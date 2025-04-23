The First Ultra Legendary Brawler Kaze, a Brawl MOBA, Wasabi Powers, Jae-yong the Karaoke King, and More!
Kaze was raised to be a living weapon by her parents, but this was not the life she wanted. After escaping to Starr Park with Kenji, she can now live how she wants. However, she is still torn between the two aspects of her life, being a humble geisha and a deadly ninja.
Kaze has a unique Gadget to switch between two different Aspects, her Geisha Aspect and her Ninja Aspect!
Both of her Aspects have completely unique abilities, and you can switch between them mid-game!
Pssst... You only need to unlock the regular 2 Star Powers, 2 Gadgets & 1 Hypercharge for them to be unlocked for BOTH Aspects. Nice.
GEISHA ASPECT
These abilities are only available while in Kaze's Geisha Aspect!
Kaze dashes a short distance and strikes the nearest target. Kaze has a 'Strike Spot' at a fixed angle around herself. Hitting an enemy in a Strike Spot deals extra damage and resets the Strike Spot to a new position.
Kaze creates a deadly storm of fans in an area. Enemies within the Fan Storm can't see outside of it. The Fan Storm will also deal damage to an enemy if they touch it.
STAR POWER: ADVANCED TECHNIQUES
Hitting an enemy in a Strike Spot also slows them for a short time.
STAR POWER: GRATUITY INCLUDED
Removes ammo from brawlers initially caught in the Fan Storm.
GADGET: GRACIOUS HOST
Switch to Ninja Aspect and gain Movement Speed for a certain amount of time.
GADGET: HENSOJUTSU
Switch to Ninja Aspect and gain invisibility for a short time.
HYPERCHARGE: ANCIENT ENERGY
The center of the Fan Storm damages enemies over time.
NINJA ASPECT
These abilities are only available while in Kaze's Ninja Aspect!
Kaze throws 2 knives in succession, dealing increased damage to closer targets.
Kaze dashes a long distance and marks enemies she passes through. Marks explode after a short time.
STAR POWER: ADVANCED TECHNIQUES
Increases duration of Gadget effects.
STAR POWER: GRATUITY INCLUDED
When a marked enemy is defeated, they will deal area damage to other enemies.
GADGET: GRACIOUS HOST
Switch to Geisha Aspect and heal for a % of max health.
GADGET: HENSOJUTSU
Switch to Geisha Aspect and dash forward.
HYPERCHARGE: ANCIENT ENERGY
Kaze gains increased dash speed and her marks instantly damage if the target's health is low enough to be defeated.
Kaze will be released on May 29 for early access!
Ultra Legendary Brawlers will take 5500 Credits to unlock and can be unlocked from the Starr Road!
MYTHIC SUPPORT
By day, Jae-yong is your average office worker. By night, he is a karaoke GOD... or so he thinks. The jury is still out on his singing skills.
TRAIT: Super charges automatically.
Fires a piercing projectile, with different effects depending on Jae-yong's mode.
WORK MODE: Deals less damage, but creates slipstreams with projectiles that give speed boosts to teammates and himself
PARTY MODE: Heals teammates with a piercing, damaging projectile.
Switch between Jae-yong's Work & Party modes! Switching modes changes Jae-yong's main attack and activates the matching ability:
WORK MODE: Gives all nearby teammates a temporary movement speed boost.
PARTY MODE: Heals all nearby teammates.
STAR POWER: THE CROWD GOES MILD
Being near teammates gives Jae-yong a speed boost per teammate in range.
STAR POWER: EXTRA HIGH NOTE
Main Attacks now deal additional damage per target pierced.
GADGET: WEEKEND WARRIOR
Deals area damage and increases main attack damage temporarily.
GADGET: TIME FOR A SLOW SONG
Jae-yong slows enemies around him and his attacks will leave trails of slowing paperwork temporarily.
Jae-yong will be released for early access on April 24!
This new Season sees the start of an epic 4 part event!
Kenji has been trying out a new sushi recipe, but it seems like something went wrong… Brawlers are causing chaos with new Wasabi Powers!
The Battle for Katana Kingdom will take place in May, with a new chapter unlocking every week.
Each chapter brings new gameplay, a new manga, and new ways to get sushi rolls!
WTH are Sushi Rolls?
