemy and one teammate at the same time. If the tethered target is too far away or out of Glowbert's line of sight, the tether breaks.
Super: CREEP FROM THE DEEP
Glowbert reveals his face, causing any enemies facing him to become feared, and run away! He will also fire damaging and slowing projectiles.
Gadget: SLIPPERY SAVIOR
Glowbert dashes in a target direction, healing himself and teammates on arrival.
Gadget: MORE LUMENS!
Glowbert supercharges his glowbeam tethers, doubling the damage/healing rate for a short time.
Star Power: ABIOTIC ECOSYSTEM
If Glowbert is tethered to an enemy and a teammate at the same time, it will reduce the enemy damage and increase the teammate's damage.
Star Power: PARASITISM
Tethering to an enemy also heals Glowbert for a percentage of the damage dealt.
Hypercharge: (Coming soon)
Title: Sleeps with the fishes
HYPERCHARGES
GIGI: PAS DE DEUX
Gigi's Super deals damage when appearing at a target location, as well as returning to the original location.
SKINS!
SEASON: STEAMPUNK
BRAWL PASS SKIN SET
STEAMPUNK STU | Epic | Brawl Pass
CRIME LORD STU | Epic |Chroma #1
ICED OUT STU | Epic |Chroma #2
BRAWL PASS SKIN SET
STEAMPUNK GALE | Epic | Brawl Pass
FANCY MAN GALE | Epic |Chroma #1
DAPPER GALE | Epic |Chroma #2
SHOP SKINS
CLOCKWORK KAZE | Legendary | 299 Gems
BOSS BROCK | Mythic | 199 Gems
PEAKY SAM | Epic | 149 Gems
SEASON: BRAWLENTINE'S
BRAWL PASS SKIN SET
HEARTBROKEN RICO | Epic | Brawl Pass
BREAKUP RICO | Epic | Chroma #1
REVENGE RICO | Epic | Chroma #2
BRAWL PASS SKIN SET
BRAWLENTINE’S ANGELO | Epic | Brawl Pass
ADONIS ANGELO | Epic | Chroma #1
SNATCHED ANGELO | Epic | Chroma #2
SHOP SKINS
BRAWLENTINE’S BEAR SHADE | Legendary | 299 Gems
LOVE POTION SQUEAK | Mythic | 199 Gems
BADDIE ALLI | Epic | 149 Gems
NEW BRAWLER SKINS
PIERCE: VAMPIRE HUNTER | Mythic | 199 Gems
EDGY PIERCE | Mythic | 199 Gems
HIGH STAKES PIERCE | Mythic | 199 Gems
MISC. SKINS
BRAWLIDAYS
SNOWGLOBE NANI | Epic | 149 Gems
LUNAR NEW YEAR
LUNAR LOTUS WILLOW | Epic | 149 Gems
ESPORTS!
WORLD CHAMPION MAX | Epic | 149 Gems
TRUE GOLD/SILVER SKINS
TRUE GOLD GIGI
TRUE SILVER GIGI
BALANCE CHANGES
BUFFS
Larry & Lawrie
Hypercharge charge rate - 30 > 35 (+17%)
Trebor asked Adrian to buff these
Colt
Reload Speed: +8% (Epic Gear compensation buff)
Spike
Super: Slow amount +15% (Mythic Gear compensation buff)
Pearl
Reduced time to max Heat - 11 > 9 Sec (22%).
Let her cook
Gigi
Damage: +20%
Main attack speed boost: 10% > 20% (+100%!)
Spin it to win it - now with actual winning!
NERFS
Meeple
Reduced Hypercharge Charge Rate:50 > 40
Let's see how they cheat their way out of this one
Pam
Hypercharge - Charge Rate - 40 > 30
BUT SHE JUST BECAME A GOOD BRA- Listen, she will still be plenty good even with this nerf, but the Hypercharge lifetime is too high for the amount of oppressive value it can provide in the right scenarios, so getting it deployed should take longer
Juju
Hypercharge - Charge Rate - 50 > 40
Similar story to Pam, great value from a long lasting Hypered Gris-Gris, but she'll still be one of the premier thrower picks due to her versatility.
