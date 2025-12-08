A meteor crashed, now there’s a Frost Age! It’s so cold, Firemites are sleeping in Gold Storages to stay warm! Heat up the Smoky Stove event building to fight the freeze in the Meltdown Mayhem Medal Event!

I Want In!

The Meltdown Mayhem Medal Event is available to players with Town Hall 6 or above.

When?

Event starts:

December 8th, 8am UTC



Event ends:

December 29th, 8am UTC

After the event ends on December 29th you can still access the Trader’s Event tab and the Medal Event Building for two more days, until December 31st at 8 AM UTC.

Gameplay Twist: Hot Gold!

Sleepy Mites are a unique, snoozing event currency. They’re sleeping inside Gold Storages to stay warm, surrounding their building with a damaging, fiery aura! Careful strategy and sheer willpower will be needed to nab that napping event currency!

New Royal Epic Equipment: Frost Flake

Everybody chill, Trader has something super cool in stock! Earn Ember Medals and unlock Royal Champion’s Epic Equipment: Frost Flake. It freezes nearby defenses when activated. Upgrade it to increase its hitpoints, slow down duration, and damage.

Temporary Troops Return for Clashmas!

A cold wind blows Ice Golems and Ice Minions into your regular army! Jazz up your wintry raids by unlocking these other temporary goodies from the reward track: Ice Wizard, Ice Hound (Super Troop), Santa's Surprise Spell, and the Bag of Frostmites Spells.