By slicing open Sushi Rolls, players can unlock brand new Wasabi Powers and other rewards like progression and cosmetics!
Sushi Rolls & Wasabi Powers are released!
Featured game mode: Samurai Smash (active for the whole event)
Double XP Weekend
SUSHI ROLLS are the way to earn event rewards during the Battle for Katana Kingdom!
Sushi Rolls can be earned through Daily Wins, Samurai Smash (Chapter 1), the Club Event (Chapter 2), special Oni Hunt quests (Chapter 3), Daily Contests (Chapter 4), and through freebies & shop offers.
Every Sushi Roll gives at least 1 reward when sliced open.
Each time the player slices open a Sushi Roll, it has a chance to split into sushi and give extra rewards (1, 2, 4, or 8)!
Each sushi gained also fills up your Sushi Meter, located in the event screen, for additional rewards!
Wasabi Powers allow Brawlers to unlock powerful ancient energy within themselves, and gives them new abilities!
There are a total of 60 Wasabi Powers, for 60 different Brawlers, and they come in 4 increasing levels of strength!
20 HOT Wasabi Powers
15 EXTRA HOT Wasabi Powers
15 CRAZY HOT Wasabi Powers
10 INFERNO Wasabi Powers
You can view every Brawlers' Wasabi Powers in the Event Screen!
Once unlocked, Brawlers with Wasabi Powers will have them automatically equipped in game modes with the Wasabi modifier.
|SHADE
|Hugging an opponent in the center activates Shade's Super for a short time and charges his Super faster!
|MORTIS
|His longer dash also fires his Super!
|MOE
|Driller form lasts longer and can dash faster!
|POCO
|Activates his Tuning Fork Gadget when taking damage!
|MR. P
|Main attack splits into more suitcases after the second bounce!
|RUFFS
|Projectiles bounce for longer and fire an extra projectile!
|TICK
|Launches 3 heads with his Super! Don't ask how.
|CARL
|Has extremely increased movement speed during his Super.
|PIPER
|Each main attack fires two projectiles!
|FRANK
|Has more health and movement speed. Every attack destroys cover!
|BEA
|When dealing damage, Bea releases an angry bee!
|ASH
|Super charges faster and launches more rats!
|STU
|With every boost during his Super, Stu also shoots around himself!
|MAX
|Infinite ammo. Simple.
|BYRON
|Main attack fires more projectiles!
|JESSIE
|Scrappy fires more projectiles, has more health, and is bigger!
|BELLE
|Main attack splits on impact!
|BUZZ
|Buzz's Torpedo Throw has increased range! has more health and his Super charges faster!
|GRAY
|Dimensional Doors pull enemies towards them when used by Gray!
|OLLIE
|Has more health and hypnotizes enemies for longer!
|LEON
|His Super creates illusions that can now attack!
|NITA
|Summons two Bruces at once!
|EL PRIMO
|Jumps faster when jumping using his Super, which also charges faster.
|BARLEY
|Puddles from his main attacks last longer!
|PENNY
|Deploys two cannons with her Super!
|BO
|Can deploy unlimited mines at the same time!
|LOLA
|Summons another Ego with her Super. Or is it her Id?
|HANK
|Shoots Fish Torpedoes whenever he takes damage.
|CROW
|Main attacks now boomerang and return to Crow.
|BERRY
|Leaves an ice cream trail behind him!
|COLETTE
|Fires shots to her side while she's using her Super!
|SURGE
|Hits Stage 3 with one (!) Super and has increased reload speed.
|RICO
|More bullet bounces? More bullet bounces.
|FANG
|Fang's extra Super kicks have much longer range, he has more health, AND he charges his Super faster!
|JUJU
|Gris-Gris is bigger and has more health! Creepy.
|AMBER
|Main attack fires two streams and Amber spills oil while moving.
|MEG
|Main attack has more range.
|DRACO
|After activating his Super, Draco stays mounted on his Dragon until defeated!
|KENJI
|Extremely fast reload speed!
|FINX
|Super activates around Finx and follows him while moving.
|ANGELO
|Main attack fires three arrows.
|SHELLY
|Fires her Super in a circle around herself... with MORE PELLETS!
|ROSA
|Main attack grows a bush, and Rosa provides visibility in bushes for her team!
