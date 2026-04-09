The Sound of Clash Season is here, and we want to hear YOU.

Record yourself singing the Sound of Clash chorus and share it on social media using: #SoundOfClash #ClashOfClans

We’ll randomly select 20 winners and feature them in an upcoming Clash On video!

The competition is active on our TikTok and Instagram pages.

How to participate

Record a video of yourself singing the chorus

Post it on TikTok or Instagram

Add your player tag in the video description

Use #SoundOfClash #ClashOfClans

What you can win

Get featured in an official Clash On video seen by the entire community.

Win Starry ore (50 per winner).

Deadline

Entries can be submitted until Monday, April 13, 10 AM UTC.

Terms & Conditions

In order to be eligible, you need to reside in a country where Clash of Clans is available to download in app stores.

Videos must be clearly perceivable in both audio and visuals; otherwise, they may be considered invalid. AI-generated videos will not be accepted.

By posting your video with the hashtags #SoundOfClash and #ClashOfClans, you agree to participate in this competition and grant us permission to use, reproduce, and share your content across our channels, including in official Clash of Clans videos and marketing materials.

