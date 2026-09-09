The Equipment Blast Medal Event Is Tagging In!

Business is about to pick up, Chief. And business is brutal! The Equipment Blast Medal Event is here! Take part in multiplayer battles to grab Tag Tickets, then cash them in on rewards, troops, WWE Chests, and Champ Medals! But remember, every attack in the Equipment Blast Event comes with a choice: tag in more troops for backup, or earn extra Tag Tickets as you tear through the enemy's base.

Welcome to the Equipment Blast Medal Event! Battle, stack up Tag Tickets, and spend your Champ Medals in the Trader Shop before the bell rings!

Tag Me In!

The Equipment Blast Medal Event is available to players at Town Hall 6 and above.

When?

Event starts: September 9 at 08:00 UTC

Event ends: September 22 at 08:00 UTC

After the event ends, you'll still be able to access the Trader Shop and Event Building until September 24 to spend what you've earned.

Event Resources

Tag Tickets : Collected in multiplayer battles. Progress through the Event Track to unlock WWE Chests, this season's temp troops, and more.

Champ Medals: Earned by progressing through the Event Track. Spend them in the Trader Shop.

Temporary Troops Return!

This season's temp troop lineup rotates through the Event Track! Tag them in as you go.

Undertaker Yeti - Targets defenses and deals 5x damage to Walls. Rises from defeat twice, summoning 4 Skeletons of Darkness each time, and grows stronger the longer the battle drags on - up to +50% health and +60% damage as more of your army falls.

K.A.N.E. - A P.E.K.K.A-class bruiser, 75 housing space, built to walk straight through defenses.

Yeeter - A Thrower-class troop, 45 housing space. Throws four Tribal Tag Team members on spawn, then switches to its own spear once they've done their job.

Giant Giant - A super-sized Giant, 50 housing space, roughly 10x the hitpoints and damage of a standard Giant. Immune to Spring Traps, and enters a Rage state below half health.

Event Building: Bro Force

Bro Force is parked in your Home Village and running the show for the next two weeks. This is your access point to the Event Track and everything Tag Tickets and Champ Medals related.

Trader Shop

Earn rewards through the Event Track and spend your Champ Medals in the Trader Shop, including: Hero Equipment, Ore, and Cosmetics!

Event Pass

Unlock the Event Pass for extra rewards and a faster grind through the Event Track.

A Quick Word on Event Pass Track Ore

We've reduced some of the standalone Shiny Ore, Glowy Ore, and Champ Medal rewards in the Event Pass Track this time, and folded them into WWE Chests instead, and it's a win, not a downgrade. WWE Chests carry noticeably larger Ore quantities than the individual drops they're replacing, so anyone working through the track comes out ahead. If the Champ Medals on the Silver Track alone don't look like quite enough to unlock your Hero Equipment, don't worry, the extra Medals from WWE Chests are there to close that gap.

WWE Chests

Each WWE Chest contains a random item, a Magic Snack, or an ultimate Challenger Contract, which you can use to take on the John Cena Challenge. Activating a Challenger Contract grants a 24-hour challenge window.

Chest Type Drop Rates

Chest Type Reward Chance (%) Random Chest 60.61 Magic Snack Chest 30.30 Contract Chest 9.10

Potential rewards are based on your current Town Hall level, meaning you can earn rewards for features you haven't unlocked yet but are available at your Town Hall.

Town Hall 1 & 2 Reward Chances

Reward Chance (%) Random — Builder Potion 60.61 Magic Snack — Builder Bite 30.30 Contract — Challenger Contract 9.09

Town Hall 3, 4 & 5 Reward Chances

Reward Chance (%) Random — Builder Potion 60.61 Magic Snack — Builder Bite 10.10 Magic Snack — Power Pancakes 10.10 Magic Snack — Study Soup 10.10 Contract — Challenger Contract 9.09

Town Hall 6 Reward Chances

Reward Chance (%) Random — 300–350 Champ Medals* 27.55 Random Decoration — Golden Giant 11.02 Random Decoration — Rumbling Goblins 11.02 Random Decoration — Surprise Wheel 5.51 Random — Hero Skin 5.51 Magic Snack — Builder Bite 10.10 Magic Snack — Power Pancakes 10.10 Magic Snack — Study Soup 10.10 Contract — Challenger Contract 9.09

*Champ Medals only become available during the Equipment Blast Event.

