Super Wall Breaker Spotlight Event!
It’s time for a boundary-breaking Spotlight Event! Unleash Super Wall Breakers for free during the event and earn Ice Cubes to unlock rewards. The featured Super Troop is boosted automatically, meaning you can have up to three Super Troops active at once, during a Spotlight Event.
Who Can Play?
The Super Wall Breaker Spotlight Event is available to players with Town Hall 8 and above.
Event Dates:
Super Wall Breaker Spotlight Event starts:
Date: Thursday, November 20th, 2025
Time: 08:00am UTC
Super Wall Breaker Spotlight Event ends:
Date: Wednesday, November 26th, 2025
Time: 08:00am UTC
After the event ends on November 27th, you’ll still be able to access the Trader’s Event tab and Super Ice Bath event building for 2 more days. This means that you’ll be able to exchange your Super Medals for rewards until November 29th at 08:00 AM.
How to Play:
Collect Ice Cubes by earning Stars in multiplayer attacks (Battle and Ranked Battle). Ice Cubes progress the Spotlight Event track and unlock rewards. Earn even more Ice Cubes from battle by using the featured Super Troop—Super Wall Breaker—in your army! Ice Cubes can be converted to Super Medals, which can unlock additional rewards at the Trader Shop.
Event Resources
Ice Cubes
Super Wall Breaker will make things explosive during the event, so you’ll need to collect Ice Cubes to cool things down! By earning Stars in multilayer Battles and Ranked Battles, you’ll earn Ice Cubes. Ice Cubes earned are based on the number of Stars you achieve in battle. Earn extra Ice Cubes by using Super Wall Breakers in your army! Additionally, you can regularly collect Ice Cubes from the Super Ice Bath event building. The more Ice Cubes you collect, the more rewards you’ll unlock!
Super Medals!
Collect enough Ice Cubes and you’ll unlock Super Medals! Spend Super Medals at the Trader Shop for event rewards! These include:
Fiery Figure decoration
Wizard Statue decoration
Goblin King Tribute decoration
Epic Jungle Scenery
Snow Day Scenery
Ice King Skin
Pixel Queen Skin
Pixel Warden Skin
Dark Ages Champion Skin
Get more with Mini Event Pass!
A blast from the pass! Purchase the Mini Event Pass to get more rewards from the track and earn additional Super Medals to spend at the Trader Shop!