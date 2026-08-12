Awesome Wizard has a problem: he's chasing the title of greatest turn-based tactician in all of The Awesome Quest, and he's a few Card Tokens short of a legendary deck. Lucky for him, that's exactly what you're good at collecting.

Deal Me In, Chief!

The Awesome Medal Event is available to players at Town Hall 6 and above.

When?

Event starts: August 12, 08:00 UTC.

Event ends: August 31, 08:00 UTC.

The Trader's Event tab and Event Building stay accessible until September 2, 08:00 UTC - don't let unspent Quest Medals go to waste.

Event Resources

Card Tokens

You'll find Card Tokens scattered across enemy villages in multiplayer battles.

3 random buildings in each base contain Card Tokens.

Starts with 200 Card Tokens available per battle.

Destroy them to collect and progress the Event Track.

You can also collect extra Card Tokens from the Awesome Orb, your Event Building, which generates them daily and ramps up over time.

Quest Medals

As you collect Card Tokens and progress through the Event Track, you will unlock Quest Medals.

Use Quest Medals in the Trader Shop to purchase rewards, including new and returning Epic Equipment.

New Hero Epic Equipment

Revenge Deck - Dragon Duke's newest trick, available to Town Hall 15 and above. Sometimes, holding a grudge has its perks…

Available for purchase in the Trader Shop using Quest Medals.

Equipment boost: from August 26-31, Revenge Deck gets boosted to the max level your Hero Hall allows.

Temporary Troop: Elephant Rider

Supercell Make Contest winner Elephant Rider stomps into the lineup as a temporary troop during the event. Unlock it through the Event Track and let Elephant Rider trample your foes.

Event Building: Awesome Orb

The Awesome Wizard's personal party trick. Feed it Card Tokens and it pulls something good - no booster pack luck required.

Trader Shop Rewards

Spend your Quest Medals on:

Revenge Deck Epic Equipment for Dragon Duke.

A brand-new Card Flipper Super Decoration.

A full spread of Hero Equipment for every Hero - Electro Boots, Magic Mirror, Dark Crown, Heroic Torch, and Spikey Ball.

Ore, Potions, Books, Runes, and resources to fuel your progress.

Housing parts to deck out your village.

Event Pass

Want to move through the Event Track even faster? Pick up the Event Pass for extra rewards and a speed boost on your way to those Trader Shop goodies.