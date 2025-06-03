As mentioned above, Masteries were meant to give players another goal for engaging with the game after their quests were done. Unfortunately, this didn’t happen for most of the players…. It could’ve been because of the rewards, the grinding, or just how inaccessible/hidden this feature is. But regardless of the reason, the truth is that Masteries are just not exciting enough to justify the amount of resources they contain.

SO, we are moving these resources to somewhere more accessible:

A big portion of these resources are going to the new Trophy Road

Most of them are just being transferred as raw currency

The rest will be converted into Legendary Starr Drops and random Starr Drops

Some Credits will be converted into more Brawlers in the new Trophy Road

Bling will be added to the new Trophy Road

The Mastery cosmetics are going to the new feature Records (Player Icons, Pins, and Titles)

Records will also receive resources from Masteries

The Math (because what’s more fun than Brawl Stars? Math!)

COINS POWER POINTS CREDITS TOTAL MASTERY REWARDS 230500 34500 24225 MOVING TO NEW TROPHY ROAD (Raw Resources) 100400 10800 0 MOVING TO NEW TROPHY ROAD (as Starr Drops and Brawlers) 58514 697 13115 MOVING TO RECORDS (as Starr Drops) 80364 2587 16606 RESOURCES REMAINING -8778 (Overall Coin buff) 20416 (Big Power Points nerf) -6642 (Small Credit buff)

In total, summing all 92 Brawlers, Masteries contain:

230500 Coins

34500 Power Points

24225 Credits

Now, from the rewards above, here’s what we are moving directly as raw resources:

100400 Coins

10800 Power Points

No credits (!!!! but wait!!)

From the remaining resources, we are converting them into: way more Legendary Starr Drops, Rare/Super Rare Brawlers in the new Trophy Road, and Brawler Quests*

58514 Coins

697 Power Points

13115 Credits (7535 from Starr Drops + 5580 from Rare/Super Rare Brawlers in the new Trophy Road)

*Brawler Quests are only for Rare and Super Rare Brawlers newly unlocked from the new Trophy Road after the Update. Also, they are only providing a small part of the rewards here - the 18 newly added Legendary Starr Drops provide most of the rewards.

And finally, this is what we are adding to Records as random Starr Drops and Legendary Drops (might not be exact as we are still tweaking the numbers)

80364 Coins

2587 Power Points

16606 Credits

So this means that the impact of this change on these resources is:

- 8778 Coins:

Meaning that we are actually adding more Coins to F2P sources with this system change.

20416 Power Points

We are removing a big chunk of Power Points from the economy because it’s overinflated for veteran Players. But the new Trophy Road delivers a lot more Power Points when players actually need them, before it starts slowing down. You can still collect them in Masteries before they leave though.

- 6642 Credits

Meaning we are adding a bit more Credits to the game economy in total

4800 Bling (or 32051 Bling value if you count Starr Drops)

This Bling will be added to the economy. It’s not being transferred anywhere

And it’s important to note that these values are taken from what the economic Value of Starr Drops. Here is their average value:

Random Starr Drop - Average Value

Coins - 66.11

Power Points - 13.76

Credits - 12.16

Bling - 87.51

Legendary Starr Drop - Average Value

Coins - 1358.7

Power Points - 0

Credits - 286.4

Bling - 1095.1

Trophy Road Rework

Trophies are one of the most important things in Brawl, and the Trophy Road guides players into the game. However, the current design is not as exciting as it could be. So, to make this player journey more fun and rewarding for all players, we are adding a lot more progression there and changing it visually to something that feels a lot more Brawl!

Now, the new Trophy Road will be filled with better rewards that you can claim simply by earning more Trophies, no matter where you are on the player journey.

We are also adding a lot more Bling in the new Trophy Road and more milestones up to 100k Trophies.

You can see the comparison from the old Trophy Road to the new Trophy Road below: