Once you collect all the Buffies for all the Brawlers in the Claw Machine, you will then be able to use your Bling to pull different Skins for your Buffie. These are purely cosmetic and have no impact on Buffie's functionality or power. THEY ARE JUST CUTE AND SHINY!

Each Bling pull from the Claw Machine costs 10,000 Bling.

The Buffies Design: Brawler Rework

Before we go into the Buffies’ design, we have to talk about Brawler reworks and why our approach to the new power progression is an improvement to existing items as opposed to something brand new. There are actually multiple reasons, but we can summarize them in 3:

1 - We want to add more depth to competitive matches, but we don’t want to overcomplicate the core just for the sake of complexity.

Improving something you already know is a lot easier to understand and get used to, as opposed to learning a completely new power (especially if it's in a new button). We expect to see competitive players adding a new level of depth to their every match, and casuals to experience the novelty, without having to learn something entirely new or change their way of playing the game.

2 - As we approach the release of 100 Brawlers, we feel this is the right time to go back to every Brawler we ever released and improve/change their kit if it feels outdated (but of course, without changing the core fantasy/concept of the Brawler).

3 - We want to focus more on utility and skill expressionl as opposed to raw strength (like Hypercharge was). Focusing on the kit that Brawlers already have could be a more elegant way to add power. Some Buffies will make your ability “bigger and stronger,” as sometimes it makes sense, but it shouldn’t be the case for all of them.

We are also removing (and refunding) Epic and Mythic Gears of Brawlers who are getting Buffies. Unfortunately, those Gears didn’t drive enough excitement to justify continuing the development of more of them. This is something we already wanted to do some time ago, and with the introduction of Buffies, it seems a good opportunity to do so.

With this said, we are also making Gadgets an aimable Joystick (if it makes sense for the Gadget in question). This might sound like something small, but it’ll definitely elevate the skill ceiling in Brawl. But don’t worry if you take some time to learn… even if a Gadget gets the aiming functionality, it can still be used just by tapping (like it works in the game now)