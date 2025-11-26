New Power, Brawl Pass changes, and a new Starr Drop!
Now that all the Hypercharges are out, it’s time to add the next permanent gameplay change to the game!
In the text below, you will find an overview of the changes and additions that will be made in Brawl Stars next month. We highly recommend reading the entire article, as it explains how all the incoming changes are connected.
We understand that progression can be a sensitive topic, but with the upcoming changes, we aim to introduce a new power that is both fun and will enhance the depth of the game, especially for veteran players. Additionally, we will buff main resource sources to make the journey more enjoyable and rewarding.
And REMEMBER! Everything is still under development, so some details may change when the content is out.
We’ll provide a summary of each change first, and then we’ll go into more detail below the bullet points.
GAMEPLAY CHANGES
Changes:
We are not adding Power Level 12
We are adding a new power called: Buffies
Buffies are buffs (get it?) to your Starr Powers, Gadgets, and Hypercharge!
Each Brawler gets 3 Buffies, one for both Starr Powers, one for both Gadgets, and another one for the Hypercharge
Together with this new power, some Brawlers are getting reworks to their gameplay design/abilities
Buffies can be purchased with 1000 Coins and 2000 Power Points from the Claw Machine
A Claw Machine pull guarantees a Buffie. There will be 18 Buffies in total in this update, and we will be adding separate Claw Machines with new Buffies
Buffies can also be purchased directly for Gems for around the Gem value of their soft-currency cost (1000 Coins and 2000 Power Points).
Discount IAP or Gem offers will come in the future, but not for the release of the feature
One Claw Machine pull is free once you unlock the feature
Mythic and Epic Gears are being removed and refunded (for the Brawlers that are receiving Buffies). All Epic and Mythic Gears will be removed once all Brawlers who have those Gears get their Buffies
Some Gadgets can now be aimed (work like the attack/super Joystick)
Goals:
To increase depth in gameplay without making it more complicated (no new buttons added). Veterans get deeper gameplay. Casuals can still play like they used to
To revisit previously released Brawlers and rework their kits if they don’t make sense anymore (no changes in case a Brawler’s kit still works fine)
To deepen the progression of Brawlers and give a new meaningful and fun item for players to chase
NEW POWER ITEM - BUFFIES!
Buffies are a new power added to the game, and it will improve your Gadgets, Star Powers, Hypercharge, AND look good beside your Brawler! Each Brawler is getting 3 Buffies in total: one for (both) Gadgets, one for (both) Star Powers, and one for their Hypercharge. Buffies are pulled randomly from a Claw Machine.
And the names of the Buffies are… GADGET BUFFIE, STAR BUFFIE, and HYPER BUFFIE!
The Claw Machine
That’s the place where you will get your Buffies from! Each pull costs 1000 Coins and 2000 Power Points, and each Claw Machine contains the Buffies of a limited number of Brawlers.
They will also be available for direct purchase with Gems or IAP later on. Previously, with Hypercharges, we tried going with a Gems offer first, and then it became available in soft currency (Coins). Now we would like to test going with soft-currency (1000 Coins and 2000 Power Points) first, and Gems/IAP later. As this is a new approach, we’ll be looking at it closely and making changes if it doesn’t work (i.e., if it's not enjoyable for the players or doesn't feel worthy of playing or paying for it).
As more Buffies are added, they will be distributed in different Claw Machines, so the pool of rewards is always the same regardless of how many Buffies are added in-game. Currently, we are aiming for 18 Buffies per Claw Machine (6 Brawlers in total).
The first Buffie pull you receive is always free once you unlock the feature at 1,000 trophies.
Once you collect all the Buffies for all the Brawlers in the Claw Machine, you will then be able to use your Bling to pull different Skins for your Buffie. These are purely cosmetic and have no impact on Buffie's functionality or power. THEY ARE JUST CUTE AND SHINY!
Each Bling pull from the Claw Machine costs 10,000 Bling.
The Buffies Design: Brawler Rework
Before we go into the Buffies’ design, we have to talk about Brawler reworks and why our approach to the new power progression is an improvement to existing items as opposed to something brand new. There are actually multiple reasons, but we can summarize them in 3:
1 - We want to add more depth to competitive matches, but we don’t want to overcomplicate the core just for the sake of complexity.
Improving something you already know is a lot easier to understand and get used to, as opposed to learning a completely new power (especially if it's in a new button). We expect to see competitive players adding a new level of depth to their every match, and casuals to experience the novelty, without having to learn something entirely new or change their way of playing the game.
2 - As we approach the release of 100 Brawlers, we feel this is the right time to go back to every Brawler we ever released and improve/change their kit if it feels outdated (but of course, without changing the core fantasy/concept of the Brawler).
3 - We want to focus more on utility and skill expressionl as opposed to raw strength (like Hypercharge was). Focusing on the kit that Brawlers already have could be a more elegant way to add power. Some Buffies will make your ability “bigger and stronger,” as sometimes it makes sense, but it shouldn’t be the case for all of them.
