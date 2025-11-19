Ever dreamt of living inside your Town Hall? Now's your chance to bring that dream to life, for 4 weeks!

Upgrade your Town Hall (TH8 and above) and show it off for a chance to win a four-week stay in a real-life castle in Moyne, Ireland.

When is it happening?

Starts: November 19th at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Ends: December 3rd at 11:59 p.m. ET

The winner will be announced on December 12th.

How to participate?

1. Upgrade your Town Hall and post a screenshot of your Home Village showing it

2. Share it on Instagram, TikTok, or X (Twitter)

3. Tag Clash of Clans and use #TheRealTownHall

Note: If you have multiple accounts, now it’s your time to flex those Town Hall upgrades! However, you can only participate once per Clash account per social media platform.

What’s the prize?

One lucky winner will receive a 4-week stay at Lisheen Castle in Moyne, Ireland. The winner can invite up to 3 guests.

Yep, a real castle. With walls you won’t need to upgrade.

Note: Alongside the 4-week castle stay, the prize includes round-trip flights from the winner’s nearest international airport to Dublin (Ireland), ground transfers to and from the castle, and a personal chef preparing up to three meals a day. Additional activities and beverages not included.

For full details, see the competition Terms & Conditions: https://supercell.com/en/games/clashofclans/blog/news/the-real-town-hall-terms-and-conditions/

How is the winner picked?

The winner will be chosen at random, provided they meet the eligibility criteria below.

Eligibility Criteria:

To enter the contest, you must:

Live in a country where Clash of Clans is officially available

Be of legal age in your country of residence

Have an active Clash of Clans account

Upgrade your Town Hall and submit your entry within the contest period

Note: AI-generated images are not allowed, as we want to see your real Town Hall!

Read Competition Full Terms & Conditions:

https://supercell.com/en/games/clashofclans/blog/news/the-real-town-hall-terms-and-conditions/