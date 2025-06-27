The Crown Sword has returned… in the form of the Justice Sword!

Claim this Community Deco from one of our social media channels, and if we hit 1,500,000 claims in the next 48 hours, we will give a bundle of Magic Snacks to everyone!

But that is not all… we are also going to give away a single, 1/1 REAL LIFE VERSION of the Justice Sword decoration to a lucky player who claims this deco! All you need to do to enter the giveaway is to simply claim the Justice Sword deco from one of our social media channels - whichever you prefer, since we have already posted them for you to claim! Terms and Conditions apply for the Real Life Replica giveaway. Good luck!