Otis
Super - Charge Rate - 100 > 90
*underwater noises*
Mina
Health: -3%
Both Gadgets Cooldown increased: +10% (2 sec)
A Bigger nerf than it might seem on paper, as we're increasing Brawler Health across the board. Along with this, her gadgets are extremely strong and tuning down their prevalence is a logical first step to balancing the B-girl.
GLOBAL CHANGES (ALL BRAWLERS)
EVERYONE IS GETTING A HEALTH BUFF! (Except Mina)
As we introduce new mechanics into the game (like Buffies!), they usually come with offensive as well as defensive power.
It can be tough to play against new abilities, so giving every brawler some more time to Brawl will help players ease into the new phase of Brawl Stars, by increasing the time it takes for a brawler to be defeated as a whole.
This makes the game less focused on burst damage and quick takedowns in nature, and allows for more strategic playstyles and Brawlers to shine.
We'll keep a close eye on how the meta shapes as we introduce more Buffies and more balance changes to fine tune.
|BRAWLER
|HEALTH INCREASE
|8-BIT
|4.00%
|ALLI
|5.41%
|AMBER
|6.25%
|ANGELO
|3.33%
|ASH
|5.36%
|BARLEY
|12.50%
|BEA
|12.00%
|BELLE
|7.69%
|BERRY
|4.00%
|BIBI
|4.17%
|BO
|5.56%
|BONNIE
|4.17%
|BROCK
|11.11%
|BULL
|6.00%
|BUSTER
|4.17%
|BUZZ
|4.17%
|BYRON
|8.33%
|CARL
|5.00%
|CHARLIE
|5.71%
|CHESTER
|5.71%
|CHUCK
|4.44%
|CLANCY
|6.06%
|COLETTE
|2.86%
|COLT
|10.71%
|CORDELIUS
|2.94%
|CROW
|7.14%
|DARRYL
|3.77%
|DOUG
|4.00%
|DRACO
|1.82%
|DYNAMIKE
|7.14%
|EDGAR
|9.09%
|EL PRIMO
|3.17%
|EMZ
|8.33%
|EVE
|6.90%
|FANG
|4.65%
|FINX
|2.78%
|FRANK
|4.48%
|GALE
|5.26%
|GENE
|5.56%
|GIGI
|7.89%
|GRAY
|3.03%
|GRIFF
|5.88%
|GROM
|7.14%
|GUS
|3.13%
|HANK
|0.00%
|JACKY
|6.38%
|JAE-YONG
|2.94%
|JANET
|6.25%
|JESSIE
|6.45%
|JUJU
|3.33%
|KAZE
|2.50%
|KENJI
|5.26%
|KIT
|3.33%
|LARRY & LAWRIE
|7.14%
|LEON
|5.88%
|LILY
|2.44%
|LOLA
|5.26%
|LOU
|6.25%
|LUMI
|11.54%
|MAISIE
|8.11%
|MANDY
|7.14%
|MAX
|6.06%
|MEEPLE
|3.13%
|MEG
|4.35%
|MEG (MECH)
|5.71%
|MELODY
|2.70%
|MICO
|6.06%
|MINA
|-2.70%
|MOE
|5.88%
|MORTIS
|5.26%
|MR.P
|8.82%
|NANI
|4.17%
|NITA
|5.00%
|OLLIE
|1.89%
|OTIS
|5.88%
|PAM
|4.17%
|PEARL
|10.26%
|PENNY
|9.38%
|PIERCE
|7.14%
|PIPER
|8.70%
|POCO
|5.26%
|R-T
|5.13%
|RICO
|7.14%
|ROSA
|8.00%
|RUFFS
|7.14%
|SAM
|5.56%
|SANDY
|7.89%
|SHADE
|5.71%
|SHELLY
|5.41%
|SPIKE
|7.14%
|SPROUT
|6.67%
|SQUEAK
|5.56%
|STU
|6.25%
|SURGE
|10.00%
|TARA
|6.45%
|TICK
|9.09%
|TRUNK
|4.00%
|WILLOW
|6.45%
|ZIGGY
|7.14%
MAPS, GAME MODES & ROTATION CHANGES
New Seasonal Game Modes
December / Mechmas
Bringing back Present Plunder, Paint Brawl
January / Steampunk
Safe Destroyers:
3v3 Heist variant. The first team to destroy their opponents safe wins.
