The biggest event in Brawl Stars history heads to Japan this November, with fans able to secure tickets from 1 August.

Tickets for the 2026 Brawl Stars World Finals go on general sale from Saturday 1 August at 17:00 JST. Fans from around the world will have the opportunity to witness the season's biggest event live as the world's best Brawl Stars teams compete for a share of the $1,000,000 USD prize pool.

General ticket sale: Saturday 1 August, 17:00 JST.