1. ELIGIBILITY: The Clash of Clans The Real Town Hall Contest (“Contest”) individuals residing in a market where Clash of Clans is allowed and available on the app stores, who have an active gamer profile on Clash of Clans, and who have reached the age of majority for their jurisdiction of residence as of the date of entry. Employees, officers and directors of Supercell Oy (“Sponsor”), David The Agency, Papaya Films, Digital Banana Studio, Realtime Media LLC (“Administrator”) and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising, promotion, fulfillment and marketing agencies (collectively, the “Contest Parties”), their immediate family members and those living in the same household as such individuals (whether legally related or not), are not eligible to participate in the Contest or win the prize. Void where prohibited or restricted by law or regulation. All federal, state, provincial, territorial, and local laws and regulations apply. By participating in the Contest, you accept and agree to comply with and follow these “Official Rules” and the decisions of Sponsor, including the interpretation of these Official Rules, administration of the Contest, selection of the winner, and Sponsor’s exercise of discretion, which will be final, non-appealable, and binding in all respects.

2. TIMING: The Contest begins at or about 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on November 19, 2025 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 3, 2025 (the “Contest Period”). The designated computer clock of the Administrator is the official time-keeping device in the Contest.

3. HOW TO ENTER:

A. To enter the Contest using your Instagram, TikTok, or X account:

i. During the Contest Period, take a screenshot of your Clash of Clans Home Village showing the upgraded Town Hall and post it to your social media account, along with the hashtag “#therealtownhall” and tag the Clash of Clans social media account on the applicable platform (the “Sponsor’s Account). Town Hall upgrades must have been reached between November 17, 2025 and December 3, 2025 to be eligible in this Contest. Eligible upgrades are from Town Hall 7 to Town Hall 8 and higher.

ii. Your post must be suitable for public viewing and must communicate messages consistent with the positive images and goodwill to which Sponsor wishes to associate. Your post must not include the consumption of alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing); promote any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous; or promote any particular political agenda or message. Do not use content, image, or video that is not your own. Any post that includes trademarks, logos, copyrighted materials owned by others, or any personally identifiable information may be disqualified. All posts must comply with the specific social media platform’s community standards and requirements. Do not post Instagram entries to your Stories, as they will not be accessible to Sponsor by the time of the Random Drawing.

By completing all the steps above, you will receive one (1) entry into the Contest, subject to the limit below. All posts must be made by 11:59 p.m. ET on December 3, 2025 to be included in this Contest.

Be sure your social media account is set to public. Due to how the social platforms operate, Supercell may not receive posts from entrants with “private” account settings. You may return your account(s) to “private” any time after the Contest Period. Entries not received by Sponsor will not be entered into the Contest. By posting a screenshot and using the hashtag “#therealtownhall” as set forth above, you are confirming your acceptance of and agreement to these Official Rules.

Note: To participate and enter this Contest using this entry method, you must have a non-private Instagram, TikTok, and/or X account. You may create an Instagram, TikTok, or X account for free by visiting the respective platform’s website or downloading the applicable app from your mobile device’s app store. Creation of an account requires agreement and compliance with the platform’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Contest Parties are not responsible for technical difficulties of any kind, for any third-party platform, or such platform’s accessibility to any participant at any time during the Contest Period. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant and/or entry in its sole and absolute discretion.

IMPORTANT NOTE: If you incorporate any intellectual property owned by a third party into your screenshot (other than Sponsor’s IP, of which Sponsor has granted limited permission for use in this Contest), you do so at your own risk. If Supercell and/or a social platform receives a valid take-down notice from a third party because of such content, your entry may be disqualified from the Contest. You agree to indemnify and hold the Contest Entities harmless from and against any and all third-party claims, actions or proceedings of any kind and from any and all damages, liabilities, costs and expenses relating to or arising out of any breach or alleged breach of any of the warranties, representations or agreements of entrant hereunder.

