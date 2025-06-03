RIP Masteries
Masteries are being deleted!
If there’s ONE THING you should read from this whole post, it’s this:
- Play the #1000Masteries event for THE LAST CHANCE to collect your Mastery rewards before they move to the new Trophy Road, where you can collect (some of) them AGAIN!
But if you want to understand what’s happening, read below to learn the reasoning behind why we are removing Masteries, reworking Trophy Road, and adding Records.
Important notes about the changes coming to Brawl:
We are removing Masteries from the game
And the #1000Masteries event starts now to ensure you still have a chance to unlock your desired Masteries
Resources from Mastery Rewards will be redistributed to the new Trophy Road and Records
We are adding Records: an achievement-like system that will receive all the cosmetic rewards from Masteries (Pins, Player Icons, and Titles)
As the new Trophy Road is getting many resources from Masteries, if you play the #1000Masteries event, you’ll be able to get some of your Mastery Resources twice (from the event and from the milestones you haven’t unlocked yet in the Trophy Road)
We are extending the Trophy Road to 100k Trophies, and the newly added milestones (from 70k to 100k) can be collected by everyone, even if you have more than 70k Trophies
Unclaimed Masteries and Trophy Road rewards will be auto-claimed when the new update arrives
Why?
Masteries haven’t been performing as well as expected. The goal was to give more reasons for most players to play their favorite Brawlers, but unfortunately, it has become a niche feature where only a few very active players engage with the system with the sole purpose of farming Masteries
Only 11.8% of the players have a Brawler Title since the release of Masteries in February 2023
Bringing these resources to a more accessible and common place like the new Trophy Road will reward most of the players more and hopefully help improve the retention and growth of the game
As for Records, this is a new take on the Mastery concept, and this time we're adding various challenges to accomplish throughout the game, from racking up win streaks to collecting cosmetics, and performing gameplay feats with your favorite brawlers!
NOW, before going into the changes, here’s a summary of the #1000Masteries community event!
#1000Masteries - Get your Mastery Madness bonus up to 1000%!!
THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE TO COLLECT YOUR MASTERY RESOURCES!
GOAL: gain Mastery Points by winning or being the Starr Player of a match
If the whole community, together, reaches a total of 700 Billion Mastery Points (yep, big number), everyone will get a 1000% Mastery Madness bonus
There’s a maximum amount of Masteries you can get in a day (if you didn’t know). This cap has also been increased proportionally to the Mastery Bonus
You can only earn Masteries in Trophy Matches, Ranked, and Mega Pig
Most of the rewards of the event are crazy Mastery Madness bonus, so you HAVE to play it to benefit from the event
#1000Masteries starts NOW and ends after the new update on the 24th of June (end date could still change)
Here are the milestones and the rewards:
Mastery Points needed - Reward
10 Billion - 100% Mastery Madness
20 Billion - 10 Random Starr Drops
40 Billion - 200% Mastery Madness
70 Billion - Mastery Tombstone Pin (delivered after the next game Update)
100 Billion - 300% Mastery Madness
150 Billion - Mega Trophy Box
200 Billion - 400% Mastery Madness
250 Billion - Mastery Tombstone Player Icon (delivered after the next game Update)
300 Billion - 500% Mastery Madness
350 Billion - Legendary Starr Drop
450 Billion - Dead Rose Spray (delivered after the next game Update)
500 Billion - 1000% Mastery Madness
600 Billion - New Title (delivered after the next game Update)
700 Billion - Hypercharge Starr Drop (delivered after the next game Update)
1000 Billion - 2000% Mastery Madness (“SECRET” MILESTONE)
HOT TIP: The cosmetic rewards you get from Mastery are moving to Records, so aim to collect all resources up to Silver III
Also, Mythic and Legendary Brawlers have more resources. If the time is short, prioritize these rarities!
Masteries Removal and its Resources
As mentioned above, Masteries were meant to give players another goal for engaging with the game after their quests were done. Unfortunately, this didn’t happen for most of the players…. It could’ve been because of the rewards, the grinding, or just how inaccessible/hidden this feature is. But regardless of the reason, the truth is that Masteries are just not exciting enough to justify the amount of resources they contain.
