⚖️ BALANCE CHANGES ⚖️

🔼 BUFFS

Edgar

• Health: 7200 → 7400 (~3%)

Lumi

• Projectile unload speed: +5% (previous revert was too strong)

Griff

• Health: 7200 → 7400 (~3%)

Rico

• Increased rate of fire (unload speed buff)

Gigi

• Attack damage: 1000 → 1200

Fang

• Star Power "Divine Soles" damage bonus: 720 → 900

Trunk

• Movement speed bonus (near ants): 20% → 25%

Poco

• Super charge rate: 5 hits → 4 hits

(Hypercharge remains 10 hits)

🔽 NERFS

Emz

• Star Buffie invulnerability duration: 1s → 0.5s

• Gadget "Knockback" damage reduced: 1200 → 1000

• Gadget "Knockback" range reduced by 20%

• Gadget "Acid Spray" now consumes ammo

Spike

• Gadget "Popping Pincushion" damage: 1200 → 1000 per spike

• Gadget "Life Plant" cooldown: 14s → 18s

• Gadget no longer charges the Super

Mortis

• Gadget "Combo Spinner" cooldown: 10s → 15s

• Gadget no longer charges Super

Shelly

• Gadget "Clay Pigeons" slow strength: 60% → 30%

• Duration: -50%

Kaze

• Health unified between forms:

Geisha form Health: 8200 → 8000

Mina

• Gadget "Windmill" shield duration: 3s → 2s

Pierce

• Gadget "Bottomless Mags" cooldown: 13s → 16s

Colt

• Gadget "Speedloader" ammo steal: 1 ammo → 0.5

🔁 REWORKS

Frank

• Gadget "Irresistible Attraction" slow duration: 5s → 2s

• Gadget "Noise Cancelling" duration: 2.5s → 3.5s

🐛 BUG FIXES 🐛

• Server 43 was triggered when Larry & Lawrie used the "Protocol" Star Power against Pierce while their Super was active and near the clone

• Players couldn't purchase the Brawl Pass Chromas Skins for Larry & Lawrie without having the main Skin

• After buying a Hypercharge Buffie, the purchase screen wrongly displayed "Star Power Buffied"

• Completing Pierce’s Master Record rewarded the Box Icon instead of the Brawler Icon

• Shelly could unload her ammo faster by alternating between “Clay Pigeon” Gadget and Basic Attack

• Hypercharge rate was slower when Hypercharge Buffie was equipped

• Gem King Spray had multiple duplicates in the Catalog

NOTE: The true red camera issue, unfortunately, will not be fixed in this maintenance, as it requires an optional update❗️