We are working on a new Trophy system, and the complete breakdown will be shown in Brawl Talk on the 21st of February!

And to make the transition to the new system as smooth as possible, here are some things you need to know! The items below are all happening after the update maintenance on February 24th:

The Trophy Season and the Trophy Box system will be removed

Everyone will receive their last Trophy Box based on how many Season Trophies they had before the update

Leaderboard Prestige will be removed and moved to a Legacy stat in your Player Profile

Everyone will also receive an Ultra Trophy Box after the update maintenance. This means that if you push for 3000 Season Trophies before February 24th, you can get 2 Ultra Boxes!

Ultra Trophy Boxes and the other Trophy Box tiers will still appear occasionally in Community Events

Every Brawler above 1000 Trophies will be reset back to 1000 Trophies



So… what’s coming in the next update?



A new Trophy System that: Encourages every player to push further Rewards dedicated and skillful players with a brand new Brawler Title in a new color so they can flex their achievement (more about that next week!) Improves matchmaking (using an MMR system)

A “Resource-Rush” event that rewards more currency for each match won

Improvements on how to get more Buffies: Buffies in Mega Quests per Season (still in development!) 1 Free Buffie per new Claw Machine 1 Random Buffie offer for 79 Gems And of course, the “Resource-Rush” event mentioned above





Everything will be revealed in Brawl Talk, with much more information, and we will make a new post next week to collect title ideas!



See you then!