Super Dragons won the community vote for the mini Spotlight event!

The competition was fierce, with Super Dragon flying ahead with 34% of the votes and Super Yeti close behind at 31.4%. But in the end, your votes put Super Dragon in the Spotlight!

Event starts:

September 9th at 8:00 AM UTC

Event ends:

September 16th at 8:00 AM UTC

Shop closes on September 18th at 08:00AM UTC

After the event ends on September 16th you can still access the Trader’s Event tab and the Medal Event Building for two more days, until September 18th, at 8:00 AM UTC.

Available for TH7+ Players.