Mini Spotlight Event: Super Dragon!
Super Dragons won the community vote for the mini Spotlight event!
The competition was fierce, with Super Dragon flying ahead with 34% of the votes and Super Yeti close behind at 31.4%. But in the end, your votes put Super Dragon in the Spotlight!
Event starts:
September 9th at 8:00 AM UTC
Event ends:
September 16th at 8:00 AM UTC
Shop closes on September 18th at 08:00AM UTC
After the event ends on September 16th you can still access the Trader’s Event tab and the Medal Event Building for two more days, until September 18th, at 8:00 AM UTC.
Available for TH7+ Players.
Event Troop: Super Dragon
Event Resources
Soft currency: Ice Cubes!
Hard Currency: Super Medals!
Event Building: Ice Bath!
Event Shop
Super Deco
Cherry Bonsai
Hog Mountain Scenery
Tiger Mountain Scenery
Magic Warden
Magic Champion
Beat King
Heart Hunter Queen