SO, we are moving these resources to somewhere more accessible:
A big portion of these resources are going to the new Trophy Road
Most of them are just being transferred as raw currency
The rest will be converted into Legendary Starr Drops and random Starr Drops
Some Credits will be converted into more Brawlers in the new Trophy Road
Bling will be added to the new Trophy Road
The Mastery cosmetics are going to the new feature Records (Player Icons, Pins, and Titles)
Records will also receive resources from Masteries
The Math (because what’s more fun than Brawl Stars? Math!)
COINS
POWER POINTS
CREDITS
|TOTAL MASTERY REWARDS
|230500
|34500
|24225
|MOVING TO NEW TROPHY ROAD (Raw Resources)
|100400
|10800
|0
|MOVING TO NEW TROPHY ROAD (as Starr Drops and Brawlers)
|58514
|697
|13115
|MOVING TO RECORDS (as Starr Drops)
|80364
|2587
|16606
|RESOURCES REMAINING
|-8778 (Overall Coin buff)
|20416 (Big Power Points nerf)
|-6642 (Small Credit buff)
In total, summing all 92 Brawlers, Masteries contain:
230500 Coins
34500 Power Points
24225 Credits
Now, from the rewards above, here’s what we are moving directly as raw resources:
100400 Coins
10800 Power Points
No credits (!!!! but wait!!)
From the remaining resources, we are converting them into: way more Legendary Starr Drops, Rare/Super Rare Brawlers in the new Trophy Road, and Brawler Quests*
58514 Coins
697 Power Points
13115 Credits (7535 from Starr Drops + 5580 from Rare/Super Rare Brawlers in the new Trophy Road)
*Brawler Quests are only for Rare and Super Rare Brawlers newly unlocked from the new Trophy Road after the Update. Also, they are only providing a small part of the rewards here - the 18 newly added Legendary Starr Drops provide most of the rewards.
And finally, this is what we are adding to Records as random Starr Drops and Legendary Drops (might not be exact as we are still tweaking the numbers)
80364 Coins
2587 Power Points
16606 Credits
So this means that the impact of this change on these resources is:
- 8778 Coins:
Meaning that we are actually adding more Coins to F2P sources with this system change.
20416 Power Points
We are removing a big chunk of Power Points from the economy because it’s overinflated for veteran Players. But the new Trophy Road delivers a lot more Power Points when players actually need them, before it starts slowing down. You can still collect them in Masteries before they leave though.
- 6642 Credits
Meaning we are adding a bit more Credits to the game economy in total
4800 Bling (or 32051 Bling value if you count Starr Drops)
This Bling will be added to the economy. It’s not being transferred anywhere
And it’s important to note that these values are taken from what the economic Value of Starr Drops. Here is their average value:
Random Starr Drop - Average Value
Coins - 66.11
Power Points - 13.76
Credits - 12.16
Bling - 87.51
Legendary Starr Drop - Average Value
Coins - 1358.7
Power Points - 0
Credits - 286.4
Bling - 1095.1
Trophy Road Rework
Trophies are one of the most important things in Brawl, and the Trophy Road guides players into the game. However, the current design is not as exciting as it could be. So, to make this player journey more fun and rewarding for all players, we are adding a lot more progression there and changing it visually to something that feels a lot more Brawl!
Now, the new Trophy Road will be filled with better rewards that you can claim simply by earning more Trophies, no matter where you are on the player journey.
We are also adding a lot more Bling in the new Trophy Road and more milestones up to 100k Trophies.
You can see the comparison from the old Trophy Road to the new Trophy Road below:
And here’s a glimpse at the new Trophy Road!
Records
Records is going to be an achievement-like system where you will get rewarded by either grinding (like Masteries) or doing some cool stuff with your Brawlers. Things like winning a 1v3 in Knockout, or hitting all 3 enemy Brawlers at the same time with one Mortis’ attack are some examples of what you will find there.
Although progression rewards are not the main driver of this feature, you’ll be able to collect a lot of Starr Drops (random and Legendaries) from it.
Complete a lot of Records to progress your Records Points and get special Battle Card Frames to show off!
And as said before, Mastery cosmetics (Player Icons, Pins, and Titles)
It's a lot to take in, so it might be easier to hear it from your favorite content creator!
That's it! Now go play your Masteries!