We are also removing (and refunding) Epic and Mythic Gears of Brawlers who are getting Buffies. Unfortunately, those Gears didn’t drive enough excitement to justify continuing the development of more of them. This is something we already wanted to do some time ago, and with the introduction of Buffies, it seems a good opportunity to do so.
With this said, we are also making Gadgets an aimable Joystick (if it makes sense for the Gadget in question). This might sound like something small, but it’ll definitely elevate the skill ceiling in Brawl. But don’t worry if you take some time to learn… even if a Gadget gets the aiming functionality, it can still be used just by tapping (like it works in the game now)
THE BUFFIES DESIGN: NOW THE REAL DEAL
Now let’s go through the new reworked Colt and Spike and their Buffie power!
For clarity, the Buffie effect is something added on top of the current Gadget, Star Power, or Hypercharge:
Colt:
Gadget 1: Colt shoots 2 bullets that slow the target on hit
Gadget 1 + Buffie: if it hits, steals one ammo from the target (target loses 1 ammo, Colt reloads 1 ammo)
Gadget 2: A bullet that destroys walls/bushes and consumes ammo (unchanged)
Gadget 2 + Buffie: The bullet is wider and deals more damage on hit
Star Power 1: Increases Colt’s movement speed (unchanged)
Star Power 1 + Buffie: Colt gains a burst in movement if hits the target
Star Power 2: Increases Colt’s range and bullet speed
Star Power 2 + Buffie: Deals more damage if the target is far away
Hypercharge: Double Bullets line on Super (unchanged)
Hypercharge + Buffie: Colt’s unloads his main attack faster (so it’s easier to hit more shots), and the Hypercharge lasts 2 seconds longer
Spike:
Gadget 1: Fires 2 waves of 3 needles that deal damage and slow
Gadget 1 + Buffie: Roots for a short while if 3 hits on a target
Gadget 2: Drops a cactus that heals its surrounding area if destroyed
Gadget 2 + Buffie: It also explodes when destroyed and it knockback and deal damage on enemies around it
Star Power 1: Any damage caused by the Super automatically heals Spike (he doesn’t need to be inside the Super to heal anymore)
Star Power 1 + Buffie: Spike’s Super gets deployed faster
Star Power 2: The needles of Spike’s attack curves/rotates
Star Power 2 + Buffie: The needles curve further
Hypercharge: Spike’s Super is now bigger (unchanged)
Hypercharge + Buffie: Spike’s main attack explodes twice and the Hypercharge state lasts 2 seconds longer
ALSO, Buffies look like these cute key chains that can briefly be seen in a match, but always with you on the main screen. The plan is to release Buffies for 6 Brawlers in the upcoming update and make this the baseline. Buffies do take more time to implement than a Hypercharge, so there might be updates where we might release less than 6.
BRAWL PASS
Changes:
Both the free track and the paid track in the Brawl Pass/Brawl Pass Plus will be buffed and improved
As the Brawl Pass is increasing in value, we are also adjusting its price
New Brawl Pass price is: $8,99*, and Brawl Pass Plus is: $12,99*
The normal Brawl Pass now has the Brawl Pass Skins, their Chromas, and Titles!
Brawl Passes now have KEYS and a VAULT!
Keys allow you to open a specific Vault and pick the reward you want. There are currently four keys, each one opening a Vault with a specific set of rewards. The different kinds of keys are: Resources, Brawlers, Skins, and Buffies.
Tail Rewards now cost 2800 XP and give different Boxes/Starr Drops that are always better than a normal Starr Drop
*Prices may vary according to the player’s region.
Goals:
To make it more valuable than it currently is
To give more freedom on how players want to progress their Brawlers and accounts
Hope to spark interest in the Brawl Pass again by giving players more available reward options
To improve monetization by relying on more people buying the Brawl Pass overall, as opposed to fewer people buying more offers
NEW BRAWL PASS DETAILS
The Brawl Pass is getting a buff, 10 more tiers, new items, and more value in general. With the increase in value, it’s also getting a price increase: $8.99* for the normal Brawl Pass and $12.99* for the Brawl Pass Plus, which is still the best offer in the game.
Titles and the Chroma Skins have now moved to the Normal Brawl Pass. The advantage of buying the Brawl Pass Plus now is that you get a lot more Keys.
Now every Season will also contain 2 Brawl Pass Skins (+ the Chromas). Which are
*Prices may vary according to the player’s region.
IMPORTANT: The price change will happen only in the January Season. But you can still buy the Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus for the current price (and store some of them in your account for future seasons).
Here’s a comparison between all the tracks from old to new Brawl Pass
FREE TRACK
We're buffing the rewards with an extra 1000 coins and a resource key, which can be exchanged for 2000 powerpoints, so we've added the equivalent of a free Buffie. This is in addition to the Chaos Drops and Extra Bling, and Credits.
BRAWL PASS
Titles, Brawl Pass Skins, and their Chromas are now part of the normal Brawl Pass. Plus, more freedom on how you progress your account with some Resource, Skin, and Brawler Keys!
BRAWL PASS PLUS
MORE KEYS! Enough to buy both Brawl Pass Skins (and their Chromas) that we are now releasing every season, starting in January. And Gems, because Gems are cool.