B. Free Alternate Method of Entry: To enter without upgrading your Clash of Clans Town Hall and/or posting a screenshot on social media, legibly hand print your full name, full mailing address (no P.O. Boxes), email address, phone number, and birth date on a plain 3x5 inch paper (“Mail-In Entry”). Mail your completed Mail-In Entry to Realtime Media, Attn: Supercell Clash of Clans The Real Town Hall Contest Entry (11945), 2460 General Armistead Ave, STE 209, West Norriton, PA 19403 USA. Each Mail-In Entry must be mailed separately in a hand-addressed, stamped envelope. No photocopied or mechanically reproduced Mail-In Entries will be accepted. Sponsor is not responsible for postage-due Mail-In Entries or for any incorrect or illegible data contained in any Mail-In Entry. Mail-In Entries must be postmarked no later than December 3, 2025 and received by December 11, 2025 to be eligible for the Contest. All Mail-In Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. If you take the steps above, you will receive three (3) entries into the Contest.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per Clash of Clans account per social platform. Do not post the same upgrade screenshot to your social account multiple times. All Clash of Clans accounts must comply with the Supercell terms of service found at https://supercell.com/en/terms-of-service/ to be eligible. Attempts made by the same individual to earn more than the stated number of entries by using multiple accounts, false info, entries created by Artificial Intelligence, or automated submissions may lead to disqualification. Invalid, incomplete, or noncompliant entries are void. Only eligible individuals (based on age and residence) may enter. All entries become Sponsor’s property. In case of identity disputes, the entry will be attributed to the registered account holder of the social media account used or the email address listed on the Mail-In Entry. Proof may be required; unresolved disputes may result in disqualification.

4. CONTEST DRAWING: On or about December 12, 2025, the Administrator will conduct a random drawing to select one (1) potential winner from among all eligible entries received in accordance with these Official Rules. Only one (1) prize is available in the Contest.

5. ODDS: Odds of winning the prize depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period.

6. WINNER NOTIFICATION/PRIZE CLAIMING: The potential winner will be notified through Direct Message from Sponsor’s Account within fifteen (15) days from the random drawing and must respond with their player tag within fifteen (15) of when it was sent. The Contest Parties are not responsible for and shall not be liable for incorrect, changed, or illegible contact information or for electronic communications that are undeliverable as a result of any form of active or passive filtering, or insufficient space in an entrant’s email or other account to receive messages. As part of the winner verification process, the potential winner will be required to complete and submit a declaration of eligibility/release of liability/prize acceptance agreement (“Declaration”), which will be sent to the email address associated with their player tag, within five (5) days of Sponsor’s time stamp of sending, as a condition of receiving the prize. Additionally, any Canadian resident selected as a potential winner must correctly answer unaided a time-limited four-part mathematical skill-testing question as a condition of receiving a prize. Failure to timely and correctly complete the required documents or otherwise fully comply with these Official Rules will result in disqualification, and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries, up to three (3) alternates, after which the prize will remain un-awarded. The potential winner becomes the “winner” only after verification of eligibility by Sponsor.

7. PRIZE/PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: The prize to be awarded in this Contest is:

One (1) Prize: The prize is a four (4) week stay at Lisheen Castle in Moyne, Ireland (the “Castle”) for four (4) people – the winner and up to three (3) guests (collectively, the “Group”). The prize includes: round-trip coach class air transportation for the Group from a major international airport near the winner’s residence (as determined by Sponsor) to Dublin, Ireland; a four (4) weeks stay at Lisheen Castle for the Group; round-trip ground transfers between the airport and the Castle for the Group; and a check made payable to the winner in an amount equal to 30% of the actual value of the trip costs to help offset, but not completely eliminate any tax responsibility associated with prize acceptance. Castle stay includes: private booking of the Castle for four (4) weeks (subject to availability); use of a personal chef for the Group for up to three (3) meals a day for the duration of the Castle stay and food costs; and estimated taxes. Prize does not include gratuities, additional beverages, or additional excursions, trips, or experiences. The winner has a choice of brining between 1 and 3 guests, and the number of guests will impact the value of the prize. The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the prize is up to $140,050 USD. The prize is valued based on US Dollars. The tax offset check will be drawn on US Funds and is estimated to be between $27,000 USD and $34,000 USD, depending on how many guests the winner brings. The actual value of the prize may vary depending on the number of guests, the point of departure, the point of arrival, fluctuations in the cost of air transportation and fluctuations in the cost of hotel accommodation. Any difference between the actual value of a prize and the stated ARV (if less than the actual value) due to travel expense fluctuations, currency exchange rates and/or differences in local costs will not be awarded. If the winner is an international resident, any change in prize value due to changes in foreign exchange rates that results in the prize being valued differently in their local currency (especially the tax offset check) will not be awarded.

