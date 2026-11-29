Hey Chief!

You’ve seen their bases. Now, meet the Chiefs behind them! Starting December 1, we’re introducing temporary Global Chat groups that bring together players from the eight clans competing in the same Clan War League group.

Congratulate a great attack, swap replays, or politely ask whoever flattened your village how they sleep at night. Nothing brings Chiefs together quite like destroying each other’s hard work.

How do I join?

Once CWL matchmaking finishes, eligible players on the eight clans’ CWL rosters will receive an invitation to a private “Clan War League” chat group at the top of their home screen. If you miss the invite, or cancel by accident, the invite will show up in your chat group suggestions, accessed by tapping the Global Chat’s home button.

Joining is entirely your choice. Accept, decline, or ignore the invitation, and if you do join, you can leave whenever you like.

Who can take part?

Each group can bring together up to 400 players across the eight competing clans, with a few ground rules:

Only eligible players on the CWL rosters when matchmaking finishes can join. Joining a clan afterward won’t grant access.

Groups are private, won’t appear in searches, and don’t allow members to invite anyone else.

If you leave your clan during CWL, you’ll also leave the chat group. Any pending invitation will disappear.

Young Players won’t receive invitations or have access to these groups.

What can we do in the group?

Chat with your opponents, share replays, base layouts, and Army Recipes, or try Friendly Challenges together. You could even ask for tips from the Chief who just three-starred you. Once you’ve finished staring at the replay in disbelief, of course.

Group settings are locked automatically, and all CWL chat groups use Global Chat’s usual safeguards, including player reporting. The auto-translation feature also works within the group.

A little friendly banter is welcome, but keep it respectful, and remember that a real Chief saves the actual attacks for the battlefield.

How long does the group stay open?

Your group stays open throughout CWL and for 14 days after the CWL season ends, giving you time to exchange a few final GGs before it closes. Or finally admit that, yes, that was a pretty good attack.

We want to make it easier for you to meet other Chiefs through the things you’re already doing in Clash. CWL gives you eight clans, a shared competition, and plenty to talk about. Who knows? Your next rival might become your next friend. A friend you still fully intend to three-star.

Clash On!