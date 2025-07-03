Slacking off on a few upgrades? Lagging behind on Laboratory research? It's the perfect time to get your Village back in fighting shape with resource-boosting Bootcamps!

Welcome to Summer Jam!

Four Summer Jam Bootcamps will occur over the next few weeks, each Bootcamp offering unique resource boosts and timer discounts in Home Village!

July 3-13 Gold Bootcamp Gold upgrade timers are 25% shorter, Gold production is 2x faster, and Gold Mine capacities are 2x larger than normal. Walls and temporary upgrades are not included. July 13-22 Elixir Bootcamp Elixir upgrade timers are 25% shorter, Elixir production is 2x faster, and Elixir Collector capacities are 2x larger than normal. Walls and temporary upgrades are not included. July 22-August 1 Dark Elixir Bootcamp Dark Elixir upgrade timers are 25% shorter, Dark Elixir production is 2x faster, and Dark Elixir Drill capacities are 2x larger than normal. Temporary upgrades are not included. August 1-8 Everything Bootcamp Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir upgrade timers are 25% shorter, their production is 2x faster, and their Collectors' capacities are 2x larger than normal. Walls and temporary upgrades are not included.

Keep playing during Summer Jam to maximize your gains from Bootcamps. Now, it’s time to get in shape, Chief! Sweat is better than loot!