Travel must be taken on dates specified by Sponsor and is subject to availability. Travel must be booked at least sixty (60) days prior to departure. Travel must be completed by December 31, 2026 . The Group must travel on the same itinerary. If the winner resides within a 100-mile radius of the Castle, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, ground transportation may be provided in lieu of air transportation, and no compensation will be provided for any difference in prize value. The winner and each guest are responsible for having all necessary travel documents including a valid and current passport or other government-issued identification approved for air travel, as well as any travel visas required for entry into Ireland depending on winner’s country of residence. Passports must be valid for at least six (6) months after the date of travel. The Group must be able to travel internationally and return to the departure country unencumbered. All airline tickets are subject to flight variation, work stoppages, and schedule or route changes. Sponsor reserves the right to structure travel routes, select hotels, and all other aspects of the prize in their sole and absolute discretion. The winner is responsible for all travel expenses not included herein, including airline baggage fees, gratuities, meals, and any other incidental costs or expenses related to participation in the prize. In the event the winner elects to take part in the prize with fewer than three (3) guests, no additional compensation will be awarded in lieu of the unused prize components. Once a guest is selected, he/she may not be substituted, except in Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. Each guest must sign and return a travel liability release before travel will be booked. The winner and each guest hereby acknowledge that Sponsor has not and will not obtain or provide travel insurance or any other form of insurance for any part of the prize. No changes will be made to travel details once any element of the travel arrangements have been booked, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. The winner will be required to provide a major credit card upon Castle check-in, and all additional charges will be charged to the credit card. Any damage to the Castle will be the responsibility of the winner. Sponsor bears no responsibility if any event, element, or detail of the prize is canceled, postponed, or becomes unavailable for any reason whatsoever by the air carriers, hotels, venue operators, transportation companies, prize providers or any other persons providing any prize-related services or accommodations. Sponsor is not liable for any missed prize events, or expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay or ground transportation delay. No refund or compensation will be made in the event of the cancellation or delay of any transportation or other prize element except at the sole and absolute discretion of Sponsor. Should any event, element, or detail of the prize become unavailable, the Sponsor shall have no obligation to the winner aside from providing the remaining portion of the prize, minus any unavailable event, element, or detail. The Castle operator and/or manager reserves the right in their sole discretion to remove or to deny entry to the winner and/or any guest if either winner or any guest violates any communicated rules or restrictions related to staying at the Castle, or engages in an obnoxious, inappropriate, illegal, unsafe, or otherwise disruptive manner, or with intent to create a disturbance or interruption, or to otherwise annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person on the premises.

Prize is non-transferable, with no cash redemptions, equivalents, or substitutions except at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. All prize details not specified in these Official Rules will be determined in Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. Prize details and availability are subject to change and are subject to applicable provider’s rules and restrictions. In the event that Sponsor is unable to provide the prize or a prize component, the Sponsor may elect to provide winner with the approximate value of such item in cash or award an alternate prize of comparable or greater value. Prize is awarded “AS IS” and without warranty of any kind, express or implied (including, without limitation, any implied warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose). All applicable taxes, if any, on the prize and any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided, are the sole responsibility of the winner, regardless of whether the prize, in whole or in part, is used. The value of the prize awarded to a US winner will be reported for tax purposes as required by law. If the winner is a US resident, they will be required to provide Sponsor with a valid social security number before the prize will be awarded for tax reporting purposes. An IRS Form 1099 will be issued in the name of the US resident winner for the actual value of the prize. Prize, if legitimately claimed, will be awarded. Sponsor’s designee will contact the winner to arrange travel booking upon winner verification.

