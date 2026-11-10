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Blog – Clash of Clans
10 Nov 2026

Troop Spotlight: Super Yeti

Super Yeti is on duty, and the ice must flow. Grab your mittens, Chief. We’ve got Ice Cubes to collect and enemy villages to rearrange.

The Super Yeti Troop Spotlight Event runs November 10-16! Collect Ice Cubes in multiplayer Battles, earn Super Medals, and spend them in the Trader Shop on rewards, including Hero Skins, Village Sceneries, and the Kawaii Giant Super Decoration.

Ice, Ice, Chieftan!

The event is available to players at Town Hall 8 and above.

  • Event starts: November 10 at 8:00 UTC

  • Event Track closes: November 17 at 8:00 UTC

After Event Track progression closes, you’ll have until November 19 at 8:00 UTC to spend your remaining Super Medals in the Trader Shop. Don’t leave them on ice!

Ice Cubes In, Super Medals Out

  • Ice Cubes: Collect them in multiplayer Battles to progress through the Event Track.

  • Super Medals: Earn them as you progress the track, then spend them in the Trader Shop on your choice of event rewards.

Event Troop: Super Yeti

Big fists. Bigger hair. A basket full of electrical problems.

Super Yeti packs more hitpoints and damage than regular Yeti, but his little buddies are the real shock. When he takes damage, he releases Electromites, which rush toward nearby buildings and unleash chain lightning that can hit up to three targets.

Unlike Yetimites, Electromites target buildings instead of prioritizing defenses. 

Event Building: Ice Bath

Head to the Ice Bath to access the event and its Event Track. It also generates Ice Cubes over time to help you unlock rewards faster.

Event Pass

Pick up the Event Pass to unlock extra rewards as you progress through the Event Track!

Give Your Super Medals a New Home

Head to the Trader Shop to exchange your Super Medals for rewards. Whether you’re after a new look or a resource refill, there’s plenty to put on your shopping list.

ItemPurchase LimitPrice per Purchase (Super Medals)
Kawaii Giant Super Decoration12,250
Clashy Crater1550
Hog Sphinx1550
Eternal Flame1550
Cactus Guy1550
Spooky Scenery12,250
Dark Ages Scenery12,250
Painter King12,250
Painter Queen12,250
Ghost Warden12,250
Painter Champion12,250
Rune of Gold21,500
Rune of Elixir21,500
Resource Potion6125
Super Potion2300
5 Wall Rings30360
Shovel of Obstacles101,000
Research Potion10250
125,000 Elixir2010
125,000 Gold2010
2,000 Dark Elixir2020

Super Yeti is ready, the Ice Bath is waiting, and the Trader has stocked up. Head into Battle, collect Ice Cubes, and turn your Super Medals into something worth showing off, Chief!

Just remember to spend your Super Medals before time runs out. Frozen assets won’t do your village any good.

Clash On!