Bombs can be picked up and thrown on the other team’s safe. This is the only way to destroy the safe.
Line of Sight modifier
When this modifier is active, players can only see in a limited radius around themselves and teammates and their sight is blocked by walls.
February / Brawlentine’s
Love Bombing:
2v2 wipeout variant. First team to 6 takedowns wins the game.
Regular attacks stun opponents but do result in takedowns
Love bomb can be picked up and thrown on opposing brawlers for takedowns
Duo Boss fights
Defeat Brawlentine’s Bosses to win Chocolate Boxes full of goodies!
Environments
Removed
Stranger Things
Oddities Shop
Bizarre Circus
Added:
Swamp of Love Showdown (NEW)
Sea Monsters Aquarium (NEW, Glowbert)
Candyland
Darryl's Ship
Starr Force
Velocirapids
Maps
Knockout 5v5
+ Rastermind
- The Emptiness Machine
Wipeout
+ WALKING ON HOT SAND
+ Too Gimmicky 2
Hot Zone
+ Tax Evasion
+ The Seven Pillars of Humanity
-Ticket to Die
-Zone Splitting
Brawl Ball
+ Singed Earth
+ Nutmeg
-Grab the Moment
-Flute Chutes
Heist
+ Aridity
+ Quintillion
-All Things Wicked
-Plain Text
Gem Grab
+ Snake Pit
+ Fortress Fall
-Whisper Vale
-Extreme Nonchalance
Knockout
+ Konnakol
+ Pinned Down
-H for...
-A Ballad About Minced Cutlets
Duels
+ Paralysis Pen
-Monkey Maze
Bounty
+ Wall Hugging
+ Choral Chambers
-Don't turn around
-Side by Side
Air Hockey
+ H is for Holiday
+ Hyperspace
-Bouncy Bowl
-Below Zero
Ranked
Season 40
Featured game mode: Knockout
Flowing Springs
Goldarm Gulch
Maxed Brawlers:
Mandy
Melodie
Amber
Season 41
Featured game mode: Heist
Pit Stop
Safe(r) Zone
Maxed Brawlers:
Gale
Mico
Surge
Season 42
Featured game mode: Gem Grab
Rustic Arcade
Crystal Arcade
Maxed Brawlers:
Shade
Squeak
Kit
ECONOMY BUFFS
In the spirit of Buffies, we are also buffing the economy throughout the game!
All of Trophy Road has been buffed! Mainly via the introduction of Chaos Drops throughout, but we’ve also buffed resource amounts in general
2 more Mega Quests added per Season and completion requirements lowered
Chaos Drops added to Daily Wins (Lucky Days only in December and regular days in January)
Better rewards from Community Events and other temporary events
PERMANENT IMPROVEMENTS & QOL FEATURES
NEW FAME LEVEL: STARR FORCE
Takes 75000 credits to progress through each level.
Includes a new Battle Card, Player Icon and Pin!
Brawl Ball and Air Hockey matches continue after timer runs out while a ball/puck is on the move
Super Rare skins added to Mythic Starr Drops
Power Points are now twice as cheap to top up with Gems, and will cost less in offers
Quests can now contain more game modes that are active/unlocked
BUG FIXES
When Shadow Tiger Leon and its chromas use the Clone Projector gadget while Hypercharged, the skin now correctly displays the Hypercharge model.
Color of ice hockey puck is now correct
Quest icon for "Play 2 matches with a clubmate" is no longer missing in "Quest" menu
The correct version of the Jake Ollie Profile Icon is now displayed
"NEW" badge is now not always present for "Quests" menu while the "Rewards" menu is selected