|EDGAR
|Super has longer range and a faster jump.
|MEEPLE
|Their main attack fires more projectiles that have increased homing!
|SPROUT
|Every bounce of his main attack deals Area Damage.
|JAE-YONG
|Leaves a trail that speeds up teammates. He also charges his Super faster!
|8-BIT
|8-Bit can have multiple turrets that also have more health!
|PAM
|Pam's Healing Turret can now overheal!
|TARA
|Super summons more shadows.
|GENE
|Super now homes on targets!
|CHARLIE
|Continually releases spiders while moving.
|LILY
|Her Super can bounce multiple times.
|SPIKE
|Spikes from his cactus grenades travel further and curve more.
|COLT
|Main attack shoots further and destroys cover!
|BULL
|Charges his Super faster AND over time!
|BROCK
|Rockets leave large fires behind!
|GUS
|Main attacks drop spirits with every hit!
|EVE
|Spawns a hatchling whenever she takes damage.
|PEARL
|Pearl's Heat is always at maximum!
Two teams clash in 5v5 or 3v3 battles to see who can collect the most Daruma dolls while ALSO fighting off samuraibots!
Each samuraibot has a different attack, and are hostile to both teams. Try to avoid getting caught between bots and the other team or you'll get Samurai Smashed!!
Featured Game Mode: Mega Buffet!
Mastery Madness Weekend
Collaborate with your clubmates during the event to earn Sushi Rolls, competing in 3v3 game modes with Wasabi Powers and other modifiers!
Everyone gets 4 tickets a day, which stack in case you miss a day.
Each win in the mode contributes food to the Mega Buffet, and reaching a milestone gives a reward of 1 Sushi Roll to ALL Clubmates!
The top contributors don’t get an additional reward at the end of the event, but you can see their win contributions. So you can still brag about being the best.
Rewards can be claimed immediately when your Club reaches a milestone (no need to wait)!
Contribute 3 wins to be able to earn rewards!
Featured Game Mode: Oni Hunt
Double XP Weekend
Oni Hunt sees 3 brave warriors face off against a Hypercharged demon Kenji. I don’t know what was in his sushi but it wasn’t good!
Oni Kenji has several different attacks so you have to pick the best trio to combat him.
On the chapter that Oni Hunt unlocks, you will get 7 days worth of rewards (including Sushi Rolls!) by beating 5 stages of difficulty each day.
Featured Game Mode: Daily Contests
x2 Starr Drops
Compete in a Daily Contest to earn points win rewards!
Players can choose between 3 modes/maps each day, and this places them in a 10 player leaderboard with others who compete in the same mode/map.
If you team up and you have chosen different modes for the day, you will only get points if you are playing your chosen mode.
You get 4 tickets each day to spend on the contest, and rewards are handed out at the end of the contest, based on your position in the leaderboard!
Make sure to use your tickets each day as they do NOT stack!
Top 8 get rewards, bottom 2 get… nothing!
The Battle for Katana Kingdom is also the name of the May season, and features the following skins!
BRAWL PASS SKIN
Kasa-obake Piper
Yokai Piper | Chroma #1 | Brawl Pass Plus
Tsukumogami Piper | Chroma #2 | Brawl Pass Plus
EVENT SKINS
Cursed Kenji
Oni Kenji (Hypercharged)
Wanderer Gray
Shukuteki Tara
Tanuki Sprout
Tengu Angelo
Shinobi Ash (recolor)
TITLE
Wasabi Warrior
It's a Brawl tokusatsu! Mighty beings battle it out, leaving destruction in their wake!
BRAWL PASS SKIN
Shin Edgar | Brawl Pass
Drift Edgar | Chroma #1 | Brawl Pass Plus
Masked Edgar | Chroma #2 | Brawl Pass Plus
SEASON SKINS
Mecha Finx
Crimson Tyfinx | Chroma #1
Mecha Chief Finx | Chroma #2
Intergalactic Griff
Kaiju Clancy
Tokusatsu Colette
Monstro Mico
We’re making a MOBA game mode! For real. Brawl Arena is being released in June!
For real.
3v3 game mode where the first team to destroy the enemy base wins!
The Arena consists of 2 lanes connecting each team’s base, each protected by towers.