Town Hall 7 Reward Chances

Reward Chance (%) Random — 300–350 Champ Medals* 27.55 Random Decoration — Golden Giant 11.02 Random Decoration — Rumbling Goblins 11.02 Random Decoration — Surprise Wheel 5.51 Random — Hero Skin 5.51 Magic Snack — Builder Bite 7.58 Magic Snack — Mighty Morsel 7.58 Magic Snack — Power Pancakes 7.58 Magic Snack — Study Soup 7.58 Contract — Challenger Contract 9.09

*Champ Medals only become available during the Equipment Blast Event.

Town Hall 8 & 9 Reward Chances

Reward Chance (%) Random — 90–130 Glowy Ore 11.66 Random — 300–350 Champ Medals* 11.66 Random — 900–1,300 Shiny Ore 11.66 Random — 14–18 Starry Ore 6.99 Random Decoration — Golden Giant 4.66 Random Decoration — Rumbling Goblins 4.66 Random — Action Figure 4.66 Random Decoration — Surprise Wheel 2.33 Random — Hero Skin 2.33 Magic Snack — Builder Bite 7.58 Magic Snack — Mighty Morsel 7.58 Magic Snack — Power Pancakes 7.58 Magic Snack — Study Soup 7.58 Contract — Challenger Contract 9.09

*Champ Medals only become available during the Equipment Blast Event.

Town Hall 10 & 11 Reward Chances

Reward Chance (%) Random — 105–160 Glowy Ore 11.66 Random — 300–350 Champ Medals* 11.66 Random — 1,050–1,600 Shiny Ore 11.66 Random — 15–19 Starry Ore 6.99 Random Decoration — Golden Giant 4.66 Random Decoration — Rumbling Goblins 4.66 Random — Action Figure 4.66 Random Decoration — Surprise Wheel 2.33 Random — Hero Skin 2.33 Magic Snack — Builder Bite 7.58 Magic Snack — Mighty Morsel 7.58 Magic Snack — Power Pancakes 7.58 Magic Snack — Study Soup 7.58 Contract — Challenger Contract 9.09

*Champ Medals only become available during the Equipment Blast Event.

Town Hall 12 & 13 Reward Chances

Reward Chance (%) Random — 120–190 Glowy Ore 11.66 Random — 300–350 Champ Medals* 11.66 Random — 1,200–1,900 Shiny Ore 11.66 Random — 16–20 Starry Ore 6.99 Random Decoration — Golden Giant 4.66 Random Decoration — Rumbling Goblins 4.66 Random — Action Figure 4.66 Random Decoration — Surprise Wheel 2.33 Random — Hero Skin 2.33 Magic Snack — Builder Bite 7.58 Magic Snack — Mighty Morsel 7.58 Magic Snack — Power Pancakes 7.58 Magic Snack — Study Soup 7.58 Contract — Challenger Contract 9.09

*Champ Medals only become available during the Equipment Blast Event.

Town Hall 14 & 15 Reward Chances

Reward Chance (%) Random — 135–220 Glowy Ore 11.66 Random — 300–350 Champ Medals* 11.66 Random — 1,350–2,200 Shiny Ore 11.66 Random — 17–21 Starry Ore 6.99 Random Decoration — Golden Giant 4.66 Random Decoration — Rumbling Goblins 4.66 Random — Action Figure 4.66 Random Decoration — Surprise Wheel 2.33 Random — Hero Skin 2.33 Magic Snack — Builder Bite 7.58 Magic Snack — Mighty Morsel 7.58 Magic Snack — Power Pancakes 7.58 Magic Snack — Study Soup 7.58 Contract — Challenger Contract 9.09

*Champ Medals only become available during the Equipment Blast Event.

Town Hall 16, 17 & 18 Reward Chances

Reward Chance (%) Random — 150–250 Glowy Ore 11.66 Random — 300–350 Champ Medals* 11.66 Random — 1,500–2,500 Shiny Ore 11.66 Random — 18–22 Starry Ore 6.99 Random Decoration — Golden Giant 4.66 Random Decoration — Rumbling Goblins 4.66 Random — Action Figure 4.66 Random Decoration — Surprise Wheel 2.33 Random — Hero Skin 2.33 Magic Snack — Builder Bite 7.58 Magic Snack — Mighty Morsel 7.58 Magic Snack — Power Pancakes 7.58 Magic Snack — Study Soup 7.58 Contract — Challenger Contract 9.09

*Champ Medals only become available during the Equipment Blast Event.

Bro Force has the ring set, the Trader Shop stocked, and the ring ropes ready to go. Tag in, unlock those medals, and go for the three-count on every base you find.

Clash On!