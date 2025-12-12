Assemble your Clan, Chiefs! The Clan Rush Event is back! This time, it’s all about battling at your best. Help Explorer Champion forge the Brawny Battleaxe by earning Stars in Home Village battles (includes Revenge, Ranked + Battle mode), Clan War, and Single Player battles to unlock and contribute Star Ingots for the event. Better brush up on strategy and prepare a mighty army!

Contribute Star Ingots with your Clanmates to the Brawny Battleaxe event building and unlock shared rewards—including an epic 3x3 decoration!



I Want In!

The Clan Rush Clan Event is available to players with Town Hall 7 or above.

When?

Event starts:

December 12th, 8am UTC



Event ends:

December 19th, 8am UTC

After the event ends on December 19th you can still access the event building for one more day to claim rewards, until December 20th at 8 AM UTC.

It’s all about Stars!



Got the smartest strategy? A foolproof gameplay? An unstoppable army? Time to prove it, Chief! Earn Stars in battle to unlock Star Ingots. These shiny, silver bars are monuments to your battle prowess!



Event Resource: Star Ingots

Earning Stars unlocks precious Star Ingots. Contribute enough of those shiny beauties to complete the track and they’ll be melted down to forge an epic deco! That’s right, the Clash Rush event deco is made out of Stars! How’s that for lore?

Event Boost!

On December 14th, the number of Star Ingots you earn per Star will be boosted. This boost means the Star Ingots you earn will be greater than a 1:1 conversion. This is a great time to grind those Stars and rush that reward track!

Rewards: Brawny Battleaxe Deco & More!

Contribute Stars Ingots with your Clan to unlock Chests on the reward track. Complete the event to unlock the Brawny Battleaxe 3x3 deco. This proud deco will flex on your enemies with bulging steel biceps!

Claiming Rewards

To claim your rewards, you must:

Be in a Clan

Make at least one contribution to your current Clan during the event

Collect your rewards within 2 days of the event ending

Switching Clans

You can switch Clans while the Clan Rush Event is running, even if you contributed to a previous Clan's reward track. You can participate with your new Clan as long as they have less than 100 contributors.

You will only earn rewards from the Clan you are in when the event ends, so long as you’ve made at least one contribution in the Clan.