#RandomBS Event Breakdown!
Starting NOW until January 22nd, things will get weird! During each day of the #RandomBS event, random stuff will happen in-game, changing how Brawl Stars is played and experienced.
This randomness will be applied in 3 different ways, and the Community has a goal to achieve together in order to unlock the daily reward!
What to expect:
Random Daily Game Modifications
Random Daily Community Goals
Random Daily Rewards (there are 3 possible rewards each day, but only 1 reward gets picked)
For today:
Mod: Instagib modifier on all game modes!
Goal: 700 million Takedowns in 24 hours
Rewards: 2567 XP Doublers, 1 MegaBox or 2 Chaos Drops
If the goal is achieved, the reward will be revealed tomorrow!
How do I know which is the current mod, goal, and reward?
Each day (~8 am UTC), a short video will be posted on Brawl Stars social media pages that will reveal the next modifier, goal, and set of rewards. And, if the previous day's goal was achieved, the video will also reveal which reward was picked.
However, this time, rewards are selected in a different way - the Community Managers will face random challenges to determine which reward is given!
List of rewards:
2567 XP Doublers, 1 Megabox or 2 Chaos drops
1050 Bling, 10 Starr Drops or 512 Power Points
1998 PPXP, 487 Coins or a Pin!
212 Credits, 2 Starr drops OR the Scratcher Poco Hypercharge Skin!
111 Gems, 11 Gems or 1 Gem
501 Bling, this Spray or 1 Legendary Starr Drop
3 Sushi Rolls, 6 Angelic Drops or 9 Demonic Drops
A Player Icon, 987 Power Points or FINX FOR FREE!
1002 Coins, 2468 XP Doublers or 1 Mecha Box!
2 Chaos Drops, 1 Hypercharge Starr Drop OR 1 Trophy Box
What are these daily modifiers?
Every day, there's a new in-game modifier (active for 24 hours only). See some examples below:
Brawl Ball game mode only
All assassins banned
Showndown+ everywhere
BIG HEADS?!
Make sure to check the game and the Brawl Stars social media pages every day to find out what’s coming next.
SPECIAL GIVEAWAY
We’re picking 10 players to get 100 Legendary Starr Drops!
To participate:
Post a gameplay clip from ANY random moment during the event
Use #BrawlStars and #RandomBS
That's it, no biggie! Winners will be contacted after the event ends on January 23.
LET’S GOOOO!