Towers will attack when an enemy gets in range
Mini Bots spawn from each base, marching down the lanes and automatically attacking enemy Mini Bots, Brawlers, towers and base.
To win: Destroy the enemy towers, then destroy the enemy base!
The jungle has neutral enemies that can be killed for XP: First spawn is 1 bot, then 2 bots and finally 4 bots.
After 4 bots are defeated, a Kaiju can spawn in the middle, and the team that defeats it gets a huge amount of XP, and a temporary movement speed and damage reduction buff.
You can level up by earning Arena XP when you or a nearby teammate defeats: Bots, Brawlers, towers, the Kaiju!
Each Brawler starts at Arena Level 0 and can level up to max Arena Level 15.
Brawler level is still taken into account for abilities etc.
Each level grants different stats based on your Brawler.
You earn double Trophies in this game mode! You don’t lose double Trophies though (phew).
We have 8 new Hypercharges coming, with Griff and Clancy finally getting one!
GUS: SPOOKY POP
On impact, Gus' Super will drop spirits in all directions that deal damage to enemies and heal teammates!
LILY: GERMINATE
Lily’s Super can now bounce off walls, and transports the enemy and Lily to the Shadow Realm on hit.
CLANCY: RECALL OF DUTY
Clancy’s Super paintballs pierce enemies then quickly return to him, dealing damage again.
AMBER: OIL SPILL
Super’s oil area is increased. Oil keeps burning for 3 seconds after being lit on fire.
WILLOW: PSYCHIC SAFETY
Willow can’t take damage while mind controlling an enemy Brawler!
GRIFF: TAX REBATE
Griff’s banknotes multiply at max range before returning, with the newly created banknotes returning after a delay. They also pierce the environment.
KENJI: ALL YOU CAN EAT
Pulls enemies to the middle of his Super, and re-appears in the center of the X instead of at the starting location.
Firecracker Wizard Mike
Whisked Meg
Kansai Dragon Bull
Secret Surgevice
Sandcastle Ash
Bandito Lou
Sunflowerosa
Grombin Hood
Fruity Kaze
Jammin’ Jae
MISC
Street Shade
Witch Mandy (Supercell ID rewards)
TRUE GOLD/SILVER
True Gold Finx
True Gold Lumi
True Silver Finx
True Silver Lumi
MOE
Can now aim his Super at varying distances
OLLIE
The exact same as Moe above, but just more sick and radical, bro
GRAY
‘Walking Cane’ Gadget aiming indicator now goes through walls
VARIOUS
Zero length charges/dashes.
This allows Mortis to dash directly into walls (as if he needed help) and Kenji to do damage without dashing forward
VARIOUS
Crowd Control immunity now works with more types (stun, freeze, root etc.)
Heist is back! With improvements!
The Heist Safe is now sturdier: For every 25% of HP the Safe now gains a temporary shield where it is Immune to damage. This is to counter Hypercharge burst damage and Brawlers who can melt the safe with continual DPS.
Environments
Removed
Retropolis
MadEvil Manor (incl. Showdown version)
Sk8Beats
Added:
Katana Kingdom (NEW)
Stunt Show (incl. Showdown version & Brawl Ball)
Ranked
Month 3
Featured game mode: Treasure Hunt
Month 4
Featured game mode: Paint Brawl
Gadget Cooldown is now visible below Brawlers. A Gadget icon is shown when equipped, and is grayed out when it’s on cooldown, with a visible timer.
When firing a Super with Hypercharge activated, the aiming indicator now turns to purple
Updated Korean Brawl font to match the English Brawl font style
Updated shaders and textures for Rico, Barley & Tick Brawler models
Updated Melodie's model to match proportions of other Brawlers
Improvements to displaying bonus values & labels in the Shop
Various internal changes to improve server & game quality/stability
Pin & Spray categories are back!
Bibi's Gadget 'Extra Sticky' now also applies to her Hypercharged Super attack
Byron’s healing amount now scales with Power Cubes
Fixed puck aiming as Meeple in Brawl Hockey
Fixed Willow’s mind control over stealthed Brawlers
Fixed weird interaction with Ollie and minecarts on Minecart Madness
Fixed Player Profile Pins resetting back to default
Fixed Gene’s Hypercharge aim indicator
Fixed for correctly applying damage during respawn
Fixed Kit being a bad kitty in certain situations