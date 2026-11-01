After the horn, came the swarm. Builders from all around are clocking in for Hammer Jam, the Titan Foundry is firing up its furnaces to forge Hero Skins out of Siege Machine scraps, and Town Hall 19 lands mid-month. Hard hats on, Chief. This season is built different.

Here’s everything happening in the village this month.

November 1-30: November Gold Pass. Grand Titan (Grand Warden) joins the pass. Ancient wisdom meets industrial ambition! He takes great pride in the factory’s efficiency, craftsmanship, and safety record. Two of those are excellent.

November 1-15: Hammer Jam. Builders assemble! For two weeks, enjoy 50% off upgrade timers and costs, plus a 2x boost to resource collector capacities and production. It’s the only jam you’ll ever want to be stuck in.

November 1-10: November Clan War League. Hammer Jam makes upgrades cheaper, so there’s no excuse to show up to league day with a half-built base, Chief!

November 3-30: Titan Foundry Scenery. Heroes are forged here with the charred leftovers of Siege Machines. The red lights mean everything is under control. Promise.

November 5-30: Titan King (Barbarian King). Builder’s latest handiwork has a hammer all its own. He was built to smash village production targets, but his clockwork heart creaked and groaned for battle instead.

November 7-30: Titan Prince (Minion Prince). His head was built first, and it insisted on gargantuan fists. Is he jealous of Barbarian King’s gauntlet, or does he just have a screw-loose?

November 9-30: Titan Champion (Royal Champion). Built from the boots up to guard the Titan Foundry. Visitor badges go the right way up, or you don’t get in.

November 10-16: Troop Spotlight Event. Super Yeti is on duty, and the ice must flow. Collect Ice Cubes in multiplayer battles, earn Super Medals, and spend them on epic rewards including resources, potions, runes, Hero Skins, Village Sceneries, and decorations, including the Kawaii Giant Super Decoration. Full details will be defrosted in the Medal Event blog later this month.

November 9-15: Last Town Hall 18 Challenge. Last call, Chief: the final Town Hall 18 Challenge is here. Do you have what it takes to beat it?

November 9: M.O.M.M.A Mass Troop Event. M.O.M.M.A is here, and she is not going to ask you to clean your room twice. Take 25 M.O.M.M.As into battle for free at Town Hall 10 and above, and let her tell the enemy village exactly what she thinks of the mess.

November 11-30: Titan Queen (Archer Queen). She’s built from the ground up for royalty, so the crown is literally attached to her head. Her enemies thought miniature X-bows wouldn’t hurt. They were so, so very wrong.

November 13-30: Titan Duke (Dragon Duke). A Siege Machine with wings! Titan Duke is heard before seen, clanking and groaning with his skyward gears. He calls his left claw Spinny, and his right claw Poky. He loves them both, almost as much as turning villages into repair jobs.

November 15-30: November 2025 Cosmetics Return: The Wastelands. Cosmetics from last November are back for another lap through the dust: Bruiser King, Fury Queen, Armored Prince, Shaman Warden, Nomad Champion, and the Wasteland Scenery. They survived one apocalypse, so the Foundry’s safety record doesn’t scare them.

November 16-23: Treasure Hunt. Treasure Hunt returns for Town Hall 3 through 17. Dig in, Chief.

November 20-26: Snackable Troops Event. In a pinch, or simply peckish for more destruction? Call in some backup! Snackable troops are here to help, but beware, your pantry isn’t endless. Once you’ve used them all, they’re gone!

November 22-28: November Clan Games. Tasks, points, and rewards, with Backup Troops tagging along for the first four days.

November 24-December 1: Fully Forged Challenge. Work-related accidents aplenty down at the Titan Foundry. Assemble Heroes built from the bones of Siege Machines and clean up this mess before the safety warden comes knocking.

Hammers up, Chief. The Foundry is running, Town Hall 19 is on the way, and the safety warden has been assured everything is under control. Promise.

Clash On!