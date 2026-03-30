Changes to Bling, the Catalog, and the Shop!

If you have watched the latest “This is not a Roadmap” video, you know we would like to resolve some current problems with cosmetics and Bling. If you haven’t watched it… well, then… now you know!

Currently, we have some problems with how cosmetics are perceived, distributed, and sold in Brawl. And of course, we don’t expect to address everything in one go, but we’ll go through the points we believe to be problematic and how we would like to tackle them.

We will try a new version of our cosmetic system in the next update, and we are going to start with Bling, the Catalog, and the Shop.

Bling was initially created to make cosmetics accessible to every player. Our goal was to make the announcement and release of Skins/cosmetics exciting for everyone, as opposed to only a few who could purchase them. The hope was to reduce monetization on cosmetics a bit, with the expectation that it would vastly increase engagement with the game. It didn’t really do that, but it might have devalued cosmetics in the game as a whole.

Now, one of the problems we have is that Bling is sometimes an undesirable reward, and players have more Skins as ever, so they are not as excited about new ones as before.

We also have a Catalog of Skins available at all times, where players can spend their Bling on any available Skins or cosmetics. Still, Bling is a currency that keeps inflating (many players don’t spend it and keep accumulating more and more Bling) because there isn’t a strong incentive to spend it. It’s not for the lack of options, but perhaps there are so many Skins nowadays that it takes extra effort to go through them all and find what you really want to buy.