TOTAL (FREE + BRAWL PASS PLUS)
New Brawl Pass Item: Keys!
Keys are used to open a Brawl Pass Vault! There you will be able to find Resources, Skins, Brawlers, and Buffies. There are 4 different keys (each one for a different category of reward), and you will be able to use them however you like. Each offer inside the vault costs 1 Key (except for the Vintage Skin Sets that cost 2 keys), so you will be able to focus on the rewards you want the most.
The purpose of Keys is to give players more freedom in how they want to progress. Especially now that Buffies cost more Power Points than coins, if that’s what you need, you will be able to use your resource Key on Power Points and so on. The same goes for Skins; if you are not a fan of the current Skin of the season, you can just save your Key for a previous Brawl Pass Skin.
Note about the Skin Keys: The Skins of the newly released Brawl Pass will always use 1 key, so you can either get the new ones from the new season right away or collect 1 more key to get a Skin from a previous season. All the Brawl Pass Skins (from the January 2024 Starrforce Season and on - and that are not a Collab Skin) will be in the Skin Vault.
IMPORTANT! Buying a Brawl Pass Skin with Keys will give you both the Skin of the Season and both Chromas!
Here is what you can get with your Keys
|New Brawler Key
|Key Cost
|Rarity
|1
|Epic
|2
|Mythic
|4
|Legendary
|6
|Ultra Legendary
|Resource Key
|Key Cost
|Reward
|1
|2000 Coins
|1
|2000 Power Points
|1
|5000 Bling
|Skin Set Key
|Key Cost
|Reward
|1
|New Brawl Pass Skin + 2 Chromas
|2
|Old Brawl Pass Skins + 2 Chromas
|Buffie Key
|Key Cost
|Type
|1
|Specific Buffie
Brawl Pass End Reward (Tail Reward)
Tail Rewards now cost 2800 XP and give a different reward every time, like a Demon Drop, a Sushi Roll or (more rarely), a Chaos Drop, and so on. The things you can get from the Tail Reward are always going to be better than one random Starr Drop.
You will also get the option to use Gems to “upgrade” your tail reward if you want to do so. If you don’t collect your tail rewards before the season ends, the standard reward (not upgraded) will be delivered to your account.
OTHER:
Changes:
The Entire Economy is getting buffed!
New kind of Starr Drop (Chaos Drop). Can upgrade in rarity, and can also split like the Sushi. All splits will have the same rarity. The lowest rarity of a Chaos Drop is Super Rare and the highest rarity is Ultra (a new rarity that is only available only in Chaos Drops)
Daily Wins (you’ll have a chance of getting a Chaos Drop in December if you have a Lucky Day, and normal days will have a Chaos Drop starting in January!)
Mega quests (2 more Mega Quests added per Season, and one of them is an Omega)
Trophy Road (early Trophy Road buff up to 25k trophies for new players so they can catch up better)
Events and Community Events
We're making Power Points twice as cheap to buy. From this new update on, the base price to directly buy Power Points with Gems will be 10 Power Points for 1 gem instead of 5 Power Points for 1 Gem (same converstion from Coins to Gems), and shop offers will be changed to reflect this.
Goals:
With fewer Hypercharges coming from now on, we still want to have meaningful chase items for Players
Give more freedom and pre-determined resources so players can have more freedom on how to upgrade their accounts
Buff the economy in a way that makes playing Brawl a lot more rewarding while still helping casual/new players to catch up
In the current update, we’ve recently buffed some of the progression with Mega Quests and the new Daily Wins. But we are buffing MORE!
We are adding more resources to multiple sources, including early Trophy Road for players who have just started the game and in different places for end-game players (such as Brawl Pass tail rewards and Mega Quests). This should reward all players more, while also giving newcomers a chance to catch up.
Additionally, we are introducing a new Starr Drop called Chaos Drop, which is worth an average of 4x more! It can give everything that a normal Starr Drop gives, but can also split (max 8 times) like Sushi. Whatever rarity it lands, it will be the one that will multiply. This means that you have the chance (very tiny, but still!) of getting 8 Legendary Drops all at once, or even 8 ULTRAS, which is the new rarity you will find only in Chaos Drops.
Chaos Drops will be in the new Brawl Pass, randomly in Daily Wins, and sometimes distributed in events as well.
Here are all the items you can get in an ULTRA CHAOS DROP!
(In case you have all the items of a certain category, there’ll be a fallback reward instead Coins, Bling, or Credits)
|Random Hypercharge
|24.7%
|Mythic Brawler
|24.7%
|Legendary Brawler
|9.9%
|Ultra Brawler
|0.4%
|Epic Skins
|9.90%
|Mythic Skins
|3.9%
|Legendary Skins
|1.4%
|Buffie
|24.7%
So there’s a chance you can get the rewards above EIGHT TIMES if you manage to get your Ultra Rarity Drop split in 8!
AND LASTLY
Nothing more! Thank you so much for reading, and make sure to drop your opinion on any social media!
See you in Brawl Talk on the 13th of December!