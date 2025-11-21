It’s time for a boundary-breaking Spotlight Event! Unleash Super Wall Breakers for free during the event and earn Ice Cubes to unlock rewards. The featured Super Troop is boosted automatically, meaning you can have up to three Super Troops active at once, during a Spotlight Event.

Who Can Play?

The Super Wall Breaker Spotlight Event is available to players with Town Hall 8 and above.

Event Dates:

Super Wall Breaker Spotlight Event starts:

Date: Thursday, November 20th, 2025

Time: 08:00am UTC

Super Wall Breaker Spotlight Event ends:

Date: Wednesday, November 26th, 2025

Time: 08:00am UTC

After the event ends on November 27th, you’ll still be able to access the Trader’s Event tab and Super Ice Bath event building for 2 more days. This means that you’ll be able to exchange your Super Medals for rewards until November 29th at 08:00 AM.

How to Play:

Collect Ice Cubes by earning Stars in multiplayer attacks (Battle and Ranked Battle). Ice Cubes progress the Spotlight Event track and unlock rewards. Earn even more Ice Cubes from battle by using the featured Super Troop—Super Wall Breaker—in your army! Ice Cubes can be converted to Super Medals, which can unlock additional rewards at the Trader Shop.