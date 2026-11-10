Chiefs have always had an appetite for loot, and the menu just got bigger. Star Bonus now scales with your Town Hall instead of your league, new Magic Snacks are coming out of Snack Packs, and emotes are arriving alongside Ranked Medals and a brand new Prestige Shop.

Let’s dig in.

The new Star Bonus

Your Star Bonus rewards are now based on your Town Hall level instead of your Ranked League. Same Town Hall, same rewards. We want more Chiefs reaching these rewards, Ore included, without having to climb to the top leagues first.

League Bonus doesn't change. It stays exactly as it is, still tied to your Ranked League, and we have news on exclusive Ranked rewards further down.

Stars from Casual Battles, Ranked Battles, and revenge attacks all count toward your bonus.

Two milestones, two Snack Packs

Each Star Bonus now pays out twice:

At 2 Stars: open a Snack Pack containing a Battle Bake to boost your next attack.

At 5 Stars: collect your Star Bonus loot and Ore rewards, plus a second Snack Pack holding one random Magic Snack from a wider selection.

Each pack contains one Magic Snack, delivered straight to temporary storage. Two Stars gets you a treat. Five gets you the full serving.

Where your rewards land

Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir go to your Clan Castle Treasury.

Shiny Ore, Glowy Ore, and Starry Ore go to your Blacksmith.

New reward indicators show where everything is headed before you collect.

Daily timing

Your Star Bonus refreshes exactly as it does today, and any Stars you have earned toward an unfinished bonus stay there until you finish it.

Meet the new Magic Snacks

Battle Bake : A Sweet Treat that multiplies the Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir looted from your next Home Village Battle or Ranked Battle

Battle Bakes come in 2x, 3x, and 4x varieties

Battle Bakes of the same type stack by uses, so two 2x Battle Bakes give you 2 battles at 2x, not 1 battle at 4x

Loot Cart Lolly : A sticky snack that triples the loot saved in the next 3 Loot Carts when it’s collected. Works in Home Village only

The loot is multiplied when you collect the cart, and each collection uses up 1 Lolly charge

a charge is still spent if your storages can’t hold the full bonus, and the overflow is lost

Clan Castle Slice : A taste of greatness! Free reinforcements are added automatically to your next 3 Home Village or Ranked Battles. A use only counts in battles where you actually deploy the reinforcements; leave them in the Castle and you keep the charge

Star Bonus Snack: A Starring Snack that gives an extra daily Star Bonus in Home Village. Once activated, the extra Star Bonus is available for 48 hours. Works in Home Village. These are only found in 5-Star Snack Packs, and will be ready right away if your bonuses are done, otherwise it queues behind them

Forgotten Snacks get a second chance

Forgot to activate a Magic Snack? Yeah, We’ve been there, and it hurts. But don’t worry, we’ve got you.

Magic Snacks will no longer disappear if you forget to activate them. When a snack’s 24-hour activation countdown expires, it will automatically activate the next time you log in. You can still activate it yourself before the countdown ends

Ranked Medals and the Prestige Shop

So Star Bonus is getting sweeter. But with rewards now based on Town Hall level, what's in it for Chiefs climbing the Ranked ladder?

The answer is Ranked Medals, a new Prestige Shop, and exclusive emotes to spend them on. Something to work toward, and something to show off.

Earn Ranked Medals

Below Legend League: your Trophies convert into Ranked Medals as they reset at the end of each tournament. Your promotion or demotion result shows the payout.

Legend League: you earn Medals every Battle Week, based on your position at the end of Sunday's Battle Day, even when the tournament isn't ending.

Higher leagues have more Medals available, so keep climbing for bigger earnings! Check the League Overview for your league's maximum payout, and watch your balance, because Medal storage is capped by Town Hall level. Ranked Medals aren't awarded retroactively for past placements, so everyone starts on equal footing.

Welcome to the Prestige Shop

The new Prestige Shop brings the Ranked Shop, CWL Shop, and Fancy Shop together in one place, and each one keeps its own currency and its own deals.

Some content has a league requirement. You'll need to have reached that league and have the currency to buy it. The highest league you have ever reached in Ranked Battles counts, including leagues you reached before this change.

Emotes

What are Emotes?

Emotes are short animated reactions you can fire off after a battle, in Clan Chat, and on the leaderboards. They’re purely cosmetic, so they won’t change how a battle plays out, but they will change how it feels when someone sends you a laughing Barbarian after a 3-star attack.

Your Emote collection

Your Magic Items storage is becoming the Chief's Inventory. Tap Inventory in your village and open the Emotes tab. Magic Items keep a tab of their own.

Emotes come in sets of 5. Collect the first 4 to unlock the bonus emote and complete that set

Every emote has a rarity, and that rarity decides where you can get it

You own the default set from TH3. It unlocks after the initial in-game tutorial

Emotes you don’t own yet show as greyed out, and tapping one tells you where to find it

Where you can earn Emotes:

Ranked Prestige Shop

Trader

Chests

Action Emotes

Set these once in your Inventory and they fire automatically upon certain triggers.

Defensive Emotes: pick one for each possible defense result: 0, 1, 2, or 3 Stars. The attacker sees the emote that matches their result.