8. GENERAL: To the extent permitted by law, each entrant hereby expressly grants to the Contest Parties and their respective successors, assigns, sublicensees and designees, the irrevocable right to use and publish his/her name, Entry, social handles, likeness (photographic or simulated), voice, biography and place of residence for all purposes, including, without limitation, advertising, marketing, promotional and publicity purposes in connection with this Contest (“Advertising”), in any and all media now or hereafter devised, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any form of notice, permission or any amount or kind of compensation, except for the awarding of the prizes. All copyright, trademark or other intellectual property rights in such Advertising shall be owned by Sponsor and/or its licensors, and each entrant hereby disclaims and waives any claim of right to such Advertising. Such Advertising shall be solely under the control of Sponsor and/or its licensors, and each entrant hereby waives any claim of control over the Advertising content as well as any possible claims of misuse of entrant’s name, likeness or voice under contract, tort or any other theory of law. If your jurisdiction requires it, the Sponsor may request a separate waiver and consent. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures and other statements contained in any Contest materials and the terms and conditions of these Official Rules, these Official Rules shall prevail, govern, and control. In the event Sponsor is prevented from continuing with the Contest by any event beyond its control, including, but not limited to, fire, flood, epidemic, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, communications or equipment failure, utility or service interruptions, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared), interference with the Contest by any party, or any federal, state, or local government law, order, or regulation, order of any court or jurisdiction, or other cause not reasonably within Sponsor’s control (each, a “Force Majeure” event or occurrence), Sponsor shall have the right to modify, suspend or terminate the Contest or prize. Sponsor additionally reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion to modify, suspend or terminate the Contest should causes beyond Sponsor’s control corrupt or interfere with the administration, integrity, operation, security or proper play of the Contest.

9. CONDUCT: The Contest Parties are not responsible for the actions of entrants in connection with the Contest, including entrants’ attempts to circumvent the Official Rules or otherwise interfere with the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest. The Contest Parties reserve the right, at their sole discretion, to disqualify (or terminate the prize of) any individual if the individual is found to be, or suspected of, acting in any manner deemed by the Contest Parties to be in violation of the Official Rules, or to be unsportsmanlike or disruptive, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, or to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest, and void all associated Entries. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY A USER, YOU OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE CONTEST PARTIES RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND OTHER REMEDIES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

10. WAIVERS AND DISCLAIMERS: To the extent permitted by law, the Contest Parties assume no responsibility or liability for: (a) lost, late, stolen, undelivered, inaccurate, incomplete, delayed, misdirected, damaged or garbled Entries, URLs, or emails; (b) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information, or for any faulty or failed electronic data transmissions; (c) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of Entries or registrations at any point in the operation of this Contest; (d) any technical malfunction, failure, error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or communications line failure, regardless of cause, with regard to any equipment, systems, networks, lines, cable, satellites, servers, computers or providers utilized in any aspect of the operation of the Contest; (e) inaccessibility or unavailability of the Internet or the website or any combination thereof or for computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Contest, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Contest, the processing of Entries, social platform posts, the announcement of the prize, or in any other Contest-related materials; or (f) any injury or damage to entrants or to any other person's computer which may be related to or resulting from any attempt to participate in the Contest. If, for any reason, the Contest (or any part thereof) is not capable of running as planned for reasons which may include, without limitation, infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which may corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Contest, then the Contest Parties reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest in whole or in part. If terminated, the Contest Parties may award the prizes in a manner consistent with the judging process above from among all non-suspect, eligible Entries received for the Contest up to the time of such action. This provision may not apply to residents of certain jurisdictions.

