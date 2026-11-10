Super Yeti is on duty, and the ice must flow. Grab your mittens, Chief. We’ve got Ice Cubes to collect and enemy villages to rearrange.

The Super Yeti Troop Spotlight Event runs November 10-16! Collect Ice Cubes in multiplayer Battles, earn Super Medals, and spend them in the Trader Shop on rewards, including Hero Skins, Village Sceneries, and the Kawaii Giant Super Decoration.

Ice, Ice, Chieftan!

The event is available to players at Town Hall 8 and above.

Event starts: November 10 at 8:00 UTC

Event Track closes: November 17 at 8:00 UTC

After Event Track progression closes, you’ll have until November 19 at 8:00 UTC to spend your remaining Super Medals in the Trader Shop. Don’t leave them on ice!

Ice Cubes In, Super Medals Out

Ice Cubes: Collect them in multiplayer Battles to progress through the Event Track.

Super Medals: Earn them as you progress the track, then spend them in the Trader Shop on your choice of event rewards.

Event Troop: Super Yeti

Big fists. Bigger hair. A basket full of electrical problems.

Super Yeti packs more hitpoints and damage than regular Yeti, but his little buddies are the real shock. When he takes damage, he releases Electromites, which rush toward nearby buildings and unleash chain lightning that can hit up to three targets.

Unlike Yetimites, Electromites target buildings instead of prioritizing defenses.

Event Building: Ice Bath

Head to the Ice Bath to access the event and its Event Track. It also generates Ice Cubes over time to help you unlock rewards faster.

Event Pass

Pick up the Event Pass to unlock extra rewards as you progress through the Event Track!

Give Your Super Medals a New Home

Head to the Trader Shop to exchange your Super Medals for rewards. Whether you’re after a new look or a resource refill, there’s plenty to put on your shopping list.

Item Purchase Limit Price per Purchase (Super Medals) Kawaii Giant Super Decoration 1 2,250 Clashy Crater 1 550 Hog Sphinx 1 550 Eternal Flame 1 550 Cactus Guy 1 550 Spooky Scenery 1 2,250 Dark Ages Scenery 1 2,250 Painter King 1 2,250 Painter Queen 1 2,250 Ghost Warden 1 2,250 Painter Champion 1 2,250 Rune of Gold 2 1,500 Rune of Elixir 2 1,500 Resource Potion 6 125 Super Potion 2 300 5 Wall Rings 30 360 Shovel of Obstacles 10 1,000 Research Potion 10 250 125,000 Elixir 20 10 125,000 Gold 20 10 2,000 Dark Elixir 20 20

Super Yeti is ready, the Ice Bath is waiting, and the Trader has stocked up. Head into Battle, collect Ice Cubes, and turn your Super Medals into something worth showing off, Chief!

Just remember to spend your Super Medals before time runs out. Frozen assets won’t do your village any good.

Clash On!