The chains are shattered, the gates are ash, and Dragon Duke has broken free! It’s Dragon Escape Season, and it is all about, you guessed it, Dragons. Fire in the skies. Fire on defenses. Fire everywhere. Unleash blazing Hero Skins, dive into dragon-fueled events, and crush challenges built for bold warlords and even bolder beasts.



March 1-31: Gold Pass: Boost your village with new and improved Gold Pass! Earn bonus perks and items, convert Ore with the Prospector, and unlock the Dragonscale Prince Hero Skin

March 1-7: Dragon Duke Unleashed: For a limited time, use this new ferocious Hero and his Equipment at their max power allowed by your Town Hall level

March 1-31: Dragon Duke Challenge Levels: Get to know Dragon Duke with these custom challenge levels which will be added in three batches throughout the month, and unlock tons of cool rewards including magic snacks and even a Dragon Decoration that you may recognize…

March 3-31: Enter the dragons, and lots of ‘em: Unleash destruction from the skies with huge dragon troop injections throughout the season. Including:

3.3 - Dragons

4.3 - Baby Dragons

5.3 - Dragon Riders

6.3- Electro Dragons

7.3 -Super Dragons

8.3 - Inferno Dragons

9.3 - Azure Dragons

10.3- All the Dragons, all at once!

19.3 - A massive Electro Dragon swarm takes to the skies!

27.3 to 31.3 - Dragon Riders (With more added each day)



March 1-11: Clan War League is on! Wage draconic war against seven other Clans in 15v15, 30v30, or the all new 5v5 battle mode!

March 3-31: Dragon Escape Scenery: Hidden deep within the belly of a scorching volcano, this dragon fortress imprisons the most dastardly troops around! With defenses so tight, it would take a Hero, or two, to break someone out.

March 5-31: Dragonscale Hero Skins: Adorn your Heroes in legendary dragon-forged armor, blazing with fire, fury, and ancient power

March 7-14: Dragon Dash Medal Event: Use Super Dragons to boost the number of Dragon Scales you earn in battle. Collect scales to unlock rewards and Diamond Medals. Spend Scale Medals at the Trader Shop for even more rewards!

March 13-20: Clan Rush: Duke's Dragons are melting village Gold! Collect Gold with your Clan from Home Village battles, Clan War battles, Single Player attacks, collectors, and the Loot Cart to fill your storages and contribute Molten Gold. Use Dragon Duke to earn even more Molten Gold. Complete the track to unlock a decoration!

March 22-28: Clan Games - Dragon Edition: Dragon related tasks will appear more often, and give more clan game points than usual! Use Dragon Duke in attacks to earn even more, and accumulate a glittering horde of rewards in Clan Games!