Offensive Emote: pick a default emote to leave after attacking. You can also change it manually on the Battle end screen, or leave nothing at all

Leaderboard Emote: pick one that appears when you're in the top three of your Ranked group or Town Hall leaderboard

Where emotes can be seen:

Victory Screen (Casual and Ranked Battles only) and replays

Welcome Back Screen

Battle Log (Casual and Ranked)

Ranked Leaderboards

Town Halls Leaderboard

Clan Chat (where emotes work like stickers and have a short cooldown)

At the end of Battle replays

Builder Base shows them in the Elixir Cart defense list

Say it in Clan Chat

Open the emote picker in Clan Chat and tap one to send. Emotes arrive as their own messages, perfect for celebrating an attack or telling your clan exactly how that war is going. They'll work in Global chat groups too.

FAQ

Star Bonus

Q: What happens to my Star Bonus when the update goes live?

A: The first time you log in after the update, your Star Bonus resets to a fresh start: today's bonus, plus one stacked and ready. You begin with two full Star Bonuses to complete, and rewards are based on your Town Hall level from day one.

Q: Will I earn less than I do today?

A: Rewards now scale with your Town Hall level instead of your league. For each Town Hall, we set the values at the level the top players of that Town Hall were already earning, so most Chiefs will see the same or more, Ore included.

Q: Do Clan War or Friendly Challenge Stars count?

A: No. Stars from Casual Battles, Ranked Battles, and revenge attacks count. Clan Wars, Friendly Challenges, and Practice don't.

Q: Where can I see the exact rewards for my Town Hall?

A: Tap the info button on the attack screen. It shows the rewards for your Town Hall level, and for every other level too.

Q: Does League Bonus change?

A: No. League Bonus stays exactly as it is, still tied to your Ranked League.

Q: Will there be ways to earn Emotes outside of Ranked?

A: Yes! More Emotes are on the way, along with new ways to earn them - even if you don’t play Ranked.

Magic Snacks

Q: What if I forget to activate a Magic Snack?

A: It no longer disappears. When the 24-hour countdown runs out, the snack activates automatically the next time you log in. This applies to every Magic Snack, including Clan Castle Cake. Just remember that Cake is time-based, so its timer starts running the moment it activates.

Q: Do Battle Bakes work during Resource Fest?

A: Yes. Battle Bakes multiply the Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir you steal in Battle, including the extra loot sitting on bases during Resource Fest. They don't multiply event currencies, League Bonus, or Star Bonus rewards, and the bonus comes from your side only. The defender doesn't lose anything extra.

Q: Can I get two Star Bonus Snacks in a row?

A: No. If a snack is already in your temporary storage, waiting or active, it's removed from the Snack Pack pool until you've used it.

Q: What changed with Clan Castle Cake?

A: While a Cake is active, your Clan Castle fills automatically and the request and fill buttons are disabled. If you also have a Clan Castle Slice, Cake goes first and the Slice waits until its timer ends.

Emotes

Q: Can I turn emotes off or mute them?

A: Not at launch. Emotes never appear during live Battles and can't be spammed at you. You'll see at most one per attack or defense, Clan Chat emotes have a cooldown, and you can always choose to leave no emote after your own attacks.

Ranked Medals and the Prestige Shop

Q: When do I get my first Ranked Medals?

A: The week of November 16 is the first week you can earn them, and your first payout arrives on Monday, November 23 with your promotion and demotion results. Legend League pays out every Battle Week based on your rank at the end of Sunday's Battle Day.

Q: Do my past league placements earn Medals?

A: No. Everyone starts from zero.

Q: Some emotes need a league I'm not in anymore. Can I still buy them?

A: For leagues reached before the update, you must have signed up and played in that league for it to count. Eligibility is based on your highest league placement; the “All-Time Best” shown in your profile. After the update, simply climbing back up to the required league lets you buy its emotes right away.

Q: How many Medals do I get per Trophy?

A: There's no fixed rate. Your League Overview shows the maximum Medals available in your league each week, and higher leagues pay more. In Legend League, your payout depends on your rank.

Q: Where did the Top Players leaderboard go?

A: It's now part of the Town Halls leaderboard. Use the ALL TOWNHALLS filter for the old Top Players view, and the new Local/Global toggle to switch between regions.

Q: If Legend II offers up to 3,500 Ranked Medals, but players at the bottom of Legend I earn 2,000, what’s the incentive to compete in the top League?

A: The key difference is consistency. In Legend I, you’re guaranteed at least 2,000 Ranked Medals each week - even if you miss battles, get tough matchups or finish low enough to be demoted.

In Legend II and below, your weekly medals depend on the Trophies you earn. Reaching Legend II’s 3,500 maximum would require earning 40 Trophies on every attack and defense: a perfect week that’s highly unlikely. Rewards are balanced so that the strongest performers typically earn almost as much as players at the bottom of the next League up.

An exceptional week in Legend II could earn you more than Legend I’s 2,000 minimum. But dropping Leagues isn’t a reliable way to earn more over time: you’d need exceptional results week after week, despite unpredictable groups and matchups. And if you perform that well, you’ll be promoted!

Legend I gives you a guaranteed reward that lower Leagues can’t reliably match, with more medals available as you climb.

That's the Full Menu

That’s the menu, Chief, and we’re still cooking. All this and much, much more arrives later this month. Earn your Stars, work your way through the snacks, and find an emote worth leaving behind.

Clash On!