11. RELEASES: All entrants, as a condition of participation in this Contest, and to the extent permitted by law, release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless the Contest Parties, Instagram, TikTok Pte. Ltd., X Corp., and each of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, successors and assigns (collectively, “Released Parties”) from and against any and all liability, claims, costs (including attorneys’ fees), losses, damages, fines, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, death, damages, or losses to persons or property which may be sustained, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in connection with: (i) participation in any aspect of the Contest, (ii) the receipt, ownership, use or misuse of any prize awarded, (iii) the Released Parties’ violation of rights of publicity or privacy, claims of defamation or portrayal in a false light or based on any claim of infringement of intellectual property; or (iv) any typographical, human or other error in the printing, offering, selection, operation or announcement of any Contest activity and/or prize.

12. GOVERNING LAW AND LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: These Official Rules are governed by the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other laws. To the fullest extent permitted by law, Supercell shall not be liable for any indirect, incidental, consequential, special, or punitive damages. All claims must be resolved on an individual basis, and participants expressly waive any right to bring or participate in any class, collective, or representative action. In no event shall Supercell’s total aggregate liability exceed the greater of ten U.S. dollars (US$10.00).

The above choice of law and jurisdiction does not deprive entrants of the protection under mandatory statutory provisions that cannot be waived under the law which would have otherwise been applicable, including in jurisdiction-specific consumer protection laws.

13. DISPUTE RESOLUTION: The parties agree that, any claim, suit, action or proceeding arising out of or relating to this Contest shall be resolved solely by binding arbitration before a sole arbitrator under the streamlined Arbitration Rules Procedures of JAMS Inc. (“JAMS”) or the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”) or any other mutually agreeable arbitration administration service. If an in-person hearing is required, then it will take place in the State of California.

14. ENTRY INFORMATION AND CONTEST COMMUNICATIONS: As a condition of entering the Contest, each entrant gives consent for Sponsor to obtain and deliver his or her name, address, Entry, and other information to third parties for the purpose of administering this Contest and to comply with applicable laws, regulations and rules. Any personal information collected is processed as described in Sponsor’s Privacy Policy (available at: at https://supercell.com/en/privacy-policy/) which controls with respect to data processing and your privacy rights. Sponsor may share information with service providers solely to administer the Contest as required by law. Names and/or social media handles of winners may also be listed on the Sponsor’s social media accounts. Entrant information may be communicated outside of the jurisdiction from which it was collected initially.

15. MISCELLANEOUS: The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules or the Declaration will not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision of the Official Rules or the Declaration is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, the other provisions will remain in effect and will be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of that provision. Entrants agree to waive any rights to claim ambiguity of these Official Rules. Headings are solely for convenience of reference and will not be deemed to affect in any manner the meaning or intent of the documents or any provision hereof. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest-related materials, privacy policy or terms of use on any website, social media platform or application and/or the terms and conditions of the Official Rules, the Official Rules shall prevail, govern and control and the discrepancy will be resolved in Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion.

16. WINNERS LIST: To receive a list of the winners, send a #10 self-addressed, stamped envelope for receipt by February 2, 2026 to: Supercell Clash of Clans The Real Town Hall Contest (11945) - Winners List Request, c/o Realtime Media, 2460 General Armistead Ave STE 209, West Norriton, PA 19403 USA. Requests made from residents outside of the USA may omit return postage.

17. SPONSOR: Supercell Oy, Jätkäsaarenlaituri 1, FI-00180 Helsinki, Finland. Reference to third parties in connection with prizes and/or third-party websites or services are for reference and identification purposes only and not intended to suggest endorsement, sponsorship or affiliation with Sponsor or the Contest.

18. ADMINISTRATOR: Realtime Media LLC, 2460 General Armistead Ave STE 209, West Norriton, PA 19403 USA.

